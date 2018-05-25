Why the world’s wealthy are investing more in companies that care, Aecon’s tumble and where Prem Watsa sees opportunities

A global investment club for the wealthy whose members aim to bring about social or environmental change as well as making a profit has grown by more than US$1-billion in two years, according to a report.

Toniic said its members now have a combined US$2.8-billion in what’s considered impact investments – capital placed with companies and organizations that can demonstrate they benefit society or the environment – up from US$1.65-billion in 2016.

Members, who include families and foundations as well as wealthy individuals, said the industry was becoming more mainstream.

“Impact investing is not some minority sport by some hippies on the fringes,” James Perry, chief executive of the Panahpur charitable foundation, which has investments worth 4 million pounds (US$5.34-million).

Toniic found 82 per cent of members who participated in its study had portfolios that met or exceeded their financial expectations according to the report, released on Thursday.

A majority said impact investments yielded returns on a par with traditional investments.

Perry cited Auticon, a British IT consultancy that helps integrate employees with autism into workplaces, as a successful impact investment in the Panahpur portfolio. Auticon’s shares rose in value recently after it expanded into other countries.

“Clear dissatisfaction in the way the economy is going and emerging data around changing ecosystems have woken people up. People are seeing they can’t carry on like they are,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The amount of money going into impact investing is rising by about 18 per cent a year, according to the Global Impact Investing Network, whose 2017 survey found the market was worth at least US$114-billion.

However Damian Payiatiakis, head of impact investing at Barclays, said the industry was still in its infancy.

“The industry has progressed from the stage of visionary innovators and is now entering one of early adopters, but the majority of investors aren’t yet aware of or being offered this opportunity,” he said.

-- Lee Mannion, Thomson Reuters Foundation

Stocks to ponder

CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T). The S&P/TSX Composite was more or less flat for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close, easing lower by 0.2 per cent, but the benchmark remains in overbought, technically vulnerable territory according to Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI level of 73 is just over the 70 sell signal and miles away from the oversold RSI buy signal of 30. There are four oversold, technically attractive index constituents trading below the RSI buy signal led by Aecon Group Inc. Dorel Industries Class B, CI Financial Corp. and Extendicare Inc. round out the list. Scott Barlow focuses on CI Financial as he was surprised that a company with its fortunes leveraged to market performance was not following the benchmark higher. (For subscribers).

Quebecor Inc. (QBR.B-T). This stock appears on the positive breakouts list with its share price closing at an all-time high on Thursday. Analysts have positive outlooks on the security with 14 buy recommendations. Earlier this month, the company announced a change to its dividend policy, which is expected to result in meaningful increases to its dividend over the next few years. Quebec-based Quebecor Inc. is a telecommunications and media holding company with an 81.5-per-cent interest in Quebecor Media Inc. Quebecor has three key business segments: telecommunications with its core asset, Videotron Ltd.; the media segment, with the television broadcaster, TVA Group; and its smallest segment, sports and entertainment. Jennifer Dowty reports (for subscribers).



Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T). Aecon Group Inc. didn’t work as a short-term takeover target. Perhaps the stock will look better as a long-term investment. The construction firm had seen its share price soar to a 10-year high of $20 in April, ahead of a proposed $1.5-billion takeover by the financing unit of China Communications Construction Co. Ltd. (CCCC), which is majority-owned by the Chinese government. But on Thursday, the shares tumbled to levels seen 4½ years ago, down 15.4 per cent for the day, after the Canadian government blocked the deal on Wednesday, citing national security. David Berman reports (for subscribers).

Watsa shuns China as Fairfax looks for investment in India, U.S.



Watsa shuns China as Fairfax looks for investment in India, U.S.



Prem Watsa, the billionaire head of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., sees plenty of opportunities for investment in the U.S. and his native India. He’s less interested in the other Asian powerhouse. “In China, we are less invested,” Watsa said in an interview with BNN Bloomberg Television Friday. “We like democracy. We like business-friendly policies.” Watsa, who emigrated from India 46 years ago, is most excited about the opportunities being created there due to the policies implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

