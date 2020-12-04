Why the Dow at 100,000 may not be all that far away

When the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 4,000 in March of 1995 and then rose to hit 5,000 just eight months later in November, everybody started to speculate about the date when the Dow would hit 10,000.
I have been investing and studying technical analysis since the late 1960s and witnessed the Dow hit 1,000 for the first time in 1966. A bear market followed and brought the Dow 37% lower to about 630 in 1970. As the market started to rise again towards 1,000, I thought it was a good time to join the “Street” and did so on January 1st, 1971.
In those days, I didn’t know that a secular bull market had two down-legs, so the next 44% decline to 564 by the end of 1974 came as a great surprise. However, the market turned quickly from there and in two more years it was back to 1,000 again. Then, after a narrow trading range between 750 and 1,000, it left 1,000 forever in December 1982. The rise continued, and the DJI passed 3,000 by July 1991, 4,000 on March 17th 1995 and 5,000 on November 24th, 1995. Rising 1,000 points in eight months was unheard of before. Articles appeared debating just how high the Dow could go.
I decided to study the growth of the Dow during the bull market that ended in 1929, and its second rise from 1942 to 1966, and found many similarities in compound growth. Carrying this similarity forward, the calculations suggested that 10,000 could be reached by late 1999. I presented this study at the joint meeting of the Canadian Society of Technical Analysts and the Toronto Society of Financial Analysts. The Globe & Mail published an article about the meeting, under the title of “10,000 in 2000” in January 1996. As we know, the Dow reached 10,000 (exactly 10,174) for the first time on April 9th, 1999.
Flash ahead to early November. As the Dow was getting closer to 30,000, I wondered if it kept pace with the aforementioned rate of growth and would it be “on time” when it got to 30,000? But first I had to recalculate the new rate.
When Mr. Dow and Mr. Jones decided to create an index in 1896, they began with 12 stocks. They added the closing prices of these 12 stocks daily, divided the sum by 12 and that became the daily Index. They decided to increase the number to 30 in 1928 and changed the divider to 30. Through the years, this divider had to be adjusted for dividends, splits, and changes in constituents and the number became smaller and smaller, so that today this “divider” is actually a “multiplier”. In fact, it is .15198707565833.
I repeated the earlier calculation, starting at the end of the bear market in 2009 (6,627 on March 6th), and the new compound rate. Astonishingly, the calculation projected 30,000 for 2021. Naturally, I continued with the calculation. The results are even more remarkable. They suggest that the Dow could reach 100,000 well before 2030, less than a decade away!
Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). He was Vice President and Director of Technical Research of Nesbitt Thomson (now BMO Nesbitt Burns) from 1982 to 1990. He was ranked among the top three technical analysts by Canadian Institutions for six consecutive years (Brendan Wood Survey)
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.