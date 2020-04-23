 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Ten U.S. health care stocks leading the pack in 2020

Gary Christie
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

What are we looking for?

U.S. biotech and pharma stocks with strong revenue growth and reasonable valuations.

Health care is now the best-performing U.S. sector in 2020, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) declining only 1.95 per cent year-to-date. Digging deeper, we have identified subsectors biotechnology and pharmaceuticals leading the pack.

The screen

We begin by setting a minimum market capitalization threshold of US$10-billion to focus on larger, more established companies in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries.

Story continues below advertisement

Next, we will look for companies with strong revenue growth as evidenced by their last quarterly reported revenue. We will select companies with quarterly revenue up 5 per cent or more from the same quarter a year ago.

To ensure we don’t overpay for our investments we will use three valuation metrics. First, we will filter for companies with a return on equity of 10 per cent or more. ROE is a measure of how effective a company’s management is at converting invested capital into income. Finally, we will set an upper limit on the price-to-sales ratio of 10 and an upper limit on the debt to capital ratio of 0.85. The lower the ratios, the lower the overall financial risk level of the company.

We have also included price-to-earnings and dividend yield for your reference.

More about Trading Central

Trading Central is a global leader in financial market research and investment analytics for retail online brokers and institutions. Its product suite provides actionable trading ideas based on technical and fundamental research covering stocks, exchange-traded funds, indexes, forex, options and commodities. Strategy Builder, our stock screener, is available through leading retail brokers in Canada and worldwide.

What we found

Topping our list is Humana Inc., one of the largest private insurance health insurers in the U.S. The company has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs. Its stock price has maintained an impressive uptrend for more than a decade. Humana produced the strongest results across all of our value criteria.

Merck & Co. Inc. makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas including cardiovascular disease, asthma, cancer and infections. The company also has a substantial vaccine business and is actively engaged in scientific efforts to help find solutions to the coronavirus. It has the largest market cap on our list at US$202-billion, the highest return on equity of 37.4 per cent and the largest dividend yield at 2.9 per cent. The company’s price chart is also quite impressive as it has maintained an uptrend since 2009.

It should be noted that two prominent names missing from our list, Johnson & Johnson (market cap US$403-billion) and Gilead Sciences Inc. (US$102-billion), satisfied all our screen criteria with one exception: revenue growth, which in both cases came in at less than 2 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

The investment ideas presented here are for information only. They do not constitute advice or a recommendation by Trading Central in respect of the investment in financial instruments. Investors should conduct further research before investing.


Select U.S.-listed biotech and pharma stocks

CompanySymbolMkt. Cap. (US$ Bil.) P/EDiv. Yld. (%)ROE TTM (%)Price/SalesDebt/CapitalRev. Growth (Last Qtr. vs. Prior Yr.)YTD Perf. (%)1Y Perf. (%)Recent Price (US$)
Humana IncHUM-N48.518.30.624.40.760.2915.01.146.9367.17
AmerisourceBergen Corp.ABC-N17.827.91.821.60.100.555.43.416.786.5
Anthem Inc.ANTM-N66.314.21.316.00.660.3617.3-12.94.8262.96
West Pharmaceutical Svcs.WST-N12.653.00.318.26.970.1711.413.247.7184.96
Merck & Co. Inc.MRK-N202.021.02.937.44.410.477.9-12.17.081.35
ResMed Inc.RMD-N23.351.41.021.68.380.3813.13.858.2160.92
Agilent Technologies Inc.A-N23.330.90.915.54.530.275.7-11.9-0.875.17
Teleflex Inc.TFX-N15.534.00.416.76.060.406.1-11.319.8334.03
Stryker Corp.SYK-N68.233.21.217.04.640.448.8-13.3-1.7181.92
Zoetis Inc.ZTS-N59.740.50.661.39.680.697.0-4.924.4125.81

Source: Trading Central

Gary Christie is head of North American research at Trading Central in Ottawa.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies