Canada’s cheapest ETFs (that are well-rated)

The screen

Frugal Canadians who managed to squirrel away savings over the last year have hopefully put some of those savings into their tax shelter as late as yesterday (the 2022 tax year RRSP contribution deadline), to reap the benefit of a tax deferral and potentially a tax refund. Those who were able to save in a year with skyrocketing expenses are likely quite cost-conscious. As such, it might seem intuitive then that these savers apply that same frugality to their investments. But this is not often the case. It is ironic that the average shopper will spend hours scouring product reviews to save money, yet when it comes to investments, spend very little time comparing products, which makes a much larger impact on financial wealth over time.

Luckily, a combination of innovation, evolution and demand in the Canadian investment industry has reduced the costs of investing for budget-conscious Canadians. In my last column, I wrote about options for investors looking for a set-it-and-forget-it approach, such as balanced funds (also known as “all-in-ones.”) In combination with a discount brokerage account, these funds offer a formidable combo for investors wishing to be well diversified at low cost. To take this idea one step further, true DIY investors might be able to save even more by considering the ideas in today’s screen, which looks for ETFs that have:

An annual management expense ratio of less than 0.1 per cent (noting that on average, Canadians pay an eye-watering 2 per cent a year for a balanced funds, including the cost of advice)

A four- or five-star Morningstar Rating for Funds, indicating that the fund has historically outperformed respective category peers after fees, on a risk-adjusted basis. Our data shows that although the star ratings are backwards-looking, funds that have received five stars, as a group, outperform those that have received four or fewer stars in periods after receiving the rating. In other words, it’s more likely that a fund manager with a track record of outperforming peers will continue to outperform them in the future.

Received a Morningstar Quantitative Rating of gold, silver, or bronze, which identifies funds that Morningstar believes will produce excess after-fee returns in the future, based on our analysis of people (quality of the management team), parent (stewardship of the fund company), and process (robustness of investment decision making).

What we found

24 cheap but well-rated ETFs Name Ticker Morningstar Category MER (%) Morningstar Rating for Funds Morningstar Quantitative Rating Total Ret YTD (%) Total Ret 1 Yr (%) Total Ret Annlzd 3 Yr (%) Total Ret Annlzd 5 Yr (%) Total Ret Annlzd 10 Yr (%) Inception Date Horizons S&P/TSX 60 ETF HXT-T Canadian Equity 0.04 4 Silver 4.59 -1.67 11.21 9.30 8.39 2010-09-13 Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity ETF QCE-T Canadian Equity 0.04 4 Bronze 4.45 -1.07 10.29 8.66 2018-01-24 Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap ETF VCN-T Canadian Equity 0.05 4 Gold* 4.91 -1.03 10.90 8.64 2013-08-02 TD Canadian Equity Index ETF TTP-T Canadian Equity 0.05 4 Gold 4.68 -1.15 11.32 8.82 2016-03-22 Vanguard FTSE Canada ETF VCE-T Canadian Equity 0.06 4 Gold* 4.42 -0.98 11.31 9.61 8.27 2011-11-30 TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF TDB-T Canadian Fixed Income 0.08 4 Gold 0.99 -6.76 -3.00 0.50 2016-03-22 Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate Bond ETF QBB-T Canadian Fixed Income 0.08 4 Bronze 1.04 -6.79 -2.92 0.55 2018-01-29 Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond ETF VAB-T Canadian Fixed Income 0.09 4 Silver* 0.99 -6.97 -3.15 0.47 1.52 2011-11-30 BMO Aggregate Bond ETF ZAG-T Canadian Fixed Income 0.09 4 Bronze* 1.01 -7.02 -3.14 0.50 1.53 2010-01-19 BMO Discount Bond ETF ZDB-T Canadian Fixed Income 0.10 4 Bronze 0.94 -7.27 -2.96 0.60 2014-02-10 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond ETF XBB-T Canadian Fixed Income 0.10 4 Silver* 1.00 -7.03 -3.14 0.52 1.52 2000-11-20 iShares Core Canadian ST Corp Bd ETF XSH-T Canadian Short Term Fixed Income 0.10 5 Silver 1.04 -2.03 0.02 1.57 1.83 2011-09-13 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bd ETF XSB Canadian Short Term Fixed Income 0.10 4 Silver* 0.55 -2.49 -0.45 1.03 1.17 2000-11-20 iShares Core S&P US Total Mkt ETF XUU-T US Equity 0.07 4 Gold* 4.80 -1.50 12.15 10.36 2015-02-10 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF TPU-T US Equity 0.07 4 Silver 4.59 -2.13 11.98 10.75 2016-03-22 Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity ETF QUU-T US Equity 0.07 4 Silver 4.61 -2.11 12.07 10.75 2018-01-24 iShares Core S&P US Total Mkt ETF USD XUU-U-T US Equity 0.07 4 Gold* 4.77 -1.50 12.14 2019-10-22 Franklin FTSE U.S. ETF FLAM-NE US Equity 0.08 4 Gold 4.45 -1.95 11.98 2019-02-13 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VFV-T US Equity 0.09 5 Gold* 4.42 -1.02 12.31 10.77 15.02 2012-11-02 BMO S&P 500 ETF (CAD) ZSP-T US Equity 0.09 5 Silver* 4.43 -0.95 12.40 10.79 14.96 2012-11-14 BMO S&P 500 ETF (USD) ZSP-U-T US Equity 0.09 5 Silver* 4.13 -1.23 12.32 10.77 15.03 2012-11-14 Horizons S&P 500 ETF HXS-T US Equity 0.10 5 Gold 4.42 -1.03 12.30 10.72 15.12 2010-11-30 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF XUS-T US Equity 0.10 5 Gold* 4.17 -1.22 12.30 10.75 2013-04-10 Source: Morningstar Research Inc. | Data as of Feb 28, 2023

The ETFs that met the above requirements are listed in the accompanying table, alongside their fees, categories, trailing performance, ratings, and inception dates. The list is sorted first on the category, which should provide an indication of what is held in the fund, then by management expense ratio, from lowest to highest. It’s worthwhile noting that all ETFs listed here are passively managed (also known as indexed), hence the low costs.

This article does not constitute financial advice. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent research before purchasing any of the investments listed here.

Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.

