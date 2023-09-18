The end of the Federal Reserve’s rate-hiking cycle has generally been a good time to own stocks, but an uncertain economic outlook and stretched valuations could dampen upside this time around.

After raising borrowing costs by 525 basis points since March, 2022, the U.S. central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged at the conclusion of its meeting this week. Many investors believe policymakers are unlikely to raise rates any further, bringing an end to the central bank’s most aggressive monetary policy tightening cycle in decades.

If they are right, stocks could be poised for more gains. After the Fed’s past six periods of credit tightening, the S&P 500 rose an average of 13 per cent from the final rate hike to the first cut in the following cycle, an analysis by financial research firm CFRA showed.

Investors with a more bearish view, however, say it is only a matter of time before higher rates tighten economic conditions and bring a downturn. The S&P 500 is already up over 16 per cent this year, aided in part by a U.S. economy that has stayed resilient in the face of higher interest rates.

“The market will probably cheer it a bit if it is the end of the Fed rate hike cycle,” said Brent Schutte, chief investment officer at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company.

However, “I don’t think the economy is going to stay out of a recession and that is going to be what ultimately decides the direction of stocks,” said Mr. Schutte, whose firm favours fixed income over equities.

Though most investors believe a recession is unlikely in 2023, a slowdown next year remains a possibility for some market participants. One worrying recession signal has been the inverted Treasury yield curve, a market phenomenon that has preceded past downturns.

The Fed will give its policy statement on Wednesday, with odds at 97 per cent that it will keep rates unchanged, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, which tracks bets on futures tied to the central bank’s policy rate. Traders see a roughly two-out-of-three chance of the Fed leaving rates unchanged in November, CME’s data showed.

Odds for December show about a 60-per-cent chance of rates staying at current levels.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last month the central bank may need to raise rates further to cool inflation, promising to move carefully at upcoming meetings.

More of the kind of generally benign inflation data that has come over the last few months, however, could mean the Fed’s quarter-point increase in July was the last in a cycle that shook asset prices last year.

“If Wall Street comes to the conclusion that the Fed has ended its rate-tightening program, that would at least offer support if not give [stocks] an additional catalyst to keep working higher,” said Sam Stovall, CFRA’s chief investment strategist.

Investors are also attempting to gauge when the Fed will begin easing monetary policy. CFRA found that the Fed has tended to cut rates an average of nine months after its last rate increase, with the S&P 500 gaining an average of 6.5 per cent in the six months following the cut.

Investors are pricing in a small chance of a cut as early as the Fed’s January meeting, with expectations of a cut at about 35 per cent for May, according to the CME data.

Some investors, however, see challenges for the stock market even if the Fed is done hiking.

Analysts at Oxford Economics forecast further downside for global earnings, noting that stocks “have typically delivered far weaker returns following the final Fed rate hike when it has coincided with an EPS downturn.”

Oxford and other investors are also wary of stock valuations, which have ballooned this year. The S&P 500 is trading at about 19 times forward 12-month earnings estimates versus 17 times at the start of the year and its long-term average of 15.6 times, according to LSEG Datastream.

Equity valuations are also threatened by the rise in bond yields, which has increased the attraction of fixed income as investment alternative to stocks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury is close to over 15-year highs.

“If [the Fed] came out and said ‘we’re done,’ yeah I do think that is probably cause for some celebration,” said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital. “But I’m not sure how sustainable it would be given where stocks are valued relative to bonds already.”

-- Lewis Krauskopf, Reuters

TFI International Inc. (TFII-T) We have many great companies in Canada, some of which few people know about. This is one that falls into that category. Based in Quebec, it’s a transportation and logistics giant, whose network spans more than 80 North American cities after growing by acquisition. Gordon Pape recommended the stock in 2012 and over that time it has gained 914 per cent. So far this year, it is up 30 per cent. He explains why he still likes it as an investment.

TMX Group Ltd. (X-T) For the past seven quarters, the company has reported better-than-expected financial results, and so far this year it has raised its dividend twice. The stock recently traded at an all-time high, but now appears fairly valued, trading at a slight premium to its five-year historical forward price-to-earnings multiple. Jennifer Dowty looks at the investment case and why any price weakness may represent a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB-T) Canada’s biggest banks took a pass on buying the Montreal-based lender. But that doesn’t mean investors should do the same, says David Berman. He argues there may be something here now that investors can approach Laurentian as a struggling bank again, rather than as a takeover target with a lofty takeover price embedded in its stock.

S&P/TSX 60 no match for three value portfolios

When it comes to investing, the idea of exchanging short-term pain for long-term gain hasn’t gone away. It represents the essence of value investing. Norman Rothery highlights the situation by comparing the returns of the S&P/TSX 60 Index with three so-called factor portfolios that value investors love. (And for an update on all of Norm’s dividend and value portfolios, click here)

Globe readers killing the market halfway through stock picking contest

Major benchmarks have gone sideways over the past month and dipped since the end of July, raising questions about the health of the bull market that kicked in earlier this year. However, The Globe and Mail Investing Club has sailed through several daunting challenges, suggesting that the collective wisdom of our readers is a force that the wizards on Wall Street and Bay Street might want to tap into. David Berman updates us on the stock picking contest.

Why you should jump on first home savings accounts right now, and four smart ways to do it

The stock markets have delivered solid gains for the year to date, bonds are recovering from last year’s mauling and virtually risk-free returns of 4.5 per cent to 5.3 per cent are available from a variety of investing products that can be held in FHSAs. That means there’s some urgency to open up a First Home Savings Account, says Rob Carrick. He looks at four smart FHSA options you can put to work immediately.

Canadian ETF trends: Money market craze continues, investors exit energy funds and a new provider hits market

What robo-advisors got right – and mostly wrong

Question: If I sell series A preferred shares of a company at a loss, then immediately buy series B preferred shares of the same company, can I still claim the loss for tax purposes?

Answer: Yes. The only time you need to worry is if you purchase a security within 30 days – before or after the sale – that is identical to the security you sold. Doing so would be considered a superficial loss, which you could not use to offset capital gains. However, because the preferred shares you are selling are a different series than the ones you are buying, they are not identical properties and the superficial loss rule would not apply.

--John Heinzl (E-mail your questions to jheinzl@globeandmail.com)

Jennifer Dowty speaks with Stu Morrow, chief investment strategist at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Canada, for his views on the economy, markets and asset mix recommendations.

Video: Debate grows on whether Fed interest rate hikes are done for 2023 in this week’s Advisor Lookahead

