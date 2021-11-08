Rising valuations and hefty year-to-date gains for big technology stocks are pushing some investors to diversify away from the sector that has led markets for years.

Tech stocks have soared this year, and their big weighting in the S&P 500 has helped push the index to records with a 25.1-per-cent year-to-date gain in 2021.

Some investors are worried the valuations may have ascended into nosebleed territory. Google parent Alphabet Inc., for instance, trades at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6, compared with a valuation of 21.1 for the S&P 500.

Apple Inc. is valued at 26.2 times forward earnings, while the information technology sector, up nearly 28 per cent this year, carries a forward P/E of 26.4.

While gains in big technology stocks have boosted the S&P for more than a decade now, their heavy weighting could sink the index if tech falls out of favour. Microsoft Corp., Apple and Amazon.com Inc., Wall Street’s three most valuable companies, account for close to 15 per cent of the S&P 500′s market capitalization, according to Refinitiv Datastream.

Fund managers in last month’s BoFA Global Research Survey named “long tech” as the market’s most crowded trade and had collectively reduced their “overweight” positions in tech stocks to the lowest level since May. The market’s top four most crowded individual stocks are Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet and Amazon, according to a recent analysis by research firm Bernstein, incorporating factors such as institutional ownership and price momentum.

Limiting exposure to tech stocks over the past decade has tended to hurt portfolio performance over the long run, making investors wary of cutting their holdings too drastically. Still, some are looking to broaden their portfolios to reduce their exposure to the sector’s biggest names.

Garrett Melson, a portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, says large technology company stocks may be vulnerable to investors seeking to lock in profits and move some funds to other sectors. Mr. Melson is buying shares in financial and energy companies, which he says will benefit from rising inflation and a strong economic recovery.

“We’re in the camp that the growth rate in the economy is being underappreciated this year and next year,” he said.

Analysts at DataTrek Research say sectors that can benefit from rising growth, including financials and energy companies, are likely to challenge Big Tech stocks into year-end.

“Technology has been a winning group for many years, and we expect it will continue to be so in the future,” they wrote in a Friday report. “But as investors consider where to allocate capital today … we think it likely they will seek out sectors with more exposure to improving economic fundamentals.”

Strong U.S. employment numbers on Friday brightened the economic outlook, as did news of a promising experimental antiviral drug from Pfizer Inc.. Travel stocks benefited, with the S&P 1500 airlines index climbing 7 per cent on the day.

Investors will gain insight into inflation when U.S. consumer price data are released next week.

Denny Fish, a portfolio manager and technology sector lead at Janus Henderson, said inflation concerns and high valuations in the technology sector have prompted him to look for smaller companies that will benefit from growth of giants with more crowded stock positions.

Mr. Fish is bullish on shares of Australian software development company Atlassian Corp PLC, whose product management tools “augment” Microsoft’s suite of applications, as well as Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc., which benefits from the growth of Amazon, he said.

“What we’re doing is finding emerging companies that have even better growth than the giant companies and rational valuations that will outperform over multiyear periods,” Mr. Fish said.

Plenty of investors remain bullish on Big Tech-focused stocks, citing their strong earnings and history of dynamic growth.

Saira Malik, chief investment officer for global equities at Nuveen, is looking for tech companies that may benefit from rising inflation and have lagged the broad market rally.

She says she believes shares of Amazon, which has trailed the market with an 8-per-cent gain this year, will be one such “catch-up trade,” powered by growth in e-commerce.

“This is a time to be more selective,” Ms. Malik said.

-- David Randall, Reuters

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.

Stocks to ponder

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU-T) Jennifer Dowty last reviewed the investment case for this stock in the spring, but given its remarkable performance - it has doubled so far this year - she decided to take a fresh look. For cautious investors, this security may represent a defensive way to play the energy rally. It has hiked its dividend for four consecutive quarters.

The Rundown

Canadian banks and insurers have been cleared for dividend hikes. Here’s what to expect

After Manulife Financial Corp. boosted its quarterly dividend by a dazzling 18 per cent on Friday, investor attention naturally turned toward what other insurers and banks will do now that the financial regulator has given them the green light for the first time in more than a year and a half. David Berman takes a look at what investors can expect.

Also see Scott Barlow’s Top Links: Record dividends and buybacks ahead for Canadian investors

This year is shaping up as the worst ever for bond ETFs, but there are some bright spots

Bonds remain the best way for the everyday investor to shield a portfolio from the worst of a stock market crash. But bonds can bite at times like now, as financial markets worry that interest rates will snap back from their pandemic lows harder and faster than expected. Rob Carrick takes a tour through the bond ETF universe to see how various types of funds have reacted to the recent upset in the bond market - and you might just be surprised how well a few of them have been performing.

Here’s what bond yields can tell us about the state of the market

Judging by the record highs this month in stock markets, investors seem to be counting on even more good news to come. What what do bond markets - often referred to as ‘the smart money’ - say about this? Ian McGugan presents some revealing charts.

Others (for subscribers)

Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Monday’s Insider Report: CEO buys this spiking stock during its recent dip

The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Globe Advisor

Fed feat extends the party for stock markets

Are you a financial advisor? Register for Globe Advisor (www.globeadvisor.com) for free daily and weekly newsletters, in-depth industry coverage and analysis, and access to ProStation - a powerful tool to help you manage your clients’’ portfolios.

Ask Globe Investor

Question: I have a question about the takeover of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL) by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP.UN), which was completed a few days ago. Based on the terms of the offer, I expected to receive 0.25 Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. (BIPC) shares for each IPL share. However, I held 1,265 shares of IPL and received only 294 shares of BIPC plus about $1,700 of cash, instead of the expected 316.25 shares. Why is that?

Answer: Inter Pipeline shareholders were given a choice to receive either $20 in cash for each IPL share or 0.25 of a BIPC share (or, alternatively, an Exchangeable LP Unit). However, because the number of BIPC shares and Exchangeable LP Units was capped, some investors who elected to receive shares were subject to proration, which meant they received a portion of the payment in cash.

--John Heinzl

What’s up in the days ahead

Just in time for the holidays, the Contra Guys have a new favourite in bullion. They’ll tell us why Yamana Gold might be a good stocking stuffer this year.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

You may also be interested in our Market Update or Carrick on Money newsletters. Explore them on our newsletter signup page.

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff