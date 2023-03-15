Skip to main content
number cruncher
Ian Tam, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Canadian exchange-traded funds and mutual funds exposed to U.S. regional banks such as Silicon Valley Bank.

The screen

One would have to purposely look away to avoid reading about the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in this week’s news. It seems some analysts fear the effects of contagion, while others might believe that this is isolated specifically to SVB, citing poor risk management. Whatever your stance as an investor may be, volatility among regional bank stock might spell opportunity – either to trim back if you believe risks are abundant, or to buy more if you believe the risks are overstated. To help in this search, and to add additional colour, I looked at the world of ETFs and funds to understand which funds have the most exposure to U.S. regional banks. To find these funds, I used Morningstar Direct to screen for ETFs from Canadian-domiciled fund managers, or are mutual funds sold through discount brokerages (also known as D-class, which do not include a bundled fee for advice). I then ranked this list of roughly 2,000 funds on their exposure to U.S. regional banks (noting that this involves a look at both U.S. equity exposure, and regional bank industry exposure).

What we found

Canadian Funds with U.S. Regional Bank Exposure

NameTickerIndex FundMorningstar CategoryAnnual Report Management Expense Ratio (MER)Morningstar Rating for FundsMorningstar Quantitative RatingTotal Ret YTD (%)Total Ret 1 Yr (%)Total Ret Annlzd 3 Yr (%)Total Ret Annlzd 5 Yr (%)Inception DateUS Equity Exposure (%)Regional Bank Exposure (%)Portfolio Date
BMO Covered Call US Banks ETFZWK-TActiveFinancial Services Equity0.722 StarsNeutral-10.16-22.357.332/12/2019101.7069.481/31/2023
Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield ETF HdgCALL-TPassiveFinancial Services Equity0.681 StarsNegative-24.07-36.763.62-6.2810/12/201799.2270.081/31/2023
BMO Eq Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD ETFZUB-TStrategic BetaFinancial Services Equity0.381 StarsNeutral-12.89-28.268.10-3.885/19/201099.5468.591/31/2023
RBC US Banks Yield (CAD Hdg) ETFRUBH-TStrategic BetaFinancial Services Equity0.321 StarsSilver-20.08-33.244.985/10/2018101.3263.472/28/2023
Harvest US Bank Leaders Income ETF Cl AHUBL-TActiveFinancial Services Equity0.991 StarsNeutral-15.83-26.236.47-4.331/31/2018100.6862.632/28/2023
Hamilton U.S. Mid/Small-Cap Fincls ETFHUM-U-TActiveFinancial Services Equity0.90-9.00-13.396/26/202099.4940.252/28/2023
RBC U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Fund DActiveUS Small/Mid Cap Equity1.202 StarsBronze0.05-2.2012.801.739/14/201598.0517.262/28/2023
CI Global Financial Sect ETFFSF-TActiveFinancial Services Equity1.031 StarsNegative-3.43-7.0015.180.3511/21/201458.2219.022/28/2023
BMO S&P US Small Cap ETFZSML-TPassiveUS Small/Mid Cap Equity0.234 StarsBronze1.94-0.8817.801/28/202098.5910.801/31/2023
CI WisdomTree US MidCap Div ETFUMI-TStrategic BetaUS Small/Mid Cap Equity0.412 StarsSilver-2.58-7.1113.742.879/19/2017100.3610.372/28/2023
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap ETF CAD HdgXSMH-TPassiveUS Small/Mid Cap Equity0.223 StarsBronze0.96-8.2017.119/4/201999.4710.193/10/2023
TD US Low Volatility Ser DActiveUS Equity1.513 StarsNeutral-3.344.576.715.862/10/201599.6010.012/28/2023
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap ETFXSMC-TPassiveUS Small/Mid Cap Equity0.224 StarsBronze2.06-0.4217.629/4/201998.3110.073/13/2023
First Trust Morningstar Div Lrs ETF CADHFDL-TStrategic BetaUS Equity0.66Neutral-5.16-2.6719.506.619/29/201699.929.782/28/2023
Brompton North American Fincls Div ETFActiveFinancial Services Equity0.97-5.07-9.379.1210/18/201875.8912.662/28/2023
iShares US Small Cap ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSU-TPassiveUS Small/Mid Cap Equity0.351 StarsNeutral0.98-8.5713.591.745/14/200799.059.673/10/2023
RBC U.S. Small-Cap Core Equity Fund DActiveUS Small/Mid Cap Equity1.222 StarsBronze4.322.2715.921.721/30/201293.839.422/28/2023
Desjardins SocieTerra Amer Sm Cap Eq DActiveUS Small/Mid Cap Equity1.21Neutral2.945/30/202296.058.692/28/2023
TD US Small Cap Equity - DActiveUS Small/Mid Cap Equity1.714 StarsBronze2.35-1.1912.137.192/10/201588.348.682/28/2023
Manulife Multifactor US Sm Cp ETF HMUSC-TStrategic BetaUS Small/Mid Cap Equity0.552 StarsSilver1.64-4.2014.032.7411/27/201798.707.413/13/2023

Source: Morningstar Direct 

The top 20 ETFs and DIY mutual funds that met the above requirements are listed in the accompanying table, alongside their fees, categories, trailing performance, ratings, inception dates and portfolio dates. The list is sorted by a multiple of the regional bank and U.S. stock exposure columns, which indicates weightings exposure for each fund. Also noted on the table is whether each fund is actively managed (where buy and sell decisions are at the discretion of the portfolio manager), passively managed (where the portfolio follows a predetermined traditional stock index), or strategic beta (also known as smart beta, which is a hybrid between active and passive, leveraging rules-based investment rules to grant consistent exposure to an investment factor, like value, growth, dividends, and so on). Interestingly, very few of these funds are passively managed.

This article does not constitute financial advice. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent research before purchasing any of the investments listed here.

Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.

