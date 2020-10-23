Why unloved bond ETFs are having a great year. Plus, rally in Canadian railway stocks comes to a screeching halt

Low bond yields are the bad-news investing story of 2020 and probably 2021 as well.

You’ve probably heard many times from investing strategists about how low yields call into question whether it makes sense for balanced portfolios to have 40 or 50 per cent of their weightings in bonds. With five-year Government of Canada bonds yielding just 0.35 per cent in late October, it’s hard to argue.

Amid this gloom about bonds, a reader has noticed a disconnect in her portfolio.

“I keep reading how miserable bond returns are, but my bond ETF is doing better than most of my portfolio,” she said by e-mail. “I wonder why it’s not acting like the bonds underlying the fund.”

While bond yields are indeed depressingly low, 2020 has actually been a great year for the bond market. The benchmark FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index produced a total return of 8 per cent for the year through Sept. 30, which includes both interest and capital gains.

Actually, mostly capital gains. When interest rates plunge, as they did earlier this year, the price of bonds and bond funds move in the opposite direction. That’s why the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index can be up a lot by bond market standards this year, even with paper-thin bond yields.

A sample of returns from broad-based bond ETFs that are like the index in holding both government and corporate bonds:

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG-T) was up 7.85 per cent for the first nine months of the year;

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (XBB-T) was up 7.88 per cent;

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (VAB-T) was up 7.82 per cent.

Don’t get used to results like this. Barring economic catastrophe, interest rates won’t fall significantly further. The most likely outcome is that rates continue at current low levels into 2021 and then gradually start to increase. Flat rates suggest you get the interest paid by bonds and not much more. Rising rates suggest capital losses that swamp meagre interest and leave investors with losses.

Now you see why there’s so little celebrating about bond returns in 2020. It’s unlikely we’ll see them repeated any time soon and, if we do, it will only happen if the economy’s in serious trouble.

-- Rob Carrick, personal finance columnist

Savaria Corp. (SIS-T) This company makes accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts and elevators, for home and commercial use as well as medical beds for the long-term care market. The company benefited from the stay-at-home lifestyles that emerged from COVID-19, and this week reported preliminary third-quarter earnings that beat expectations. The stock is up 12 per cent year-to-date. Brenda Bouw tells us more about it. (for subscribers)

Why investors were quick to dump shares in the Canadian railways this week

Canada’s two big railways reported quarterly profits this week that were slightly below analysts' expectations, and the selloff that followed suggests that high stock prices – and hefty valuations – could be challenging in the months ahead. David Berman reports (for subscribers)

The DOJ’s lawsuit against Google offers more reasons for investors to embrace Big Tech than to avoid it

Tech giants have been investors' chosen haven during the past few months of market turmoil and the recent drama around Alphabet Inc. demonstrates some of the reasons why. On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice filed its fiercest antitrust action in more than two decades. Its lawsuit alleges that Google LLC, which is owned by Alphabet, is abusing its dominant position and blocking potential competitors in the internet search business. The market wasted no time in rendering its own judgment on the case. Instead of falling, Alphabet’s stock price jumped and continued to rise on Wednesday. Ian McGugan explains why investors showed so little concern. (for subscribers)

Health-care and cybersecurity stock picks from PenderFund Capital Management

Maria Pacella and her colleagues at PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. began investing in public and private technology companies long before many became must-buys in the pandemic-era push toward digitalization. She oversees about $120-million in assets through three funds: the Pender Growth Fund and Pender Technology Inflection Fund, which invest in both publicly traded and privately held technology companies, and the Working Opportunity Fund, which invests only in private tech companies based in British Columbia. Brenda Bouw spoke to Ms. Pacella about some of her top picks in the health care and cybersecurity space. (for subscribers)

Bullish signal? More U.S. companies offer earnings guidance despite pandemic

With earnings season in full swing, more companies are again offering earnings guidance, signaling to investors that some corporations are adapting to uncertainty about a global pandemic that may extend deep into next year. (for subscribers)

As U.S. election odds narrow, market analysts factor in higher risks

A higher risk of a split U.S. Congress and a contested election is being factored into some market analysts' models after some odds on the Presidential election have shown a narrowing. European betting exchange Paddypower said on Wednesday that while Biden was clearly “odds-on” to win, over the last few days “punters have started backing Trump again.” (for subscribers)

Also see: What the Street is saying about the final U.S. presidential debate

Question: I have to withdraw money from my RRIF account before the end of this year. I plan to transfer shares in-kind to my non-registered account. I believe in transferring shares that are expected to grow in value. (Of course, there is no guarantee.) If the shares' value increases in the RRIF, the tax will be about 50 per cent for the capital gain at the eventual withdrawal. In the non-registered account, the tax is only about 33 per cent for capital gain. Do you agree with this approach?

Answer: When you say you have to withdraw money from the RRIF by year-end, I assume you are referring to the annual minimum payment. That’s the only reason you are legally obligated to take money from a RRIF.

I suggest you don’t take any more than that. If you withdraw additional money just to reinvest, you’ll have to pay tax on it immediately and you’ll lose years of tax-sheltered compounding inside the RRIF that tax payment would have produced. My view is that you should never pay taxes any sooner than you need to.

As for the tax rate you’ll pay in the future, it won’t necessarily be 50 per cent on money earned from capital gains. It will depend on your total income in the year of withdrawal.

--Gordon Pape

Should you use currency hedging when it comes to foreign holdings? John Heinzl will weigh in.

