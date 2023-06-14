Skip to main content
number cruncher
Ian Tam, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Short-term bond exchange-traded funds where you can park cash.

The screen

The thought that Canadians have extra cash laying around might seem far-fetched in the current high-inflation, high-interest-rate environment. However, the reality is that the household savings rate at the end of the first quarter, as reported by Statistics Canada, came in at around 2.9 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis. That was nowhere near the whopping 26.5 per cent savings rate at the peak during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Canadians continue to squirrel away money, however little.

All this said, it’s worthwhile to consider parking this cash in a short-term investment vehicle such as a money-market fund or high-interest savings account, because elevated interest rates mean higher rates of return even for short-term investors.

Though not a particularly exciting area of investing, cash management is a very important part of overall portfolio strategy and it ensures that you maximize the utility of your assets. For investors who can afford to take on just a bit more risk, short-term bond funds offer exposure to the short end of the yield curve, largely investing in bonds with maturities from one to five years.

Offered as ETFs, these investments can offer exposure to higher yields than money market funds while granting investors liquidity via the ETF structure. To help with ideas in this space, I use Morningstar Direct to screen ETFs that:

  • Are classified as Canadian short-term fixed income investments (which means that 90 per cent of fund holdings must be in Canadian-dollar-denominated, primarily investment-grade bonds with maturities between one and five years).
  • Have received a four- or five-star Morningstar Rating for Funds, indicating that a fund has historically outperformed its category peers after fees, on risk-adjusted basis. Our data shows that although the star ratings are backward-looking, as a group, funds that have received five stars tend to outperform those that have received fewer stars in periods after receiving the rating. In other words, it’s more likely that a fund manager with a track record of outperforming peers will continue to outperform in the future, as compared to managers who have historically underperformed peers.
  • Have received a Morningstar Medalist Rating of gold, silver or bronze, isolating funds that Morningstar believes will produce excess after-fee returns in the future, based on our analysis of people (the quality of the management team), parent (the stewardship of the fund company) and process (the robustness of investment decision making).

Only Canadian-domiciled ETFs were considered in this search.

What we found

ETFs to park cash

Fund Legal NameTickerMER (%)Morningstar Rating OverallMorningstar Medalist RatingTotal Ret YTD (%)Total Ret 1 Yr (%)Total Ret Annlzd 3 Yr (%)Total Ret Annlzd 5 Yr (%)Total Ret Annlzd 10 Yr (%)Inception Date
RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETFRQK-T0.285 StarsSilver2.173.801.242.78n/a2016-09-14
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETFDXV-T0.335 StarsGold2.945.412.292.28n/a2018-03-26
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR-T0.224 StarsGold2.374.211.591.611.342011-12-06
Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETFVSB-T0.114 StarsSilver0.682.05-1.011.011.212011-11-30
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH-T0.104 StarsSilver1.253.14-0.321.581.842011-09-13
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETFZCS-T0.114 StarsSilver1.243.11-0.311.561.792009-10-20
Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETFVSC-T0.114 StarsGold1.273.20-0.321.561.832012-11-02
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETFZCS-L-T0.114 StarsSilver1.243.12-0.301.56n/a2017-02-03
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO-T0.284 StarsSilver1.332.96-0.651.311.542009-02-25
Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETFFCSB-T0.444 StarsBronze1.413.090.02n/an/a2019-09-20
RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETFRQL-T0.284 StarsSilver1.743.140.63n/an/a2018-09-07
RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETFRPSB-T0.394 StarsBronze0.782.55-0.741.25n/a2017-10-19
Desjardins 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFDCC-T0.174 StarsGold1.273.55-0.611.45n/a2017-04-03
TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETFTCSB-T0.284 StarsBronze1.653.660.44n/an/a2018-11-08

Source: Morningstar Direct | Data as of June 13, 2023

The ETFs that met the above requirements are listed in the accompanying table, which includes each fund’s MER, historical performance and rating. It is worthwhile noting that several of these qualifiers are passively managed (they follow a short-term bond index), showing that investing passively with a focus on low fees is a concept that applies to short-term bond funds as well as others.

This article does not constitute financial advice. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent research before purchasing any of the investments listed here.

Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.

