Climate change: These profitable dividend stocks are doing something about it

Companies profiting from rising concerns about climate change.
The screen
Even before Dorian – the fifth Category 5 hurricane in the North Atlantic in the past four years – polls suggested a growing number of Canadians and Americans worry about the effects of climate change.
That bodes well for companies that are already thriving and well-placed to further benefit from rising consumer awareness and any shift it brings.
Our search started with dividend-paying companies whose products and services aim, in some way, to address the climate-change phenomenon while successfully competing on the basis of costs and pricing. From there, we applied our TSI Dividend Sustainability Rating System, awarding points to a stock based on key factors:
- One point for five years of continuous dividend payments – two points for more than five;
- Two points if it has raised the payment in the past five years;
- One point for management’s commitment to dividends;
- One point for operating in non-cyclical industries;
- One point for limited exposure to foreign currency rates and freedom from political interference;
- Two points for a strong balance sheet, including manageable debt and adequate cash;
- Two points for a long-term record of positive earnings and cash flow sufficient to cover dividend payments;
- One point if the company is an industry leader.
Companies with 10 to 12 points have the most secure dividends, or the highest sustainability. Those with seven to nine points have above average sustainability; average sustainability, four to six points; and below average sustainability, one to three points.
What we found
Our TSI Dividend Sustainability Rating System generated eight stocks. Established and profitable, Ford Motor Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. Ltd. are quickly adopting new technology such as electric vehicles. Johnson Controls International PLC supplies advanced heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems for energy-efficient buildings. It also makes lithium-ion batteries for hybrid vehicles. Canadian based Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. and Brookfield Renewable Partners LP focus on power generation from hydro-electric, wind and solar. Honeywell International Inc.’s smart energy systems let utilities deliver energy more efficiently. Koninklijke Philips NV of the Netherlands is a global leader in energy-efficient lighting such as LEDs. And finally, Restaurant Brands International Inc. sells plant-based meats at Tim Hortons and Burger King. This cuts methane-gas emissions from cows, a significant source of greenhouse gas.
We advise investors to do additional research on any investments we identify below.
Scott Clayton, MBA, is senior analyst for TSI Network and associate editor of TSI Dividend Advisor.
