Why this strategist says don’t chase gold stocks, a REIT that weathers the storm, and how to tell if it’s time to batten down the hatches

The chief investment strategist for BMO Capital Markets has some advice for those investors tempted to pile into bullion and gold equities: don’t do it.

The metal is seeing a resurgence of investor interest in recent days thanks to its long-awaited break this month of the US$1,500-per-ounce resistance level amid what seems to be a favourable macroeconomic backdrop.

Gold tends to benefit during times of slowing global growth, a weakening U.S. dollar, and plunging bond yields. It doesn’t offer any yield, but that might not be that much of a deterrent when government bonds are offering skinny (and in many cases, negative) returns. Gold also almost always benefits as a safe-haven play during times when investors are nervously offloading equities.

Indeed, gold prices are now up about 6 per cent this month and 23 per cent over the last 12-months. The S&P/TSX gold sub-industry is the only industry up double digits so far this month, and is up 61 per cent over the past year.

But BMO’s Brian Belski suggests gold’s fundamentals are already largely priced into the market and equities in the sector are not an easy play to make during times of global uncertainty.

Case in point: the Brexit fiasco of 2015-16.

The initial decision to have the referendum had little impact on gold prices, he notes. The gold price and stocks only started to rally after the referendum date was set and rhetoric increased around a leave win. “Although gold continued to rally for several weeks after LEAVE won the final vote, gold prices and stocks ultimately peaked shortly after the referendum as the uncertainty dissipated, despite being a negative vote to leave the EU,” he points out.

A similar pattern played out this time. Similar to Brexit, gold prices and stocks did not initially react to trade threats and even steel tariffs. It was not until U.S. President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on US$267-billion of Chinese imports did gold prices bottom. Furthermore, gold prices continued to rally even after trade tensions eased in late December with a cease fire on new tariffs.

Stocks to ponder

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (MI-UN-T). This is a REIT that is on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum). This is a defensive security that has historically retained (and increased) its value during times of market turbulence. The REIT operates in an industry with positive fundamentals, which along with management’s acquisition strategy should support future growth. After the REIT reported its second-quarter earnings results, eight analysts issued buy recommendations. Ottawa-based Minto Apartment REIT owns a portfolio of 26 rental properties as at June 30. The majority of the properties are located in Ottawa and Toronto. Other cities where Minto has a presence include Montreal, Calgary and Edmonton. Jennifer Dowty reports (for subscribers).

The Rundown

The argument for gold is getting brighter by the day

With the global economy showing signs of faltering, gold is having a moment. The price of bullion has risen to its highest level in more than six years as several gold-positive forces have aligned all at once: the rising toll of the U.S.-China trade war on global growth, the sudden loosening of monetary policy, the plunge in bond yields and the volatility rocking stock markets this summer. On Wednesday, gold lived up to its reputation as a haven during bouts of heightened investor fear, as the worst day for the Dow Jones Industrial Average so far this year saw the gold spot price rise as high as US$1,524 an ounce. Tim Shufelt reports (for subscribers).

Two indicators to help investors decide if they should batten down hatches

This week’s inversion of the U.S. bond yield curve, a phenomenon with a strong track record of foreshadowing recessions, has forced equity investors to acknowledge that an economic slowdown is upon us. Investors’ main hope now is that central banks’ moves to reduce borrowing costs will spur a recovery of growth in the short term. Otherwise, a much deeper plunge in stock prices than this week’s volatility is likely. Scott Barlow takes a look at two key indicators (for subscribers).

What Canadian portfolio managers are buying, selling and thinking amid the latest bout of market volatility

Worries about slowing global growth, trade wars and that upside-down yield curve have sent stocks tumbling this month, including the Toronto stock market’s worst plunge this year on Wednesday. Is it a buying opportunity, or should investors sell to avoid a further drop in their portfolios? Staying put could also be the best strategy. The Globe and Mail spoke with a handful of Canadian portfolio managers about their take on the recent market volatility and how they’re reacting. Brenda Bouw reports (for subscribers).

Wealthsimple partners with high-net-worth adviser Grayhawk Investment Strategies

Robo-adviser Wealthsimple is partnering with independent wealth manager Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc., as the online portfolio platform looks to gain a foothold in the arena of ultra-high-net-worth investors. The digital financial services company – which currently manages more than $5-billion in assets – is set to announce Thursday morning that Wealthsimple for Advisors, its business-to-business (B2B) platform, will add Grayhawk Investment’s $800-million in assets under management to its roster. The deal marks the largest partnership so far for Wealthsimple’s B2B division, said J-F Courville, chief executive of Wealthsimple for Advisors. Clare O’Hara reports (for subscribers).

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The S&P/TSX Composite declined 2.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and sits 13.9 per cent higher for 2019. The benchmark’s current Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 35 put it much closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the frothy, overbought RSI sell signal of 70. There are 49 index member stocks – 20 per cent of the total – trading in technically attractive oversold territory this week. Scott Barlow reports (for subscribers).

Ask Globe Investor

Question: I understand that if you have a tax-free savings account (TFSA) and hold U.S. citizenship that you must pay tax on any earnings to the U.S. government. Why is this so when the U.S. has a similar tax-free vehicle? Is anything being done to approach the U.S. government for equivalent status based on the tax treaty?

Answer: Tax-free savings accounts are not considered to be “retirement plans” within the terms of the Canada-U.S. Tax Treaty. That means they are not recognized by the U.S. Treasury Department as being tax-sheltered. Any change in that would involve amending the Tax Treaty. I am not aware of any action under way to achieve that.

– Gordon Pape

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.

