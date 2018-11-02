Why some hate this new investment advice model, the ups and downs of Dollarama, and the biggest buyers return to the markets

You know the subscription model that Netflix and Spotify are using with such great success? The investment advice biz has been using it for ages.

It’s called fee-based advice, and it’s slowly taking over the industry. I just heard from a reader who is bugged by this trend. “Could you please recommend companies that will provide investment advice and are compensated on a per-transaction basis rather than a percentage of my portfolio? Every organization that we approach will only be compensated on a percentage of the proposal.”

Short answer: No. The number of advisers who are compensated for their work through commissions on trades of stocks and other securities is declining, and no firms that I know of work on this model.

Story continues below advertisement

Fee-based advice accounted for about two-thirds of revenues at North American financial advisory firms in 2017, according to the PriceMetrix unit of consulting giant McKinsey & Co. These fees range from roughly 1 per cent for large accounts approaching seven figures to between 1.5 per cent and 2 per cent for smaller accounts. They’re typically paid on a quarterly or monthly basis, with the money coming from your investment account in most cases. It’s quite a bit like having your monthly Netflix fee charged automatically to your credit card.

Fee-based accounts are supposed to align the interests of advisers and clients. Advisers have no incentive to recommend products with lucrative fees or encourage excessive trading in order to generate trading commissions. Paid through a reliable advice fee, advisers are able to simply advise.

The downside for clients is that the advice fee covers advisory services that (a) may not actually be delivered by the adviser or (b) may not be desired by the client. If all you want in an adviser is someone you can bounce ideas about stock trades off of and have them execute those trades, then a fee-based account would be a worse value than having an adviser paid on a per-transaction basis.

Read the rest of the article here

--Rob Carrick

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Investor and all Globe newsletters here.

Stocks to ponder

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T). Dollarama Inc. stock bounced back on Thursday a day after a short-seller attack. But with two consecutive quarterly disappointments, fresh 52-week lows this week and a comprehensive bear case on the stock, investors should worry whether the great growth story at Canada’s dollar store is over. Actually, whether Dollarama is even a “dollar store” any more is at the heart of the argument from Spruce Point Capital Management. Spruce Point, a New York investment firm known as an “activist short-seller,” has previously targeted Maxar Technolgies Ltd. (which continued its collapse this week) and three other Canadian companies. David Milstead takes a look at some hurdles the company may face (For subscribers).

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY-Q). Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has a compelling idea for how to navigate the current bout of stock market volatility: Focus on high-quality companies that can protect their profit margins as the economic cycle matures. One name stands out for being particularly well suited: O’Reilly Automotive Inc., a retailer of auto parts and tools for the do-it-yourself and professional-installer markets. The company operates 5,190 stores in 47 U.S. states, and clearly benefits from a humming U.S. economy and busy roads. David Berman takes a look at the stocks (for subscribers).

Westshore Terminals Investments (WTE-T). Relative Strength Index (RSI) buy signals and sell signals for Westshore Terminals have been effective indicators during the past two years. In February of 2017, a sell signal effectively predicted a price decline of 33 per cent to May of that year. At that point, Westshore was dramatically oversold by RSI, and proceeded to rally 30 per cent by early September 2017. A series of overbought sell signals in December of 2017 preceded a 21-per-cent slide in price before a March 9, 2018 RSI buy signal kicked off a 31-per-cent rally to late August. Scott Barlow explains (for subscribers).

The Rundown

Why jobs and stocks won’t help Trump’s Republicans in the midterms

No matter the controversies swirling around his administration, U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly points to two things as proof of his presidential success: stocks and jobs. Ten years after the Great Recession, the U.S. economy continues to churn out thousands of jobs by the month, and despite a recent pullback, stocks are broadly higher since Mr. Trump was elected two years ago – facts which the President is never shy to trumpet on social media. But the electoral math is a tad more complicated. Neither jobs nor stocks will help the Republican Party in the midterms, if history is any guide – and a more reliable equation suggests Mr. Trump’s side will lose its majority in the House of Representatives. Matt Lundy reports.

Story continues below advertisement

As stock prices go on discount, their biggest buyers return

The biggest buyers of stocks are coming back. More than any other group, companies themselves are the largest purchasers of their own shares. But they were notably absent from the market the last few weeks, just as stock prices were tumbling on worries about global trade and rising interest rates. Businesses were holding back on repurchases the last few weeks because they were in one of their “blackout” periods for buybacks, a regular occurrence leading up to the release of their quarterly results. Now that most companies in the S&P 500 index have given their third-quarter reports, blackouts are lifting, and analysts across Wall Street say the return of those buyers should help support the market. Stan Choe from The Associated Press reports.

Rising interest rates aren’t the only villain spooking global markets

The search for the villain responsible for the rout in the stock markets around the globe recently seems to have pundits pointing their finger at interest rates. But why now? Interest rates have been going up for the past two years with the expectation of further increases in the near and long-term future, but no one seemed to care. It certainly didn’t bother investors as global stock markets were reaching one record high after another. What confluence spooked the markets over the past month or so? George Athanassakos looks at the other issues as well.

Looking ahead: The Retirementality

Listen to Rob Carrick’s new podcast on retirement, listen to here or download on iTunes or on Spotify. There are three episodes, one aimed at millennials, one at Gen X and one at baby boomers.

Need a Facelift?

Are you self-employed, an artist, freelancer, contract worker or small business owner? The Globe’s Financial Facelift wants to hear from you. Get some FREE advice from The Globe and Mail about your unique financial situation by requesting to be part of our Financial Facelift series. We want people of all ages, stripes and financial situations to benefit from our FREE financial advice. You can even choose your own false name. Better yet, you get to work with our photographers to obscure your identity in one of our trademark Financial Facelift photos. Learn how to make sure your financial future is secure, e-mail your situation to finfacelift@gmail.com today.

Others (for subscribers)

TSX stocks not attractive to global investors: Citi

Can the Toronto stock market stage a ‘monster rally’ by year-end? BMO thinks it just might

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Friday’s Insider Report: Four dividend stocks insiders are buying

Others (for everyone)

Apple loses $1-trillion status after soft holiday forecast

No bull territory: Trading houses see lower oil prices in 2019

Why public investors should care about the rise of private investment

Ask Globe Investor

Question: What’s better – investing in a TFSA or a registered retirement savings plan?

Answer: If I had to choose one, it would be the TFSA. Flexibility is a big reason. As discussed above, funds can be withdrawn from a TFSA and recontributed, whereas if you make an RRSP withdrawal the room is not restored (except in some special cases). Also, TFSA withdrawals are not added to your taxable income, which can be an advantage if, for example, you want to minimize clawbacks of income-tested benefits such as Old Age Security. That said, an RRSP – just as with a TFSA – provides tax-free growth of your capital. If you assume a constant marginal tax rate, an RRSP will provide the same net return as a tax-free savings account. People love to complain about the tax on RRSP withdrawals. What they’re forgetting is that money in an RRSP effectively hasn’t been taxed yet. When you make an RRSP withdrawal, the government is simply collecting the tax it never charged you in the first place – plus the growth of that tax. Now, where an RRSP outshines a TFSA is if you expect your marginal tax rate to drop in retirement. In that case, an RRSP will produce a better return than a TFSA. If you have enough money, of course, it’s usually a good idea to contribute to both.

--John Heinzl

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.

What’s up in the days ahead

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

Click here share your view of our newsletter and give us your suggestions.

Want to subscribe? Click here to sign up or visit The Globe’s newsletter page and scroll down to the Globe Investor Newsletter.

Compiled by Gillian Livingston