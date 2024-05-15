Skip to main content
15 of Canada’s cheapest ETFs for broad exposure to markets
number cruncher
Ian Tam, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Canadian-listed ETFs with rock-bottom fees for broad market exposure.

The screen

Over the past 10 years, Canadian investors have benefitted from a fall in fees across investment fund products. This is echoed in Morningstar’s Annual Canadian Balanced Landscape report, which paints a picture of how much fees have fallen across both balanced mutual funds and ETFs. Today, motivated Canadian investors have access to a wide swath of balanced ETFs with an average management expense ratio of just 0.52 per cent, a far cry from a decade ago when single-ticket, diversified multi-asset portfolios were largely accessed through the mutual fund structure at a far greater cost.

Today, we go one step further to find rock-bottom fees among Canadian exchange-listed ETFs. To give readers an idea of the landscape, across 1,400 Canadian-listed ETFs, 594 of them have management expense ratios south of 50 basis points (or 0.5 per cent a year). Of these ETFs, 340 of them invest only in stocks, 187 of them invest only in bonds, 35 of them invest in a mix of both (also known as allocation or balanced ETFs), and the remainder are money market ETFs.

To highlight a few reasonable considerations within this low-fee space, I further screened the list on two criteria: (1) ETFs that have received a four-or five-star Morningstar Rating for Funds, indicating that the fund has historically outperformed respective category peers after fees, on a risk-adjusted basis and (2) ETFs that have received a Morningstar Medalist Rating of gold or silver, highlighting funds that Morningstar believes will produce excess after-fee returns in the future, based on our analysis of people (quality of the management team), parent (stewardship of the fund company) and process (robustness of investment decision making).

This final list was still quite large with 110 funds, which is not a surprise given that Morningstar’s ratings put a great degree of emphasis on fees. From here I hand-picked a subset of fund categories (looking specifically for those that might commonly fit into investors’ asset allocations) to display a top-three list within five categories, ranked by MERs.

What we found

Inexpensive Canadian ETFs

NameMorningstar CategoryTickerMER (%)Morningstar Rating for FundsMorningstar Medalist RatingTotal Ret YTD (%)Total Ret 1 Yr (%)Total Ret Annlzd 3 Yr (%)Total Ret Annlzd 5 Yr (%)Total Ret Annlzd 10 Yr (%)Inception Date
Balanced ETFs
Vanguard Growth ETF PortfolioGlobal Equity BalancedVGRO-T0.244 StarsSilver7.9316.206.588.491/25/2018
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGlobal Equity BalancedGGRO-T0.254 StarsSilver8.6020.147.689/2/2020
Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETFGlobal Equity BalancedFGRO-NE0.425 StarsSilver11.6422.5610.661/21/2021
Stock ETFs
Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity ETFCanadian EquityQCE-T0.044 StarsGold6.7812.978.459.511/24/2018
TD Canadian Equity Index ETFCanadian EquityTTP-T0.054 StarsGold7.4612.778.119.953/22/2016
Vanguard FTSE Canada ETFCanadian EquityVCE-T0.064 StarsGold6.8713.038.7810.317.9911/30/2011
iShares Core MSCI ACty Wld exCan ETF USDGlobal EquityXAW-T0.224 StarsGold12.4623.709.7910/22/2019
Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Can ETFGlobal EquityVXC-T0.224 StarsGold11.8523.589.2411.056/30/2014
Vanguard All-Equity ETF PortfolioGlobal EquityVEQT-T0.244 StarsSilver10.4120.278.8310.621/29/2019
CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETFUS EquityCUEI-T0.064 StarsSilver13.5430.3013.153/31/2021
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity ETF USDUS EquityQUU-T0.074 StarsSilver14.3830.8313.389/30/2020
iShares Core S&P US Total Mkt ETFUS EquityXUU-T0.074 StarsGold13.5729.8612.5814.222/10/2015
Bond ETFs
Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond ETFCanadian Fixed IncomeQBB-T0.084 StarsSilver-2.070.31-1.690.051/29/2018
Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond ETFCanadian Fixed IncomeVAB-T0.094 StarsSilver-2.170.19-1.82-0.091.6411/30/2011
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond ETFCanadian Fixed IncomeXBB-T0.104 StarsSilver-2.140.26-1.81-0.041.6211/20/2000

Morningstar Direct | Data as of May 14, 2024

The ETFs that qualified in the screen are listed in the table accompanying this article, alongside categories, MERs, trailing performance, inception dates and ratings. It is worthwhile noting that all the stock and bond ETFs that appear on this list are passively managed, while the three balanced ETFs are actively managed (in that the fund manager makes decisions around the mix between stocks and bonds, but invests in other low-cost index products). Investors are urged to first look at the category to which each fund belongs, given that Morningstar’s ratings are meant to measure performance against category peers. Note that some funds may have been renamed since their inception.

This article does not constitute financial advice, it is always recommended to conduct one’s own independent research before buying or selling any of the funds or ETFs mentioned in this article.

Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.

