11 ‘tactical’ funds that offer help for investors struggling with asset mix

Tactical balanced funds that have outperformed peers.
The screen
With interest rates continuing on at historic lows, investors may find it a struggle not only to derive returns from bonds, but also in managing the overall asset mix for an eventual rise in interest rates. For investors interested in seeking help with this, today I look to the category of tactical balanced funds, and those that have outperformed their peers over time. Tactical balanced funds hold a dynamic mix between fixed income and equities, and also allow the manager to make discretionary changes to the overall asset mix as appropriate.
To find these products, I used Morningstar Direct to screen across mutual funds from Canadian-domiciled fund companies that fit within this category, and have also received a Morningstar rating (also known as the “star rating”) of four stars or better. As a reminder, the star rating is a comparison of a fund’s risk-adjusted return after fees against other funds in the same category. Although the rating is a backward-looking measure, our studies have shown that the star rating has some staying power. On aggregate, funds that have received five stars continue to outperform funds that receive one star, after receiving the rating. Only the oldest share class of each fund was considered, along with a required investment of less than $1,000.
What we found
The funds that meet the above requirement are listed in the accompanying table alongside their rating, performance, management expense ratios and inception dates. Also displayed is the asset allocation of each fund. Note that the asset allocations vary dramatically, as is the nature of this category of funds. The “other” asset class often refers to derivatives exposure. Most funds listed here are fee-based share classes, which are sold through a fee-based adviser. Note that the MERs for fee-based share classes do not include the management fee charged separately by the adviser and can be dependent on the amount of assets you have to invest.
This article does not constitute financial advice. It is always recommended to speak with a financial adviser or professional before purchasing any of the products listed here.
Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.
