What are we looking for?

Canadian-domiciled ETFs with upside potential based on valuations.

The screen

For value investors, market corrections and short-term volatility can provide opportunities to own a piece of a company at a discount. As a value investor, the hope is that the market has mispriced the fair value of a company, giving the patient investor a chance to reap the benefits over a longer term. Of course, this is dependent on the investor’s ability to accurately gauge the company’s fair value in the first place. Morningstar uses the concept of economic moats (a Warren Buffett-coined term that speaks to competitive barriers to entry) as a core input into how we value a company. The belief is that companies with wide moats will be able to produce return on capital in excess of their cost of capital for 20-plus years. This, in combination with the traditional discounted cash flow model, is what fuels Morningstar’s fair value estimate for stocks.

Today, I use Morningstar Direct to screen for Canadian-domiciled ETFs that on aggregate have upside potential based on a roll-up of our individual company fair value estimates. In other words, if all the companies in the portfolio reached their fair value, what would the portfolio be worth? To do this, I started by looking for ETFs that were well-rated by screening on two counts:

a 4- or 5-star Morningstar Rating for Funds, indicating that the fund has historically outperformed respective category peers after fees on a risk-adjusted basis. Our data shows that although the star ratings are backwards-looking, funds that have received 5 stars as a group outperform those that have received 4 stars, 3 stars, etc. in periods after receiving the rating. In other words, it’s more likely that a fund manager with a track record of outperforming peers will continue to outperform in the future.

a Morningstar Quantitative Rating of gold, silver or bronze, isolating funds that Morningstar believes will produce excess after-fee returns in the future, based on our analysis of people (quality of the management team), parent (stewardship of the fund company) and process (robustness of investment decision-making).

I then ranked this list based on the difference between our fair value estimate roll-up (as described above) and the recent NAV of the ETF.

What we found

ETFs of interest to value investors Name Ticker MER (%) Morningstar Category Morningstar Rating for Funds Morningstar Quantitative Rating Total Ret YTD (%) Total Ret 1 Yr (%) Total Ret Annlzd 3 Yr (%) Total Ret Annlzd 5 Yr (%) Inception Date Market Price Fair Value Estimate Upside % BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity ETF ZNQ-T 0.39 US Equity 4 Stars Bronze 15.20 -7.25 11.23 2/12/2019 55.22 70.75 28.12% Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF CADH QQC.F-T 0.20 US Equity 4 Stars Bronze 16.23 -13.39 9.81 13.41 6/8/2011 102.84 121.31 17.96% BMO MSCI All Country World High Qual ETF ZGQ-T 0.50 Global Equity 5 Stars Neutral 8.42 -2.84 7.31 11.20 11/5/2014 46.90 53.47 14.00% BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders ETF ESGY-T 0.22 US Equity 4 Stars Bronze 7.86 -1.61 9.15 1/15/2020 38.55 43.77 13.54% BMO MSCI USA High Quality ETF ZUQ-T 0.34 US Equity 4 Stars Bronze 8.01 -1.36 7.97 13.03 11/5/2014 54.78 60.71 10.83% Franklin FTSE U.S. ETF FLAM-T 0.08 US Equity 4 Stars Gold 8.07 -0.86 9.25 2/13/2019 30.74 33.05 7.50% RBC Quant US Equity Leaders ETF (CAD) RUE-T 0.44 US Equity 4 Stars Silver 7.18 0.23 10.17 11.53 5/4/2015 41.99 45.11 7.44% Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity ETF QUU-T 0.07 US Equity 4 Stars Silver 7.55 -1.74 9.14 12.13 1/24/2018 158.77 170.37 7.31% CI WisdomTree Intl Qual DivGrETF Non-Hdg IQD.B-T 0.53 International Equity 4 Stars Silver 6.60 -2.94 3.81 5.24 7/12/2016 26.50 28.43 7.29% Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF MIVG-T 0.83 Global Equity 4 Stars Neutral 4.56 0.35 5.13 7.64 11/22/2017 27.42 29.34 7.01% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF XUS-T 0.10 US Equity 5 Stars Gold* 7.80 -0.15 9.55 12.31 4/10/2013 69.14 73.48 6.28% RBC Quant US Dividend Leaders ETF (CAD) RUD-T 0.43 US Equity 4 Stars Silver 4.90 3.99 10.31 11.83 1/9/2014 49.86 52.92 6.14% Desjardins RI USA Low CO2 ETF DRMU-T 0.26 US Equity 4 Stars Silver 8.81 -2.19 9.12 9/27/2018 29.78 31.49 5.76% Fidelity US High Quality ETF FCUQ-T 0.39 US Equity 5 Stars Silver 5.83 1.89 11.84 1/18/2019 43.55 45.44 4.35% Vanguard US Dividend Appreciation ETF VGG-T 0.30 US Equity 5 Stars Silver* 2.61 4.51 8.70 12.03 8/2/2013 71.87 74.25 3.31% TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF TGED-T 0.72 Global Equity 5 Stars Silver 5.59 -2.92 9.17 5/3/2019 18.08 18.60 2.90% CI WisdomTree US Qual Div Gr ETF Non-Hdg DGR.B-T 0.38 US Equity 5 Stars Gold 3.65 7.87 10.97 12.23 7/12/2016 39.94 40.63 1.72% Source: Morningstar Direct | Data as of Feb 8, 2023

The 18 ETFs that met the above requirements are listed in the accompanying table, alongside their fees, tickers, categories, trailing performance, ratings, inception dates and fair value estimates. It is worthwhile noting that a number of these ETFs (ZGQ, ZUQ, IZD.B, FCUZ, VGG, DGR.B) are smart-beta products, which systematically grant consistent exposure to investment factors such as value, growth, dividends, etc., for better or for worse.

This article does not constitute financial advice. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own research before purchasing any of the investments listed here.

Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.

