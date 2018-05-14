A dividend strategy that resists rising interest rates

What are we looking for?

A growing concern among investors is the seemingly inevitable future of rising interest rates, and what the effect will be on their investment portfolio. With many Canadians holding dividend-paying stocks, it’s understandable why an increase in rates may be concerning; as interest rates rise, we can see a sell-off in dividend stocks as investors shift their money toward the higher yielding bonds.

However, it is very important to distinguish between dividend-paying stocks and dividend-growing stocks. Dividend-paying stocks are just that – stocks that pay a dividend, whereas dividend growers not only pay a dividend, but also have a track record of increasing their dividends consistently over time. These stocks are typically more stable in nature and are less likely to be as heavily affected by changes in macroeconomic conditions, such as interest rate hikes.

Today, I’m showcasing a strategy that searches for dividend-growing companies that are more likely to withstand an increase in interest rates. This strategy ranks stocks based on:

-Five-year dividend growth – annualized dividend growth across the past five years, high values are preferred;

-Expected dividend growth – percentage change in the next four quarters of expected dividends (based on Street projections) compared with the trailing four quarters of paid dividends, high values are preferred;

-Quarterly earnings surprise – a proprietary measure of the difference between actual and expected quarterly earnings, high values are preferred.

What we found

I used Morningstar CPMS to back-test this strategy from January, 2004, to April, 2018. During this process, a maximum of 15 stocks were purchased. No more than five stocks per economic sector could be held at any time. When sold, the positions were replaced with the highest-ranked stock not already owned in the portfolio. Over this period, the strategy produced an annualized total return of 13.3 per cent while the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index gained 7.2 per cent across the same period. Downside deviation (measured as the variability of negative returns) was 7.2 per cent compared with the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return, which had a downside deviation of 8.7 per cent.

Stocks that qualify for purchase into the strategy today are listed in the table below. As always, investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent research before purchasing any of the investments listed here.

Canadian-listed stocks showing strong dividend growth Rank Company Ticker Market Cap ($Mil) Recent Price ($) Div. Yield (%) 5Yr Ann. Div. Growth (%) Expected Div. Growth (%) Qtrly Earns Surprise (%) 1 Newfoundland Capital NCC.A-T 355.6 14.05 3.6 19.3 42.9 10.3 2 Lassonde Industries LAS.A-T 920.2 284.41 1.1 12.1 32.8 10.6 3 Gildan Activewear GIL-T 7,953.3 36.75 1.6 27.5 14.1 0.0 4 CCL Industries Inc. CCL.B-T 11,107.6 62.83 0.8 32.1 9.5 1.0 5 Magna International Inc. MG-T 28,846.0 80.79 2.1 24.5 14.3 1.6 6 Brookfield Asset Management BAM.A-T 51,437.5 51.86 1.5 17.2 5.3 296.9 7 Savaria Corp. SIS-T 755.1 16.89 2.1 24.5 16.1 0.0 8 ZCL Composites Inc. ZCL-T 313.3 10.15 5.3 81.1 9.1 -1.8 9 Enghouse Systems Ltd. ENGH-T 1,792.1 66.16 1.1 21.3 16.1 0.0 10 Goeasy Ltd. GSY-T 535.5 39.40 2.3 19.7 17.6 0.7 11 Waste Connections Inc. WCN-T 25,495.7 96.77 0.7 25.3 7.7 0.0 12 Hardwoods Distribution Inc. HDI-T 402.7 18.80 1.5 18.9 7.4 4.3 13 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. CP-T 34,389.7 238.46 1.1 11.8 15.6 0.0 14 Cogeco Inc. CGO-T 947.6 64.50 2.4 15.9 6.8 5.6 15 Metro Inc. MRU-T 9,330.9 40.92 1.8 19.1 7.9 0.0 Source: Morningstar Canada

Emily Halverson-Duncan, CFA, is a director, CPMS sales at Morningstar Research Inc.