What are we looking for?

Canadian bond funds for investors who believe interest rates have peaked.

The screen

With Wednesday’s Bank of Canada rate hike at top of mind for investors, those who have been keeping their powder dry may find an opportunity if they believe the rate hike cycle is near its end. Bond prices have an inverse relationship with interest rates (i.e. when rates go up, prices go down). Moreover, bonds with longer maturities are more sensitive to interest rate changes than those with shorter maturities (like Treasury bills or money market instruments). So, if rates come down in the future, those invested in long-duration bonds will stand to benefit. With this in mind, here’s a few ideas for investors that can be found by considering the following metrics:

A four- or five-star Morningstar Rating for Funds, which indicates that the fund has historically outperformed respective category peers after fees, on a risk-adjusted basis. Our data show that, although the star ratings are backwards-looking, funds that have received five stars as a group outperform those that have received four stars, three stars, etc., in periods after receiving the rating. In other words, it’s more likely that a fund manager with a track record of outperforming peers will continue to outperform in the future, as compared with those that have historically underperformed peers.

A Morningstar Medalist Rating of gold, silver or bronze, isolating funds that Morningstar believes will produce excess after-fee returns in the future, based on our analysis of people (quality of the management team), parent (stewardship of the fund company) and process (robustness of investment decision-making).

Only ETFs and D-class mutual funds (those that are available through discount brokerages without a bundled advice cost) in Canadian fixed income and Canadian corporate fixed-income categories were considered in this search.

What we found

Timely bond funds Name Ticker Morningstar Category MER (%) Morningstar Rating Overall Morningstar Medalist Rating Total Ret YTD (%) Total Ret 1 Yr (%) Total Ret Annlzd 3 Yr (%) Total Ret Annlzd 5 Yr (%) Total Ret Annlzd 10 Yr (%) Total Ret Annlzd 15 Yr (%) Inception Date Fixed-Inc Super Sector Government (%) Fixed-Inc Super Sector Corporate (%) Fixed-Inc Super Sector Securitized (%) Fixed-Inc Super Sector Cash & Equivalents (%) Average Credit Quality Modified Duration (Years) Yield to Maturity (%) Vanguard Canadian Corporate Bond ETF VCB Canadian Corporate Fixed Income 0.16 ★★★★ Gold 1.52 2.83 -2.14 1.16 1/31/2017 0.2 99.8 0.0 0.0 A 5.3 5.2 RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond ETF RQN Canadian Corporate Fixed Income 0.28 ★★★★★ Silver 1.36 2.23 -1.01 9/7/2018 0.0 99.2 0.0 0.0 A 1.8 5.5 BMO Mid Corporate Bond ETF ZCM Canadian Corporate Fixed Income 0.33 ★★★★ Bronze 0.78 2.54 -2.73 1.26 2.55 1/19/2010 0.2 98.5 0.0 0.5 BBB 6.1 5.1 iShares 1-10 Year Laddr Corp Bd ETF Comm CBH Canadian Corporate Fixed Income 0.28 ★★★★ Bronze 0.78 2.05 -1.93 1.08 1.84 10/20/2011 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 A 4.0 5.2 iShares 1-10 Year Laddr Govt Bd ETF Comm CLG Canadian Fixed Income 0.17 ★★★★ Gold 0.01 0.73 -2.72 0.50 1.28 10/20/2011 97.3 0.0 0.0 2.7 AA 4.7 4.2 Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB Canadian Fixed Income 0.55 ★★★★ Gold 1.63 2.32 -3.93 0.44 9/22/2017 59.3 34.6 1.3 3.8 A 8.4 4.1 TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF TDB Canadian Fixed Income 0.08 ★★★★ Gold 0.67 1.18 -4.21 0.17 3/22/2016 72.1 24.2 0.0 3.5 AA 7.4 4.3 RBC Monthly Income Bond Fund D Canadian Fixed Income 0.71 ★★★★★ Silver 1.12 2.16 -2.64 0.71 1.82 10/12/2010 41.3 49.6 3.3 5.5 BBB 4.5 5.3 RBC Bond Fund D Canadian Fixed Income 0.67 ★★★★ Silver 1.01 1.94 -4.31 0.33 1.89 3.14 7/3/2007 49.0 49.2 0.5 1.2 A 7.6 4.9 PH&N Total Return Bond Fund D Canadian Fixed Income 0.58 ★★★★ Silver 0.81 1.45 -4.09 0.40 1.88 3.00 7/31/2000 56.1 36.8 0.1 6.4 A 7.6 4.6 Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond ETF VAB Canadian Fixed Income 0.09 ★★★★ Silver 0.72 1.33 -4.40 0.14 1.69 11/30/2011 76.2 23.8 0.0 0.0 AA 7.4 4.2 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond ETF XBB Canadian Fixed Income 0.10 ★★★★ Silver 0.69 1.31 -4.36 0.18 1.67 2.82 11/20/2000 73.1 26.4 0.4 0.0 AA 7.3 4.6 iShares High Quality CanadianBd ETF Comm XQB Canadian Fixed Income 0.13 ★★★★ Silver 0.72 1.34 -3.99 0.24 1.56 11/19/2009 59.6 39.2 1.1 0.1 AA 6.5 4.7 BMO Mid Provincial Bond ETF ZMP Canadian Fixed Income 0.28 ★★★★★ Bronze 0.11 1.25 -3.98 0.53 1.94 3/19/2013 99.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 AA 6.4 3.9 PH&N Bond Fund D Canadian Fixed Income 0.60 ★★★★ Bronze 0.74 1.34 -4.22 0.28 1.75 2.99 12/31/1970 57.7 36.4 0.1 5.6 A 7.6 4.5 RBC Vision Bond Fund D Canadian Fixed Income 0.60 ★★★★ Bronze 0.73 1.34 -4.26 0.26 1.73 2.88 9/30/2002 61.1 33.5 0.0 5.2 A 7.5 4.5 BMO Aggregate Bond ETF ZAG Canadian Fixed Income 0.09 ★★★★ Bronze 0.70 1.29 -4.35 0.17 1.69 1/19/2010 73.5 26.1 0.3 0.2 AA 7.4 4.2 Beutel Goodman Core Plus Bond D Canadian Fixed Income 0.69 ★★★★ Bronze 0.96 1.67 -3.49 0.66 1.63 3.01 10/1/1999 57.3 41.0 1.0 -0.1 A 7.9 3.0 Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond ETF QBB Canadian Fixed Income 0.08 ★★★★ Bronze 0.74 1.40 -4.08 0.23 1/29/2018 72.9 25.9 0.0 1.1 AA 7.0 4.6 BMO Discount Bond ETF ZDB Canadian Fixed Income 0.10 ★★★★ Bronze 0.54 1.20 -4.41 0.26 2/10/2014 74.0 25.5 0.3 0.1 AA 7.3 4.2 Source: Morningstar Direct | Data as of July 11, 2023

The ETFs and DIY funds that met the above requirements are listed in the accompanying table, which includes management expense ratios, historical performance and ratings. Also included is a breakout of the types of bond held in each fund, the average credit quality, and measure of yield and duration. I note encouragingly that many of these ETFs and funds have a passive investment mandate – meaning they follow an index – which keeps costs low, to the benefit of the investor. The table is sorted first by category, then by medalist and star ratings, respectively.

This article does not constitute financial advice. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent research before purchasing any of the investments listed here.

Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.