In an effort to control inflation, the Bank of Canada is widely expected to start raising interest rates on March 2. For income-seeking investors, this might mean getting better yields from bond portfolios as a consequence of falling bond prices.

However, given that rates aren’t expected to rise astronomically, investors are likely still looking for ideas to supplement income needs. Today, we seek to flush out some of these ideas in the ETF space, while keeping an eye on sustainability. To do so, I used Morningstar Direct to screen the 1,274 Canadian-domiciled ETFs for those that follow a sustainable investing approach, as defined by Morningstar’s analysis of prospectus documents.

Morningstar broadly flags sustainable investments in three ways: 1) those that use environmental, social or governance factors as a core input to their investment decision process; 2) those that seek to make a measurable impact around core themes such as gender and diversity or reduction of fossil fuels; and 3) those that invest broadly in an environmental sector, like water or clean technology. These criteria are not mutually exclusive, and fund managers are known to use more than one approach.

Given that the Canadian securities regulators only recently released guidance on how fund manufacturers are to disclose their ESG-related approaches in prospectus documents, the landscape may very well change over the coming year as funds renew their filings. For now, Morningstar has identified a list of funds based on existing language.

What we found

Sustainable ETF funds for yield-seeking investors Fund Ticker Morningstar Category MER (%) 12M Trailing Yield (%) YTD Ttl. Rtn. (%) 1Y Ttl. Rtn. (%) 3Y Ann. Ttl. Rtn. (%) 5Y Ann. Ttl. Rtn. (%) Inception Date iShares Global Water ETF Comm CWW-T Sector Equity 0.66 3.3 -14.5 8.5 13.8 12.2 6/4/2007 BMO ESG US Corp Bond Hdg to CAD ETF ESGF-T Global Corp. Fixed Inc. 0.23 3.1 -5.7 -5.3 n/a n/a 1/15/2020 BMO ESG Corporate Bond ETF ESGB-T Canadian Fixed Income 0.17 3.1 -4.3 -4.3 n/a n/a 1/15/2020 Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF BESG-T Canadian Fixed Income 0.49 3.0 -5.8 -4.7 2.0 1.9 8/9/2012 Desjardins RI Active Can Bd Low CO2 ETF DRCU-T Canadian Fixed Income 0.42 3.0 -4.8 -4.1 1.8 n/a 9/27/2018 RBC Vision Women's Ldrsp MSCI Cnd ETF RLDR-NE Canadian Equity 0.29 3.0 -2.1 14.9 11.6 n/a 3/5/2018 BMO MSCI Canada ESG Leaders ETF ESGA-T Canadian Equity 0.17 2.8 -6.8 9.6 n/a n/a 1/15/2020 BMO MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders ETF ESGE-T International Equity 0.28 2.7 -6.3 1.0 n/a n/a 1/15/2020 Desjardins RI Em Mkts MF Low CO2 ETF DRFE-T Emerging Mkts. Equity 0.74 2.5 1.0 -3.1 n/a n/a 3/7/2019 Desj. RI Dev exUSA exCan MF LowCO2 ETF DRFD-T International Equity 0.69 2.5 -5.1 0.8 5.0 n/a 9/27/2018 Morningstar Direct; data as of Feb. 22

Though the list of ETFs that follow a sustainable investing approach includes close to 100 options, I sorted it based on their 12-month trailing yield and have displayed the top 10 in the table, alongside their Morningstar category, management expense ratios, trailing returns and inception dates.

This article does not constitute financial advice. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent research before purchasing any of the investments listed here.

Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.

