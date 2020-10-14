A look at 25 balanced funds for investors seeking security

What are we Looking for
Balanced funds that tilt toward fixed income for those seeking safety.
The screen
In Canada, roughly one-quarter of domestic mutual funds are balanced funds (those that hold multiple asset classes). A broad majority of these funds are what Morningstar deems target allocation funds, or those that hold a relatively static mix of stocks and bonds. In a tumultuous year so far across the market, it was clear that target allocation funds with a heavier tilt toward bonds fared better than those that had a higher weighting in equities. In fact, based on Morningstar’s classification system it can be shown that, on average, funds with between 60 per cent and 95 per cent invested in fixed income have recovered to their prepandemic highs while those with higher exposure to equities have yet to do so. If a short investment time horizon and a low risk tolerance are what you are looking for, this week’s screen may offer some appropriate fund ideas.
I used Morningstar Direct to search for global fixed-income balanced funds (those that primarily hold securities outside of Canada and have between 60 per cent and 95 per cent bonds) that have performed well relative to others in the same category, hence receiving a Morningstar Rating Overall of four stars or more. That rating is a historical comparison of after-fee returns with other funds in the same category, adjusted for differences in risk levels. A fund must have three full years of history before receiving a rating. Only the oldest share class of each fund was considered in this analysis and funds reserved for institutional investors were excluded.
Morningstar explicitly adjusts for risk in calculating our ratings to help level-set risk versus return. For example, a fund may have spectacular return relative to others in the category, but may also be taking on higher levels risk. This risk-reward payoff is accounted for in the calculation of our star ratings, even within a low-risk category such as global fixed-income balance funds.
What we found
The funds that met the requirements are listed in the accompanying table along with their fees, inception dates, ratings and trailing performance. Funds are sorted by star rating then by three-year returns. Also included for clarity is how the fund is sold. Fee-based share classes require that you have a fee-based account with your adviser, who typically charges an overall management fee outside the management expense ratio (MER) cost. Do-it-yourself share classes are no-frills and offer no financial advice but often have lower fees. Commission-based share classes typically have the highest fees and embed the cost of advice.
This article does not constitute financial advice. It is always recommended to speak to a financial advisor or professional before investing in any of the products listed here.
