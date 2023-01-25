What are we looking for?

Canadian-domiciled ETFs for the income investor

The screen

Just shy of 20 per cent of Canada’s population is over the age of 65, according to the latest Canadian census. In other words, one in five Canadians is either very close to retirement or already retired. As retirees, receiving a steady income is a big consideration when investing, especially for people who prefer the management of cash flows be done by the fund (as opposed to via a disciplined redemption schedule). Most investors are already aware of return of capital payments as a method of providing consistent income over time with some tax benefits, largely prevalent in fixed distribution mutual fund products (often denoted by share class nomenclature, such as F6, T8, etc., with the number indicating the targeted distribution yield of the portfolio). However, in the ETF and DIY mutual fund world, a bit more sleuthing is required to look through historical distributions that commonly reflect dividends, coupons and return of capital payments. To this end, today I use Morningstar Direct to help with this search. To begin with, I screened the universe of ETFs and mutual funds available via discount brokerages for those that

have received a 4- or 5-star Morningstar Rating for Funds, indicating that the fund has historically outperformed respective category peers after fees, on a risk-adjusted basis. Our data shows that although the star ratings are backward-looking, funds that have received 5 stars as a group outperform those that have received 4 stars, 3 stars, etc. in periods after receiving the rating. In other words, it’s more likely that a fund manager with a track record of outperforming peers will continue to outperform in the future.

have received a Morningstar Quantitative Rating of gold, silver or bronze, isolating funds that Morningstar believes will produce excess after-fee returns in the future, based on our analysis of people (the quality of the management team), parent (the general stewardship of the fund company) and process (the robustness of the investment process).

I then ranked this list on two specific measures:

the average annual distributions received over the past five years, assuming a fixed $100,000 investment five years ago and assuming no reinvestment;

the consistency of distributions over the past five years (measured using standard deviation of annual distributions).

In the ranking process, I placed a greater emphasis on consistency of distributions and a lower emphasis on the total amount of distributions. After all, a large distribution isn’t particularly useful for income investors if it doesn’t happen consistently.

What we found

ETFs for Income Investors Rank Name Ticker Morningstar Category MER (%) Morningstar Rating for Funds Morningstar Quantitative Rating Total Distributions (CAD $100K Fixed Investmetn, Trailing 5Y) Annual Std. Dev of Distributions (%) Total Ret YTD (%) Total Ret 1 Yr (%) Total Ret Annlzd 3 Yr (%) Total Ret Annlzd 5 Yr (%) Total Ret Annlzd 10 Yr (%) Total Ret Annlzd 15 Yr (%) Inception Date 1 PIMCO Monthly Income H Global Fixed Income 0.54 5 Silver 20,943.14 29.5 2.34 -2.95 0.50 2.01 2016-01-04 2 Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP Preferred Share Fixed Income 0.65 4 Gold 19,547.06 0.0 6.47 -9.92 6.56 2.32 2017-01-20 3 BMO Long Corporate Bond ETF ZLC Canadian Long Term Fixed Income 0.33 5 Bronze 20,846.59 69.8 5.15 -10.15 -4.46 0.57 2.89 2010-01-19 4 iShares Convertible Bond ETF Comm CVD High Yield Fixed Income 0.49 4 Gold 22,404.46 103.2 1.31 -1.12 1.92 2.81 3.20 2011-06-14 5 Desjardins 1-5 Yr Lddrd Cndn Corp Bd ETF DCC Canadian Short Term Fixed Income 0.27 4 Gold 15,442.80 2.3 1.75 -2.15 0.26 1.59 2017-04-03 6 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Qual Div ETF XDIV Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 0.11 4 Bronze 22,124.24 117.5 5.14 4.67 7.88 7.97 2017-06-07 7 BMO Short Corporate Bond ETF ZCS Canadian Short Term Fixed Income 0.11 4 Silver* 14,737.05 63.4 1.71 -1.93 0.45 1.73 1.91 2009-10-20 8 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bd ETF XCB Canadian Corporate Fixed Income 0.24 4 Bronze* 15,218.21 81.5 2.95 -4.88 -1.21 1.38 2.23 3.72 2006-11-06 9 BMO Mid Provincial Bond ETF ZMP Canadian Fixed Income 0.28 4 Bronze 13,640.89 30.1 3.71 -4.06 -0.86 1.55 2013-03-19 10 iShares Core Canadian ST Corp Bd ETF XSH Canadian Short Term Fixed Income 0.10 4 Silver 13,804.53 65.0 1.70 -1.98 0.48 1.74 1.97 2011-09-13 11 BMO Aggregate Bond ETF ZAG Canadian Fixed Income 0.09 4 Bronze* 15,234.28 97.9 3.23 -5.89 -2.04 0.97 1.80 2010-01-19 12 Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corp Bd ETF VSC Canadian Short Term Fixed Income 0.11 5 Silver* 13,463.85 61.6 1.68 -1.81 0.53 1.70 1.96 2012-11-02 13 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond ETF XLB Canadian Long Term Fixed Income 0.20 4 Silver 16,446.42 115.0 5.31 -12.15 -5.73 -0.02 2.09 4.16 2006-11-06 14 Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond ETF DCU Canadian Fixed Income 0.11 4 Gold 14,802.63 97.2 3.00 -5.85 -2.04 0.91 2017-04-03 15 iShares High Quality CanadianBd ETF Comm XQB Canadian Fixed Income 0.13 4 Silver 12,575.92 68.5 3.01 -5.25 -1.77 0.95 1.65 2009-11-19 16 iShares Core MSCI Global Qly Div ETF XDG Global Equity 0.22 4 Silver 17,709.16 154.7 1.09 4.82 5.11 6.25 2017-06-07 17 iShares 1-5 Year Laddr Corp Bd ETF Comm CBO Canadian Short Term Fixed Income 0.28 4 Bronze 13,009.18 94.0 1.76 -1.89 0.19 1.45 1.66 2009-02-25 18 BMO MSCI EAFE ETF ZEA International Equity 0.22 4 Bronze* 14,626.08 138.2 6.63 2.21 3.99 3.55 2014-02-10 19 Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond ETF VAB Canadian Fixed Income 0.09 4 Silver* 13,282.83 105.7 3.28 -5.81 -2.03 0.95 1.79 2011-11-30 20 Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond ETF VLB Canadian Long Term Fixed Income 0.16 4 Gold 15,792.26 153.0 5.37 -11.99 -5.69 -0.02 2017-01-31 Source: Morningstar Direct | Data as of January 24, 2023

The top 19 ETFs and mutual funds that met the above requirements are listed in the accompanying table, alongside their fees, trailing performance, ratings, inception dates and a calculation of the distributions received over the past five years assuming a $100,000 fixed investment. It’s important for investors to remember that distributions outline how you get paid out, not the total amount of wealth you’ve gained. For this we look to total returns, which are also outlined in the table. Investors are also urged to note the category to which each of these products belong, as funds on this list can cover vastly different asset classes and geographic exposures, which certainly makes a difference in terms of how much risk investors are taking. That said, this list would serve as a great starting point for further research.

This article does not constitute financial advice. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent research before purchasing any of the investments listed here.

Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.