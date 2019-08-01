 Skip to main content

Investment Ideas Yield Hog: John Heinzl’s model dividend growth portfolio as of July 31, 2019

Updated

Yield Hog: John Heinzl’s model dividend growth portfolio as of July 31, 2019

John Heinzl
John Heinzl Investment Reporter
CompanyTickerNo. of shrsShr price $**Purchase Price $Market Value $***Book Value $***Gain/Loss %Yield %
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*AQN-T43516.4413.157,151.405,719.4525.04%4.51%
A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund*AW-UN-T12043.5532.775,226.003,932.0032.91%4.38%
BCE Inc.*BCE-T8059.6457.974,771.204,637.702.88%5.32%
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*BIP-UN-T11058.4353.416,427.305,875.209.40%4.57%
Bank of Montreal*BMO-T6098.8095.095,928.005,705.303.90%4.17%
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*CAR-UN-T12048.7133.735,845.204,047.6044.41%2.83%
Choice Properties REITCHP-UN-T46013.7310.986,315.805,050.3225.06%5.39%
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce*CM-T40103.83109.174,153.204,366.80-4.89%5.39%
Capital Power Corp.*CPX-T16029.6224.674,739.203,947.2020.06%6.48%
CT REIT*CRT-UN-T25014.5713.893,642.503,472.504.90%5.20%
Canadian Utilities Ltd.*CU-T10035.9438.753,594.003,875.00-7.25%4.70%
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*DGRO-N12538.7432.476,366.925,063.9425.73%2.99%
Emera Inc.*EMA-T11554.8046.306,302.005,324.9518.35%4.29%
Enbridge Inc.*ENB-T10044.0852.124,408.005,212.00-15.43%6.69%
Fortis Inc.*FTS-T10052.0244.785,202.004,478.0016.17%3.46%
Manulife Financial Corp.*MFC-T18023.9025.314,302.004,555.80-5.57%4.18%
Restaurant Brands International Inc.QSR-T5597.2077.735,346.004,275.4025.04%2.74%
Royal Bank of Canada*RY-T50104.2296.545,211.004,827.007.96%3.91%
Telus Corp.*T-T10047.4444.884,744.004,488.005.70%4.74%
Toronto-Dominion Bank*TD-T7077.1570.255,400.504,917.509.82%3.84%
TC Energy Corp.*TRP-T10064.6259.986,462.005,998.127.73%4.64%
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF*XIU-T27524.7223.156,798.006,366.256.78%2.91%
Cash852.58-6,136.03
Total119,188.80100,000.0019.19%

*Also in personal portfolio
**As of July 31, 2019
***In Canadian dollars
Dividends received since last update: $557.66
Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial and any subsequent share purchases.
Portfolio gain/loss is from inception on Oct. 1, 2017, and is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000.  This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.
For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars.
As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
