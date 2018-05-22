Amid rising oil prices, this metric refines the search for undervalued crude producers

What are we looking for?

North American oil and gas producers that appear undervalued when compared with their large-cap peers.

The screen

The price of oil has risen significantly over the past few weeks, with benchmark West Texas intermediate crude crossing above US$70 a barrel for the first time since late 2014. There is little doubt that significant differences in international foreign policy views held by U.S. President Donald Trump compared with his predecessor have played a significant role in the rise in the price of oil. The U.S. plan for tough sanctions against Iran is likely the most recent significant driver. We investigate companies who are most likely to benefit from a rise in the price of WTI crude.

Today, we screen for large-cap North American oil and gas producers. We are looking for companies with a market capitalization greater than US$2-billion and that are currently producing. We then calculated the price per flowing barrel, which is a metric used to determine the relative value of an oil and gas company. The metric is made up by adding market cap and debt less cash, divided by production in barrels a day. It does not take into account the potential production from undeveloped fields.

What we found

The results of our screen are provided in the accompanying table and they are ranked by price per flowing barrel, from lowest to highest. The companies with the lowest prices per flowing barrel appear undervalued relative to their peers. The average of the group is US$123,690, leading to the conclusion that Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., RSP Permian Inc. and Viper Energy Partners LP are relatively overvalued when compared with their peers on this basis. The most undervalued company appears to be Cenovus Energy Inc., with a price per flowing barrel of US$52,026.

North American oil and gas producers ranked by price per flowing barrel Company Ticker Country Market Cap (US$Mil) Oil Production (barrels/day) Div. Yield Total Debt (US$Mil) Cash/Short-Term Investments (US$Mil) Price Per Flowing Barrel (US$) Recent Price ($)* 1Yr Return (%) Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE-T Canada 13,556 396,616 1.4% 7,564 485 52,026 11.03 12.6 MEG Energy Corp. MEG-T Canada 2,102 87,644 0.0% 3,724 369 62,266 7.12 59.5 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. CNQ-T Canada 45,849 781,528 2.4% 17,856 819 80,467 37.39 16.2 Husky Energy Inc. HSE-T Canada 15,186 220,374 0.8% 4,721 1,998 81,268 15.11 21.4 Imperial Oil Ltd. IMO-T Canada 26,925 349,818 1.5% 4,140 950 86,089 32.70 9.3 Apache Corp. APA-N USA 16,922 243,695 2.3% 8,484 1,668 97,408 44.28 -13.5 Laredo Petroleum Inc. LPI-N USA 2,326 28,566 0.0% 792 112 105,210 9.89 -23.5 Suncor Energy Inc. SU-T Canada 66,937 730,187 2.5% 12,387 2,125 105,725 40.96 23.4 Chevron Corp. CVX-N USA 247,221 1,772,940 3.4% 38,763 4,822 158,585 129.37 21.5 Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM-N USA 348,360 2,310,000 3.7% 42,336 3,177 167,757 82.28 0.4 RSP Permian Inc. RSPP-N USA 7,791 53,394 0.0% 1,509 38 173,466 48.87 22.0 Viper Energy Partners LP VNOM-Q USA 3,769 12,225 4.3% 94 24 314,012 33.10 83.6 Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Paul Hoyda, CFA, is an account manager in the financial and risk division of Thomson Reuters and specializes in governance, risk and compliance.

