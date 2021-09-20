 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Number Cruncher

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

10 TSX dividend-paying energy stocks that appear undervalued

Brian Donovan
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

What are we looking for?

There is a high correlation between the price of oil and the stock price of energy companies. The price of oil is very much a supply-and-demand equation with changes such as electrification expected to curtail demand. Conversely, higher environmental, social and governance standards and less investment in production growth will limit supply. With that backdrop, are there firms in this industry presenting investment opportunities?

The screen

We used StockCalc’s screener to select the top 10 listed energy companies by market capitalization on the Toronto Stock Exchange. We then used StockCalc’s valuation tools to calculate fundamental (or intrinsic) valuation for each stock to see whether it is undervalued or overvalued compared with its price.

Overview of the techniques used:

Story continues below advertisement

  • Discounted cash flow (DCF value) is a valuation technique in which cash flow projections are discounted back to the present to calculate value per share;
  • A price comparables (price comps) technique values the company on the basis of ratios from selected comparable companies;
  • An adjusted book value (ABV) is calculated by multiplying book value per share by its historical price-to-book ratio.

If we have analyst coverage, we look at the consensus target price.

More about StockCalc

StockCalc is a fundamental valuation platform with tools to calculate and report on value per share for thousands of public companies listed on major North American stock exchanges. StockCalc also contains numerous tools to understand what the stocks you are investing in are worth. Globe Unlimited subscribers can subscribe to StockCalc using the promo code Globe30, which offers a 30-day free trial and special pricing for the second month.

What we found

You can see in the accompanying table the percentage difference between each stock’s recent closing price and its intrinsic value. The “StockCalc Valuation” column is a weighted calculation derived from our models and analyst target data, if used. This group consists of energy companies engaged in crude oil and gas exploration, production, manufacturing and transportation, including companies that own and operate oil field pipelines or refine and sell petroleum and petroleum products. All of the companies on our list show as slightly undervalued (up to about 10 per cent), implying we see further upside for the industry.

The question for these companies’ stock prices, therefore, is where is the price of oil heading? Some will argue that, with the electrification of the automotive industry, demand for oil products will be reduced dramatically. New York State, for example, recently passed a law to ban the sale of fossil fuel-based vehicles starting in 2035. In fact, less than 40 per cent of oil produced in Canada is consumed as automotive gasoline, according to the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, with the rest split between diesel and jet fuel, heating oil, and various petrochemical products including plastics.

Bargain hunting among Canada’s leading energy companies

CompanyTickerIndustryMkt. Cap. ($ Mil.)Recent Close ($)StockCalc Val. ($)Diff. (%)DCF Value ($)Price Comps ($)ABV ($)Analyst Tgt. ($)Div. Yld. (%)1Y Price Rtn. (%)
Enbridge Inc.ENB-TOil & Gas Midstream100,619.550.6655.369.362.3474.1561.6555.366.633.1
TC Energy Corp.TRP-TOil & Gas Midstream59,963.362.7065.524.565.9832.0378.8169.555.510.2
Suncor EnergySU-TOil & Gas Integrated36,682.624.6726.135.925.6418.5732.7638.003.442.9
Imperial Oil Ltd.IMO-TOil & Gas Integrated24,061.634.5937.297.814.0420.1337.5642.092.888.7
Pembina PipelinePPL-TOil & Gas Midstream22,134.840.0840.781.723.5426.0055.7643.116.335.2
Cenovus EnergyCVE-TOil & Gas Integrated20,539.111.0311.262.08.576.0318.9216.210.696.2
Inter PipelineIPL-TOil & Gas Midstream8,566.219.9020.111.1-7.0032.6827.0220.112.445.5
Keyera Corp.KEY-TOil & Gas Midstream7,101.033.1034.253.530.7628.4939.3835.355.862.1
Parkland Corp.PKI-TOil & Gas Refin. & Mktg.5,943.435.3537.977.475.9150.1537.9750.083.52.7
Gibson EnergyGEI-TOil & Gas Midstream3,283.723.6423.951.314.8023.8312.8325.545.93.5

Data as of Sept. 17

Source: StockCalc

Let’s look at a couple of these companies:

Pipeline company Enbridge Inc. moves about 25 per cent of the crude oil produced in North America and transports 20 per cent of the natural gas consumed in the United States, according to its website. Enbridge was also an early investor in renewable energy and has a growing offshore wind portfolio. All of our models show the stock as undervalued. One risk to its price is the Line 5 proceedings continuing in Michigan, where the state is looking to close the line, a vital petroleum conduit for Ontario and Quebec. Enbridge is widely held for its dividend, yielding 6.6 per cent.

Keyera Corp. is a midstream energy business with natural gas operations in Western Canada. The company has a network of more than 4,400 kilometres of pipelines and 13 natural gas processing plants. Natural gas prices and Keyera’s stock have been rising steadily over the past month. Our models are on both sides of current stock price, which is not uncommon; the overall valuation is close to current price. Keyera is also held for its dividend, which yields 5.8 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Investing involves risk. StockCalc accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damage arising from the use of this analysis.

Brian Donovan, CBV, is the president of StockCalc, a Canadian fintech based in Miramichi, N.B.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies