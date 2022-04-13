Two separate research reports Wednesday strongly imply that Canadian investors should brace themselves for a slower-growth market backdrop, one that will be less supportive of commodity prices.

While most economists have been fixated on inflation, BofA Securities global quantitative strategist Nigel Tupper has been concerned about indicators of slowing economic growth. Mr. Tupper has developed the Global Wave model that uses worldwide industrial confidence, consumer confidence, capacity utilization, employment, producer prices, credit spreads (the yield companies must pay on issued corporate bonds compared with government bond yields) and global earnings revisions to predict aggregate future growth.

“The Global Wave fell again [in March] and has now fallen for five months [in a row],” the strategist wrote in a research report this week. “Weakening earnings expectations and moderating confidence are weighing on the Global Wave.”

For investors, the earnings revision component of the Global Wave is the most relevant to portfolio returns. Unfortunately, falling corporate profit guidance was the weakest component of the model in March.

Commodities are likely the asset class most sensitive to changes in the global economy and the dimming growth outlook has not gone unnoticed by analysts. Citi commodity strategist Edward Morse, also publishing this week, concluded that “the world is likely to see the end of a strong commodity cycle” in 2022, adding “Neither a new surge in demand nor a new supply shortage … appears universally on the horizon for commodities.”

Mr. Morse sees a number of imminent headwinds confronting commodity prices. The draconian lockdowns in China will certainly limit business activity there, in a country that consumes roughly half of production for most major metals.

Economic growth in Europe will also slow thanks to Vladimir Putin, and Mr. Morse notes that currency devaluations through most emerging markets will limit growth in these regions as well. Citi’s economics research team recently cut its 2022 global GDP estimate by 0.6 percentage points to a still-healthy 3.3 per cent.

In Canadian dollar terms, the S&P/TSX Composite has outperformed the S&P 500 by 10.6 per cent in 2022 thanks in large part to the domestic market’s outsized weighting in resource stocks. This trend is now at risk as the outlook becomes much less rosy for commodity sectors.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page. Please note: The Globe Investor newsletter will pause on Friday for the holiday, but will return on Monday.

The Rundown

With a recession looming, is it the right time to buy stocks?

There is a 90-per-cent chance of a U.S. recession ahead. So go ahead and buy stocks. That is the rather counterintuitive message from Roberto Perli, a former Federal Reserve economist who now serves as head of global policy at investment bank Piper Sandler. In a note this week, he calculated that the odds of a U.S. recession by late 2023 are now as high as 90 per cent. Bond market indicators followed by two of his models with good track records of calling past recessions have turned unusually negative. But despite what you might expect, Mr. Perli doesn’t view this gloomy economic message as a signal for investors to stampede out of stocks. Instead, he sees it as an opportunity. Ian McGugan looks at his argument, and what investors should take away from it.

Also see: Global growth optimism at all-time low, fund manager survey finds

ETFs for investors looking to bet on federal legalization of cannabis in the US

Long a disappointment, cannabis stocks are again gaining interest among investors after a renewed push for legalization from the U.S. House of Representatives. Paul Brent reviews the latest developments and tells us about the exchange-traded funds that may be best to play the sector this year.

Others (for subscribers)

Number Cruncher: 18 consumer staples that offer portfolio protection from an economic downturn

Number Cruncher: Ten Canadian banks poised to benefit from rising rates

Wednesday’s Insider Report: Two VPs buy this stock that recently hiked its dividend

Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEOs are trading these four securities

Globe Advisor

Thematic funds triple share of global investments in a decade

Who pays taxes on investment income when children invest?

Are you a financial advisor? Register for Globe Advisor (www.globeadvisor.com) for free daily and weekly newsletters, in-depth industry coverage and analysis, and access to ProStation - a powerful tool to help you manage your clients’’ portfolios.

Ask Globe Investor

Question: What is going on with Canadian Life Companies Split Corp.? Did the class A shares (LFE-T) just cut their dividend to zero?

