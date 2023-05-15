What are we looking for?

Canadian equity funds that have blown past peers and are poised to do well in the future.

The screen

Here’s a sobering stat: Today there are more exchange-traded funds (about 1,367) from Canadian fund companies than there are liquid Canadian stocks (about 232, as defined by the constituents of the S&P/TSX Composite Index as of last month’s close). As stock investors know, investing domestically is no easy feat given our resource-heavy cyclical market, not to mention the sheer volume of choice. Moreover, newer investors with smaller amounts to invest might lack the scale required to build a well-diversified portfolio of individual Canadian companies. With this in mind, today I seek to help with this conundrum by screening Morningstar’s database of ETFs and DIY mutual funds (those that are sold through discount brokerages without a bundled advice fee) across three peer groups that invest exclusively in Canadian equities that have:

A four- or five-star Morningstar Rating for funds, indicating that the fund has historically outperformed respective category peers after fees, on a risk-adjusted basis. Our data show that although the star ratings are backwards-looking, funds that have received five stars as a group outperform those that have received four stars, three stars etc. in periods after receiving the rating. In other words, it’s more likely that a fund manager with a track record of outperforming peers will continue to outperform in the future.

A Morningstar Medalist Rating of gold, silver or bronze, isolating funds that Morningstar believes will produce excess after-fee returns in the future, based on our analysis of people (quality of the management team), parent (stewardship of the fund company) and process (robustness of investment decision-making).

Three fund categories were considered here, including Canadian equity, Canadian dividend and income, and Canadian small/mid-cap categories as defined by the Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee.

What we found

Outperforming equity funds Name Ticker Active/Passive MER(%) Morningstar Category Morningstar Rating for Funds Morningstar Medalist Rating* Total Ret YTD (%) Total Ret 1 Yr (%) Total Ret Annlzd 3 Yr (%) Total Ret Annlzd 5 Yr (%) Total Ret Annlzd 10 Yr (%) Total Ret Annlzd 15 Yr (%) Inception Date Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC Active 0.84 Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 5 Stars Gold 5.67 3.04 16.51 11.31 2017-01-20 Horizons Cdn High Dividend ETF HXH-T Strategic Beta 0.11 Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 4 Stars Gold 5.05 -0.70 20.36 7.92 2016-04-08 Manulife Multifactor CA Lrg Cap ETF MCLC-T Strategic Beta 0.40 Canadian Equity 4 Stars Gold 5.75 2.75 17.44 8.71 2017-04-10 Vanguard FTSE Canada ETF VCE-T Passive 0.06 Canadian Equity 4 Stars Gold 5.95 1.79 15.72 9.51 8.81 2011-11-30 TD Canadian Equity Index ETF TTP-T Passive 0.05 Canadian Equity 4 Stars Gold 6.25 1.96 15.55 8.76 2016-03-22 Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap ETF VCN-T Passive 0.05 Canadian Equity 4 Stars Gold 6.62 2.16 15.32 8.54 2013-08-02 TD Canadian Index - e Passive 0.26 Canadian Equity 4 Stars Gold 6.16 1.77 15.30 8.75 8.17 5.34 1999-11-26 PH&N Vintage Fund D Active 1.29 Canadian Equity 5 Stars Silver 5.68 1.98 16.97 9.27 9.40 3.11 1986-04-30 RBC QUBE Low Vol Canadian Eqty Fund D Active 1.03 Canadian Equity 5 Stars Silver 7.53 5.29 15.14 9.01 8.83 2012-11-19 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Qual Div ETF XDIV-T Strategic Beta 0.11 Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 4 Stars Silver 8.80 5.62 19.88 9.77 2017-06-07 Desjardins RI Can MF Low CO2 ETF DRFC-T Strategic Beta 0.58 Canadian Equity 4 Stars Silver 7.15 4.78 18.62 2018-09-27 Manulife Multifactor CA SMID Cap ETF MCSM-T Strategic Beta 0.57 Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity 4 Stars Silver 4.90 3.08 18.50 9.36 2017-11-27 Canoe Canadian Small Mid Cap Port Cl D Active 1.77 Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity 4 Stars Silver 2.11 0.82 18.23 9.12 9.25 6.12 1986-12-31 PH&N Dividend Income Fund D Active 0.99 Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 4 Stars Silver 5.35 1.79 17.19 9.40 8.39 6.36 1977-06-30 PH&N Canadian Income Fund D Active 1.03 Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 4 Stars Silver 5.36 1.79 17.09 9.32 8.06 6.39 2005-06-27 PH&N Canadian Equity Value Fund D Active 1.02 Canadian Equity 4 Stars Silver 5.50 1.33 16.76 8.26 8.26 2009-12-29 RBC Canadian Dividend Fund D Active 1.05 Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 4 Stars Silver 3.66 -0.55 16.08 8.29 8.28 6.57 2007-07-03 RBC Vision Canadian Equity Fund D Active 1.03 Canadian Equity 4 Stars Silver 6.23 2.27 15.50 8.54 8.06 5.91 2007-07-03 RBC Quant Canadian Equity Leaders ETF RCE-T Active 0.43 Canadian Equity 4 Stars Silver 5.73 2.01 15.42 8.47 2015-05-04 iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada ETF XMV-T Strategic Beta 0.33 Canadian Equity 4 Stars Silver 8.80 5.54 15.28 9.72 8.88 2012-07-24 Horizons S&P/TSX 60 ETF HXT-T Passive 0.04 Canadian Equity 4 Stars Silver 6.49 1.47 15.25 9.34 8.99 2010-09-13 iShares S&P/TSX 60 ETF XIU-T Passive 0.18 Canadian Equity 4 Stars Silver 6.43 1.36 15.15 9.24 8.86 5.50 1999-09-28 Source: Morningstar Direct | Data as of May 2nd, 2023

The funds that met the above requirements are listed in the accompanying table, which includes MERs, categories, Morningstar Ratings, trailing returns and inception dates. It’s important to note that both ratings from Morningstar are measured relative to category peers and hence consideration of the category should be taken before looking at the ratings. The list is sorted first by the medalist rating, followed by the star rating, then the three-year annualized returns. Also included in the table is whether the fund is actively managed, passively managed or what Morningstar calls strategic beta (a rules-based approach that straddles the line between active and passive, giving investors consistent exposure to an investment factor such as value/growth/dividends/quality etc.).

This article does not constitute financial advice. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent research before purchasing any of the investments listed here.

Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.

