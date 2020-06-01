 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Are there any bargains left among the 10 top TSX gold stocks?

Brian Donovan
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

What are we looking for?

Large gold mining stocks that may be undervalued despite the recent run-up in the sector.

The screen

We selected the 10 largest gold miners trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and use StockCalc’s valuation tools to calculate fundamental (or intrinsic) valuation for each stock to see whether each is under- or overvalued compared with their price.

We used standard valuation techniques including discounted cash flow, comparables and adjusted book value.

Story continues below advertisement

  • Discounted cash flow (DCF) is a valuation technique where cash flow projections are discounted back to the present to calculate value per share. A higher model valuation compared with price indicates the stock is undervalued.
  • A price comparables technique values the company on the basis of ratios from selected comparable companies. Again, a higher model valuation to price suggests the stock is undervalued.
  • Adjusted book value (ABV) is calculated by multiplying book value per share by its historical price-to-book ratio. We use ABV as a measure of downside risk for a stock – i.e., the lowest price we would expect the stock to drop to under current conditions. ABV uses the company’s balance sheet so we are (indirectly) valuing the company using its assets with this method.

We’ve also included the analyst consensus 12-month target price.

More about StockCalc

StockCalc is a fundamental valuation platform with tools to calculate and report on value per share for thousands of public companies listed on major North American stock exchanges. StockCalc also contains numerous tools to understand what the stocks you are investing in are worth.(Globe Unlimited subscribers can subscribe to StockCalc using the promo code Globe30).

What we found

We see in the accompanying table the percentage difference between each stock’s recent closing price and its intrinsic value. The StockCalc valuation is a weighted calculation derived from the models and analyst target data. With commodity stocks such as these we can see a lot of variability in valuations with the different techniques used. At times analyst consensus is the best representation of valuation in our models, but that is usually less than 10 per cent of the companies in the StockCalc database.

As we look for attractively priced stocks we see most stocks in this category have performed very well in the past 12 months as gold prices have moved from about US$1,300 to more than US$1,700 per ounce. Yet, with the exception of Newmont Corp., all of the stocks still show more than 30 per cent upside from here over the next 12 months. Macro events driving the price of gold include haven demand, easing monetary policy, especially in the United States, and negative real interest rates.

The various valuation techniques can each provide important insight: For example, a low DCF versus price indicates cash flow needs to be looked at in more detail, such as what we see with Yamana Gold Inc.

In any commodity cycle the most senior producers stock prices tend to move first. That is what we have been seeing in the gold market: The percentage difference between price and StockCalc valuation shows more upside for the smaller companies on the list.

B2Gold Corp., for example, is a low-cost senior producer based in Vancouver with mining operations in Africa and Latin America that is targeting one million ounces of total gold production for fiscal 2020. Our valuation for B2Gold is strongly supported by all of our models in a similar valuation range – from $8.02 price comparables to an analyst consensus price target of $12.62 – with a downside risk price below $5, as shown in the ABV calculation.

Story continues below advertisement

Alamos Gold Inc. is another good example where all of our models and analyst consensus are again supportive of the overall valuation we have for the stock. For Alamos our models range from an ABV of $8.80 to the analyst consensus of $18.99, providing an overall StockCalc valuation of $15.48.

One final note: Readers may notice the StockCalc valuation is the same as analyst consensus for two stocks, royalty and streaming companies Franco-Nevada Corp. and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Streaming companies provide the capital others in the industry require, then take a royalty from the operations once they are up and running. Traditional models can undervalue streaming companies given the cash flows can be very much into the future, which is why the StockCalc algorithm chose analyst consensus in these two cases.

Investing involves risk, especially for volatile stocks like these. StockCalc accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damage arising from the use of this analysis.

Select TSX-listed gold stocks

CompanyTickerMkt. Cap. ($ Bil.)Recent Close ($)StockCalc Valuation ($)Difference (%)DCF Value ($)Price Comps. ($)ABV ($)Analyst Target ($)1Y Rtn. (%)Div. Yld. (%)
Newmont Corp.NGT-T64.880.9381.110.289.22200.2768.5979.8793.30.9
Barrick Gold Corp.ABX-T58.733.0145.1536.8139.1736.3629.5656.21110.21.0
Franco-Nevada Corp.FNV-T37.0194.56268.0737.849.8484.93101.97268.0796.20.7
Wheaton Prec. MetalsWPM-T26.759.4986.1144.8-5.8634.6431.2686.11116.70.9
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.AEM-T21.087.51114.7731.2105.6182.6060.33131.6159.01.0
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.KL-T14.552.1589.2571.2154.3791.2778.6791.4321.60.7
Kinross Gold Corp.K-T11.49.0713.7251.228.8212.646.0615.66108.5n/a
B2Gold Corp.BTO-T7.47.1311.5161.411.578.024.7412.62118.20.4
Yamana Gold Inc.YRI-T6.77.0810.6550.4-2.043.003.7310.65183.00.7
Alamos Gold Inc.AGI-T4.311.0215.4840.513.329.288.8018.9984.10.6

Source: StockCalc

Brian Donovan, CBV, is president of StockCalc, a fintech based in Miramichi, N.B.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies