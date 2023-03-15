What are we looking for?

Canadian exchange-traded funds and mutual funds exposed to U.S. regional banks such as Silicon Valley Bank.

The screen

One would have to purposely look away to avoid reading about the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in this week’s news. It seems some analysts fear the effects of contagion, while others might believe that this is isolated specifically to SVB, citing poor risk management. Whatever your stance as an investor may be, volatility among regional bank stock might spell opportunity – either to trim back if you believe risks are abundant, or to buy more if you believe the risks are overstated. To help in this search, and to add additional colour, I looked at the world of ETFs and funds to understand which funds have the most exposure to U.S. regional banks. To find these funds, I used Morningstar Direct to screen for ETFs from Canadian-domiciled fund managers, or are mutual funds sold through discount brokerages (also known as D-class, which do not include a bundled fee for advice). I then ranked this list of roughly 2,000 funds on their exposure to U.S. regional banks (noting that this involves a look at both U.S. equity exposure, and regional bank industry exposure).

What we found

Canadian Funds with U.S. Regional Bank Exposure Name Ticker Index Fund Morningstar Category Annual Report Management Expense Ratio (MER) Morningstar Rating for Funds Morningstar Quantitative Rating Total Ret YTD (%) Total Ret 1 Yr (%) Total Ret Annlzd 3 Yr (%) Total Ret Annlzd 5 Yr (%) Inception Date US Equity Exposure (%) Regional Bank Exposure (%) Portfolio Date BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF ZWK-T Active Financial Services Equity 0.72 2 Stars Neutral -10.16 -22.35 7.33 2/12/2019 101.70 69.48 1/31/2023 Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield ETF Hdg CALL-T Passive Financial Services Equity 0.68 1 Stars Negative -24.07 -36.76 3.62 -6.28 10/12/2017 99.22 70.08 1/31/2023 BMO Eq Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD ETF ZUB-T Strategic Beta Financial Services Equity 0.38 1 Stars Neutral -12.89 -28.26 8.10 -3.88 5/19/2010 99.54 68.59 1/31/2023 RBC US Banks Yield (CAD Hdg) ETF RUBH-T Strategic Beta Financial Services Equity 0.32 1 Stars Silver -20.08 -33.24 4.98 5/10/2018 101.32 63.47 2/28/2023 Harvest US Bank Leaders Income ETF Cl A HUBL-T Active Financial Services Equity 0.99 1 Stars Neutral -15.83 -26.23 6.47 -4.33 1/31/2018 100.68 62.63 2/28/2023 Hamilton U.S. Mid/Small-Cap Fincls ETF HUM-U-T Active Financial Services Equity 0.90 -9.00 -13.39 6/26/2020 99.49 40.25 2/28/2023 RBC U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Fund D Active US Small/Mid Cap Equity 1.20 2 Stars Bronze 0.05 -2.20 12.80 1.73 9/14/2015 98.05 17.26 2/28/2023 CI Global Financial Sect ETF FSF-T Active Financial Services Equity 1.03 1 Stars Negative -3.43 -7.00 15.18 0.35 11/21/2014 58.22 19.02 2/28/2023 BMO S&P US Small Cap ETF ZSML-T Passive US Small/Mid Cap Equity 0.23 4 Stars Bronze 1.94 -0.88 17.80 1/28/2020 98.59 10.80 1/31/2023 CI WisdomTree US MidCap Div ETF UMI-T Strategic Beta US Small/Mid Cap Equity 0.41 2 Stars Silver -2.58 -7.11 13.74 2.87 9/19/2017 100.36 10.37 2/28/2023 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap ETF CAD Hdg XSMH-T Passive US Small/Mid Cap Equity 0.22 3 Stars Bronze 0.96 -8.20 17.11 9/4/2019 99.47 10.19 3/10/2023 TD US Low Volatility Ser D Active US Equity 1.51 3 Stars Neutral -3.34 4.57 6.71 5.86 2/10/2015 99.60 10.01 2/28/2023 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap ETF XSMC-T Passive US Small/Mid Cap Equity 0.22 4 Stars Bronze 2.06 -0.42 17.62 9/4/2019 98.31 10.07 3/13/2023 First Trust Morningstar Div Lrs ETF CADH FDL-T Strategic Beta US Equity 0.66 Neutral -5.16 -2.67 19.50 6.61 9/29/2016 99.92 9.78 2/28/2023 Brompton North American Fincls Div ETF Active Financial Services Equity 0.97 -5.07 -9.37 9.12 10/18/2018 75.89 12.66 2/28/2023 iShares US Small Cap ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU-T Passive US Small/Mid Cap Equity 0.35 1 Stars Neutral 0.98 -8.57 13.59 1.74 5/14/2007 99.05 9.67 3/10/2023 RBC U.S. Small-Cap Core Equity Fund D Active US Small/Mid Cap Equity 1.22 2 Stars Bronze 4.32 2.27 15.92 1.72 1/30/2012 93.83 9.42 2/28/2023 Desjardins SocieTerra Amer Sm Cap Eq D Active US Small/Mid Cap Equity 1.21 Neutral 2.94 5/30/2022 96.05 8.69 2/28/2023 TD US Small Cap Equity - D Active US Small/Mid Cap Equity 1.71 4 Stars Bronze 2.35 -1.19 12.13 7.19 2/10/2015 88.34 8.68 2/28/2023 Manulife Multifactor US Sm Cp ETF H MUSC-T Strategic Beta US Small/Mid Cap Equity 0.55 2 Stars Silver 1.64 -4.20 14.03 2.74 11/27/2017 98.70 7.41 3/13/2023 Source: Morningstar Direct

The top 20 ETFs and DIY mutual funds that met the above requirements are listed in the accompanying table, alongside their fees, categories, trailing performance, ratings, inception dates and portfolio dates. The list is sorted by a multiple of the regional bank and U.S. stock exposure columns, which indicates weightings exposure for each fund. Also noted on the table is whether each fund is actively managed (where buy and sell decisions are at the discretion of the portfolio manager), passively managed (where the portfolio follows a predetermined traditional stock index), or strategic beta (also known as smart beta, which is a hybrid between active and passive, leveraging rules-based investment rules to grant consistent exposure to an investment factor, like value, growth, dividends, and so on). Interestingly, very few of these funds are passively managed.

This article does not constitute financial advice. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent research before purchasing any of the investments listed here.

Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.