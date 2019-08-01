Yield Hog: John Heinzl’s model dividend growth portfolio as of July 31, 2019
|Company
|Ticker
|No. of shrs
|Shr price $**
|Purchase Price $
|Market Value $***
|Book Value $***
|Gain/Loss %
|Yield %
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*
|AQN-T
|435
|16.44
|13.15
|7,151.40
|5,719.45
|25.04%
|4.51%
|A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund*
|AW-UN-T
|120
|43.55
|32.77
|5,226.00
|3,932.00
|32.91%
|4.38%
|BCE Inc.*
|BCE-T
|80
|59.64
|57.97
|4,771.20
|4,637.70
|2.88%
|5.32%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*
|BIP-UN-T
|110
|58.43
|53.41
|6,427.30
|5,875.20
|9.40%
|4.57%
|Bank of Montreal*
|BMO-T
|60
|98.80
|95.09
|5,928.00
|5,705.30
|3.90%
|4.17%
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*
|CAR-UN-T
|120
|48.71
|33.73
|5,845.20
|4,047.60
|44.41%
|2.83%
|Choice Properties REIT
|CHP-UN-T
|460
|13.73
|10.98
|6,315.80
|5,050.32
|25.06%
|5.39%
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce*
|CM-T
|40
|103.83
|109.17
|4,153.20
|4,366.80
|-4.89%
|5.39%
|Capital Power Corp.*
|CPX-T
|160
|29.62
|24.67
|4,739.20
|3,947.20
|20.06%
|6.48%
|CT REIT*
|CRT-UN-T
|250
|14.57
|13.89
|3,642.50
|3,472.50
|4.90%
|5.20%
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.*
|CU-T
|100
|35.94
|38.75
|3,594.00
|3,875.00
|-7.25%
|4.70%
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*
|DGRO-N
|125
|38.74
|32.47
|6,366.92
|5,063.94
|25.73%
|2.99%
|Emera Inc.*
|EMA-T
|115
|54.80
|46.30
|6,302.00
|5,324.95
|18.35%
|4.29%
|Enbridge Inc.*
|ENB-T
|100
|44.08
|52.12
|4,408.00
|5,212.00
|-15.43%
|6.69%
|Fortis Inc.*
|FTS-T
|100
|52.02
|44.78
|5,202.00
|4,478.00
|16.17%
|3.46%
|Manulife Financial Corp.*
|MFC-T
|180
|23.90
|25.31
|4,302.00
|4,555.80
|-5.57%
|4.18%
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|QSR-T
|55
|97.20
|77.73
|5,346.00
|4,275.40
|25.04%
|2.74%
|Royal Bank of Canada*
|RY-T
|50
|104.22
|96.54
|5,211.00
|4,827.00
|7.96%
|3.91%
|Telus Corp.*
|T-T
|100
|47.44
|44.88
|4,744.00
|4,488.00
|5.70%
|4.74%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank*
|TD-T
|70
|77.15
|70.25
|5,400.50
|4,917.50
|9.82%
|3.84%
|TC Energy Corp.*
|TRP-T
|100
|64.62
|59.98
|6,462.00
|5,998.12
|7.73%
|4.64%
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF*
|XIU-T
|275
|24.72
|23.15
|6,798.00
|6,366.25
|6.78%
|2.91%
|Cash
|852.58
|-6,136.03
|Total
|119,188.80
|100,000.00
|19.19%
|*Also in personal portfolio
|**As of July 31, 2019
|***In Canadian dollars
|Dividends received since last update: $557.66
|Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial and any subsequent share purchases.
|Portfolio gain/loss is from inception on Oct. 1, 2017, and is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000. This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.
|For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars.
|As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.