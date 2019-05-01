Yield Hog: John Heinzl’s model dividend growth portfolio as of April 30, 2019
|Company
|Ticker
|No. of shrs
|Shr price $**
|Purchase Price $
|Market Value $***
|Book Value $***
|Gain/Loss %
|Yield %
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*
|AQN-T
|435
|15.29
|13.15
|6,651.15
|5,719.45
|16.29%
|4.32%
|A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund*
|AW-UN-T
|120
|40.44
|32.77
|4,852.80
|3,932.00
|23.42%
|4.35%
|BCE Inc.*
|BCE-T
|80
|59.94
|57.97
|4,795.20
|4,637.70
|3.40%
|5.29%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*
|BIP-UN-T
|110
|55.48
|53.41
|6,102.80
|5,875.20
|3.87%
|4.81%
|Bank of Montreal*
|BMO-T
|50
|105.82
|94.43
|5,291.00
|4,721.50
|12.06%
|3.78%
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*
|CAR-UN-T
|120
|47.93
|33.73
|5,751.60
|4,047.60
|42.10%
|2.88%
|Choice Properties REIT
|CHP-UN-T
|460
|13.64
|10.98
|6,274.40
|5,050.32
|24.24%
|5.43%
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce*
|CM-T
|40
|112.81
|109.17
|4,512.40
|4,366.80
|3.33%
|4.96%
|Capital Power Corp.*
|CPX-T
|160
|30.20
|24.67
|4,832.00
|3,947.20
|22.42%
|5.93%
|CT REIT*
|CRT-UN-T
|250
|14.10
|13.89
|3,525.00
|3,472.50
|1.51%
|5.37%
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.*
|CU-T
|100
|36.93
|38.75
|3,693.00
|3,875.00
|-4.70%
|4.58%
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*
|DGRO-N
|125
|38.13
|32.47
|6,397.74
|5,063.94
|26.34%
|3.04%
|Emera Inc.*
|EMA-T
|115
|50.31
|46.30
|5,785.65
|5,324.95
|8.65%
|4.67%
|Enbridge Inc.*
|ENB-T
|100
|49.49
|52.12
|4,949.00
|5,212.00
|-5.05%
|5.96%
|Fortis Inc.*
|FTS-T
|100
|49.52
|44.78
|4,952.00
|4,478.00
|10.59%
|3.63%
|Manulife Financial Corp.*
|MFC-T
|180
|24.67
|25.31
|4,440.60
|4,555.80
|-2.53%
|4.05%
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|QSR-T
|55
|87.44
|77.73
|4,809.20
|4,275.40
|12.49%
|3.04%
|Royal Bank of Canada*
|RY-T
|50
|106.77
|96.54
|5,338.50
|4,827.00
|10.60%
|3.82%
|Telus Corp.*
|T-T
|100
|49.33
|44.88
|4,933.00
|4,488.00
|9.92%
|4.42%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank*
|TD-T
|70
|76.42
|70.25
|5,349.40
|4,917.50
|8.78%
|3.87%
|TransCanada Corp.*
|TRP-T
|100
|63.94
|59.98
|6,394.00
|5,998.12
|6.60%
|4.69%
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF*
|XIU-T
|275
|25.08
|23.15
|6,897.00
|6,366.25
|8.34%
|2.87%
|Cash
|593.96
|-5,152.23
|Total
|117,121.40
|100,000.00
|17.12%
|*Also in personal portfolio
|**As of April 30, 2019
|***In Canadian dollars
|Dividends received since last update: $ 555.02
|Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial and any subsequent share purchases.
|Portfolio gain/loss is from inception on Oct. 1, 2017, and is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000. This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.
|For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars.
|As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.