Answer: The short answer is yes. But to understand what happened here, we need a quick lesson in split share corporations. These complex investment vehicles are marketed to retail investors seeking income, but they can deliver unpleasant surprises, as we’ll see.

Split share corporations – of which there are dozens in Canada – hold a basket of dividend-paying common shares. In the case of Canadian Life Companies Split Corp., the portfolio consists of four of the largest life insurers in Canada. Other split share corporations invest exclusively in banks or energy producers, for example, while some hold a diversified basket of dividend stocks in different sectors. There are even split share corporations that hold stock from a single company.

To raise money to purchase their portfolio of dividend stocks, split share corporations sell two classes of shares to the public: split preferred shares and split capital shares. Each has its own structure and personality.

Split preferreds are the more stable and predictable of the two classes. Generally, they are first in line for the dividends spun off by the underlying portfolio of stocks. Upon windup of the split share company – the securities typically have a termination date that is often extended – the preferreds also have first claim on the capital of the portfolio, up to a certain amount (equivalent to the issue price of the preferred shares). Thanks to these built-in protections, the preferreds usually provide a high level of security, but minimal upside potential. That makes them appropriate for conservative, income-oriented investors.

Canadian Life Companies’ Split preferreds (LFE.PR.B-T) currently yields about 6.3 per cent, and the shares have paid uninterrupted monthly dividends since their issue in 2005. The market price of the preferreds has also been quite stable, notwithstanding a sharp pandemic-related drop in March, 2020, from which the shares have fully recovered.

The capital (also known as class A) shares, on the other hand, have a different structure that makes them far less predictable. In exchange for giving up most or all of the dividends from the underlying portfolio, the class A shares are entitled to all of the capital over and above the fixed portion allotted to the preferreds. This makes the capital shares effectively a leveraged play on the underlying portfolio.

The leveraged structure is great when stock prices are rising, because the capital shares experience an even bigger gain. But when the underlying stocks are falling, the loss is magnified for capital share investors.

Capital shares also pay dividends, which are funded in part by the sale of call options on the portfolio of stocks. But the class A dividends – unlike split preferred dividends – are anything but stable. Split share corporations typically suspend class A dividends when the net asset value of the portfolio falls below a certain level.

That’s precisely what happened with Canadian Life Companies Split. On March 18, Quadravest Capital Management Inc. – which manages this and other split share companies – announced that no dividend would be paid on the class A shares that month. That’s because, under the terms of the prospectus, regular monthly dividends are suspended “as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15,” Quadravest said in a press release. Specifically, as of March 15, the NAV per unit was $14.30. By March 31, it had recovered to $14.80. (Preferred and class A split shares are initially issued as a unit but then begin trading separately; the NAV per unit refers to the combined value of both classes of shares.)

On its website, Quadravest says one of the “highlights” of the class A shares are “targeted monthly cash dividends.” But anyone buying the shares for income would likely be disappointed: Over the past two years the shares have declared a grand total of 20 cents in dividends – 10 cents in each of January and February of this year. Going back five years, the class A shares paid a dividend in just 13 of the 60 months. Moreover, the share price is lower today than it was five years ago. Not all class A split shares have such a dreadful dividend record, but missed payments are not uncommon, especially during rocky periods for the stock market.

Now, if life insurance stocks start to rally, the capital shares should perform well because of their leveraged structure. But that’s an unknown. What’s clear is that, for this particular split share corporation, the preferreds have been the better bet.

As with any security, make sure you understand what you’re getting into before you invest.

--John Heinzl (E-mail your questions to jheinzl@globeandmail.com)

What’s up in the days ahead

Airlines have been a disappointing bet over the past year of the pandemic. We are more-or-less free to travel abroad now, yet stocks like Air Canada, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines are well off their recent highs. David Berman will explain why he sees an investment opportunity.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

You may also be interested in our Market Update or Carrick on Money newsletters. Explore them on our newsletter signup page.

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff