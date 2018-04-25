A portfolio of stocks built on steady earnings, Street revisions

What are we looking for?

Equity-analyst favourites in Canada showing steady earnings.

The screen

This week I use Morningstar CPMS to look for companies with which the Street shows positive sentiment, while at the same time focusing on stocks that have not shown substantial volatility in their historical reported earnings. To find these companies, I rank stocks in the CPMS Canadian database by:

Change in consensus earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates for the current fiscal year compared with the same figure at month-end one month, two months, three months and six months ago – higher figures preferred;

Historical variability of reported operating EPS (a statistical measure showing how volatile a company’s reported earnings have been – lower figures preferred).

To qualify, companies must have at least three analysts actively covering the stock.

More about Morningstar

Morningstar Research Inc. provides independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Its research tool, Morningstar CPMS, provides quantitative North American equity research and portfolio analysis to institutional clients and financial advisers. CPMS data cover more than 95 per cent of the investable North American stock market. With more than 110 equity and credit analysts, Morningstar has one of the largest independent institutional equity research teams in the world.

What we found

I used Morningstar CPMS to back test this strategy from July, 1992, to March, 2018. During this process, a maximum of 15 stocks were purchased and equally weighted with no more than four stocks for each economic sector. Once a month, stocks were sold if their rank fell below the top 35 per cent of the ranked universe (today this universe consists of 710 stocks). When sold, the positions were replaced with the highest ranked stock not already owned in the portfolio keeping in mind the aforementioned sector limits. Over this period, the strategy produced an annualized total return of 13.3 per cent while the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index advanced 8.6 per cent.

The stocks that meet our requirements for purchase are listed in the table below. It is always recommended that you speak to a financial adviser or investment professional before investing.

Select TSX-listed stocks with less volatile historical earnings Rank Company Ticker Morningstar Sector Market Cap ($Mil) 1M Estim. Rev. (%) 2M Estim. Rev. (%) 3M Estim. Rev. (%) 6M Estim. Rev. (%) Earns Variability No. of Active Analysts Div. Yield (%) Recent Price ($) Price Chg from Month End 12M Ago (%) 1 Husky Energy Inc. HSE-T Energy 19,087.2 23.3 66.7 66.7 402.5 7.9 8 1.58 18.99 20.5 2 Home Capital Group HCG-T Fin. Services 1,137.9 5.0 1.5 6.3 0.3 2.9 9 n/a 14.18 76.4 3 Corus Entertainment CJR.B-T Cons. Cyclical 1,294.8 7.9 7.9 7.9 -1.8 5.9 9 17.98 6.34 -52.7 4 Cdn Natural Resources CNQ-T Energy 56,100.5 12.1 39.0 39.0 107.5 10.2 9 2.93 45.77 5.3 5 PHX Energy Services PHX-T Energy 129.6 10.0 10.0 5.0 30.0 8.6 5 n/a 2.22 -30.4 6 Genworth MI Canada Inc. MIC-T Fin. Services 3,639.0 1.0 2.2 3.4 8.6 2.9 6 4.70 39.98 17.9 7 Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T Fin. Services 92,868.9 0.0 0.3 2.4 2.1 1.7 10 4.23 77.52 2.2 8 PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. PSK-T Energy 6,932.3 19.0 19.0 13.6 33.9 13.0 6 2.65 29.41 -1.1 9 National Bank of Canada NA-T Fin. Services 20,386.0 0.0 0.9 1.3 3.3 2.4 10 4.01 59.89 12.9 10 Sherritt International S-T Basic Materials 488.2 50.0 50.0 42.5 22.5 13.6 4 n/a 1.23 36.7 11 Shaw Communications SJR.B-T Comms. Services 13,453.4 4.3 4.3 4.8 -4.7 7.5 10 4.41 26.85 -7.2 12 CGI Group Inc. GIB.A-T Technology 18,843.9 1.5 0.7 2.6 4.4 4.1 11 n/a 73.74 11.9 13 Methanex Corp. MX-T Basic Materials 7,073.0 10.6 12.1 49.1 83.1 14.1 7 1.99 84.42 34.6 14 BCE Inc. BCE-T Comms. Services 48,404.7 0.0 0.0 -0.6 -2.3 2.6 11 5.62 53.72 -13.6 15 Domtar Corp. UFS-T Basic Materials 3,810.4 5.9 23.8 9.2 28.4 13.6 7 3.77 58.62 8.3 Source: Morningstar Canada

Ian Tam, CFA, is a relationship manager for CPMS at Morningstar Research Inc.

