Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Investors look to decrease portfolio risk in times of economic uncertainty. It’s no surprise that the TSX Venture Composite Index (JX-I) – considered more volatile, less regulated and liquid compared to the senior exchange – is down 13 per cent over the past year.

To spark potential investment ideas, we are looking for potentially oversold junior stocks that may be underpriced relative to their real value that also have a margin of safety in the form of a dividend.

The screen

There are 1,698 companies on TSX Venture. Only 28 pay a dividend.

Artificial Intelligence at Report on Business created a price valuation for every TSX Venture stock with a yield to find differences between their latest traded value and estimated worth.

Valuations are generated using a proprietary algorithm from up to six data calculations with an approach historically correct 78 per cent of the time.

What we found

TSX Venture dividend stocks TICKER COMPANY LAST VALUATION %DIF YIELD P/S TPL-X Tethys Petroleum 0.63 1.21 92.10% 7.94% 0.88 MAR-UN-X Marwest Apartment REIT 0.61 1.1 80.30% 2.46% 0.74 ORC-B-X Orca Energy 5.03 7.98 58.60% 7.95% 0.61 NXLV-X Nexliving Communities 0.13 0.19 46.20% 1.54% 3.24 RE-X RE Royalties 0.73 0.98 34.20% 5.48% 8.26 NET-UN-X Canadian Net REIT 5.3 6.01 13.40% 6.51% 4.41 NXG-X Nexgenrx 0.32 0.33 3.10% 6.25% 1.88 SECU-X SSC Security Services 2.95 3.04 3.10% 4.07% 0.64 VOX-X Vox Royalty 3.76 3.87 2.90% 1.57% 11.56 UFC-X Urbanfund 0.85 0.86 1.20% 5.88% 2.1 Source: Stockcalc

The list is sorted by stocks with the greatest percentage difference between valuation and price. Companies on this list are worthy of further research, including:

Tethys Petroleum Ltd. TPL-X develops crude oil and natural gas in Kazakhstan. It is considered undervalued by 92 per cent and seems to have everything you want in a value play: cheap P/E at 4.68; depressed price, having fallen by 18.75 per cent in the last year; plus a 7.94-per-cent yield. Like any junior energy company its long-term upside depends on the potential of their exploration and deposits.

Marwest Apartment REIT MAR-UN-X acquires residential real estate in Western Canada. It is considered undervalued by 80 per cent as the recent inflationary environment has hurt REITs and other instruments with stable yields (which helps explain why Marwest is down by 25 per cent over the last year). Their pitch for long-term price growth is that the affordability gap of owning a home and renting will continue to promote lower vacancies for their multifamily focus.

RE Royalties RE-X provides “royalty” financing to emerging companies in the renewable energy sector (royalty refers to where a company receives capital from an investor in exchange for a percentage of its future revenue). It currently claims royalties on 104 projects. The REIT’s long-term prospects are tied to achieving profitability and the viability of the burgeoning renewables space.

More about Artificial Intelligence at Report on Business

Artificial Intelligence at Report on Business scans market data using algorithms to process large quantities of information. The results are specialized reports produced through automation.

Continuing ROB project experiments that leverage artificial intelligence include valuation screens across 14 categories and end-of-day Closing Summary reports for all North American securities.