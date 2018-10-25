A reason to stay optimistic about markets, a sector full of beaten-up stocks, and a lookahead to what awaits investors in 2019

Market performance always represents the net effects of the numerous conflicting forces acting on equities at any given time. Until 2018, for instance, the positive effects of FAANG stock price momentum were easily strong enough to overpower concerns about very high valuation levels for the technology giants. The valuation concerns were still there, just too weak to have notable influences on market prices, and they slowly gained in intensity.

Framing market behavior as a tug of war like this is more relevant than usual now. A deeper look at the painful sell-offs in recent weeks highlight a market where powerful negative forces are changing quickly, from higher bond yields and too-strong (in the inflationary sense) growth in the U.S. to a deteriorating global economy.

WATCHING THE SPREADS High-yield bond spreads provided bear market warnings in the past, but no signal this time (yet). S&P 500 (left scale) Merrill Lynch U.S. high yield option-adjusted spread index (right scale) 3,500 25% 3,000 20 2,500 15 2,000 1,500 10 1,000 5 500 0 0 1997 2000 2003 2006 2009 2012 2015 2018 September 26 THE G L OBE A ND MAI L, SOURCES: SCOTT BARLOW; BLOOMBERG WATCHING THE SPREADS High-yield bond spreads provided bear market warnings in the past, but no signal this time (yet). S&P 500 (left scale) Merrill Lynch U.S. high yield option-adjusted spread index (right scale) 3,500 25% 3,000 20 2,500 15 2,000 1,500 10 1,000 5 500 0 0 1997 2000 2003 2006 2009 2012 2015 2018 September 26 THE G L OB E A N D MAIL, SOURCES: SCOTT BARLOW; BLOOMBERG WATCHING THE SPREADS High-yield bond spreads provided bear market warnings in the past, but no signal this time (yet). S&P 500 (left scale) Merrill Lynch U.S. high yield option-adjusted spread index (right scale) 3,500 25% 3,000 20 2,500 15 2,000 1,500 10 1,000 5 500 0 0 1997 2000 2003 2006 2009 2012 2015 2018 September 26 THE G L OB E A N D MAIL, SOURCES: SCOTT BARLOW; BLOOMBERG

U.S. utilities stocks are the poster children for investors’ evolving fears. Arguably the market sector most at risk from higher interest rates and bond yields, the S&P 500 utilities index dropped 5.1 per cent between September 13 and September 26.

Then, after weaker than expected Chinese economic data were released, and a series of global industrial firms reported weaker revenues from overseas, markets began fretting intensely about falling global growth. From September 26, the utilities index – considered insulated from a weakening global economy - jumped 7.3 per cent.

Despite Thursday’s market strength, prominent strategists like Merrill Lynch’s Savita Subramanian expect volatility to continue for the foreseeable future, as investors try and figure out what to worry about, and how much.

Citi’s (Montreal-born) chief U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich helped sentiment with a report Thursday concluding that weakness in the industrials sector is not pervasive enough to signal major market problems. Nomura analysts blame China for equity weakness, noting that aggressive speculative traders have been placing pessimistic bets on global markets as China’s economy slows.

There is one indicator that matters most to me – high yield bond spreads – as a signal that the equity rally is over and a prolonged bear market is imminent. Credit Suisse strategist Andrew Garthwaite has previously written that widening junk bond spreads have provided a warning before eight out of the last nine bear markets.

Spreads haven’t budged yet, so I’m willing to look through the current bout of volatility in hopes of further equity gains. I’ll also be watching sector returns to uncover which market forces are winning the tug of war to drive the index direction.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Question: In your model Yield Hog Dividend Portfolio, why is the “book value” of your cash negative?

Answer: The negative $2,218.95 figure doesn’t actually represent the book value of the portfolio’s cash. It is simply an accounting entry that is required to reconcile the total book values of the individual stocks with the portfolio’s initial value of $100,000. Such adjustments are necessary because book values change when I sell a stock, buy a new stock or add to an existing stock.

To take a simple example, imagine the portfolio initially consisted of just one stock purchased for $100,000. If the stock appreciated to $110,000 and I sold it and bought a different stock for $110,000, the book value of the second stock would be $110,000. The table would then need to show an adjustment of negative $10,000 to bring the portfolio’s total book value back to $100,000 – the starting value we use to calculate the portfolio’s return.

--John Heinzl

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.

Our Jennifer Dowty interviews Kurt Reiman, the chief investment strategist from BlackRock Canada, for his latest thoughts on markets and portfolio positioning.

