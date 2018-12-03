Yield Hog: John Heinzl’s model dividend growth portfolio as of Nov. 30, 2018

John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of Nov. 30, 2018
|Company
|Ticker
|No. of shrs
|Shr price $**
|Purchase Price $
|Market Value $***
|Book Value $***
|Gain/Loss %
|Yield %
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*
|AQN-T
|435
|14.10
|13.15
|6,133.50
|5,719.45
|7.24%
|4.68%
|A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund*
|AW-UN-T
|120
|35.14
|32.77
|4,216.80
|3,932.00
|7.24%
|4.87%
|BCE Inc.*
|BCE-T
|70
|56.95
|58.46
|3,986.50
|4,092.20
|-2.58%
|5.30%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*
|BIP-UN-T
|100
|50.72
|53.82
|5,072.00
|5,382.00
|-5.76%
|4.72%
|Bank of Montreal*
|BMO-T
|50
|99.13
|94.43
|4,956.50
|4,721.50
|4.98%
|3.87%
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*
|CAR-UN-T
|120
|46.76
|33.73
|5,611.20
|4,047.60
|38.63%
|2.85%
|Choice Properties REIT
|CHP-UN-T
|428
|12.24
|10.532
|5,238.72
|4,613.00
|13.56%
|6.05%
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce*
|CM-T
|40
|111.50
|109.17
|4,460.00
|4,366.80
|2.13%
|4.88%
|Capital Power Corp.*
|CPX-T
|160
|27.28
|24.67
|4,364.80
|3,947.20
|10.58%
|6.57%
|CT REIT*
|CRT-UN-T
|250
|12.18
|13.89
|3,045.00
|3,472.50
|-12.31%
|5.99%
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.*
|CU-T
|100
|31.32
|38.75
|3,132.00
|3,875.00
|-19.17%
|5.02%
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*
|DGRO-N
|125
|36.38
|32.47
|6,048.63
|5,063.94
|19.45%
|3.27%
|Emera Inc.*
|EMA-T
|115
|44.60
|46.30
|5,129.00
|5,324.95
|-3.68%
|5.27%
|Enbridge Inc.*
|ENB-T
|100
|43.66
|52.12
|4,366.00
|5,212.00
|-16.23%
|6.15%
|Fortis Inc.*
|FTS-T
|100
|46.15
|44.78
|4,615.00
|4,478.00
|3.06%
|3.90%
|Manulife Financial Corp.*
|MFC-T
|180
|21.97
|25.31
|3,954.60
|4,555.80
|-13.20%
|4.55%
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|QSR-T
|45
|77.53
|76.5
|3,488.85
|3,442.50
|1.35%
|3.06%
|Royal Bank of Canada*
|RY-T
|50
|97.42
|96.54
|4,871.00
|4,827.00
|0.91%
|4.02%
|Telus Corp.*
|T-T
|100
|47.69
|44.88
|4,769.00
|4,488.00
|6.26%
|4.57%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank*
|TD-T
|70
|73.56
|70.25
|5,149.20
|4,917.50
|4.71%
|3.64%
|TransCanada Corp.*
|TRP-T
|88
|54.45
|61.07
|4,791.60
|5,373.76
|-10.83%
|5.07%
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF*
|XIU-T
|275
|22.89
|23.15
|6,294.75
|6,366.25
|-1.12%
|3.06%
|Cash
|1,416.07
|-2,218.95
|Total
|105,110.72
|100,000.00
|5.11%
|*Also in personal portfolio
|**As of Nov. 30, 2018
|***In Canadian dollars
|Dividends received since last update: $ 283.53
|Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial and any subsequent share purchases.
|Portfolio gain/loss is from inception on Oct. 1, 2017, and is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000. This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.
|For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars.
|As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.
