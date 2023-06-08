What are we looking for?

Sustainable Canadian dividend yields that top a whopping 6 per cent.

The screen

The TSX Composite is down about 9 per cent since hitting its all-time high in early 2022. Some high-quality Canadian stocks – top utilities and financials, in particular – are down even more. Still, the drop has pushed the dividend yield for many of them above a high 6 per cent.

Investors like high-paying dividend stocks as a source of income – and a yield of 6 per cent or more is highly attractive. Still, it’s folly to focus solely on above-average yields.

That’s because a high yield may signal danger rather than a bargain if it reflects widespread investor skepticism about the company’s ability to keep making that payment to shareholders. Any resulting dividend cut always undermines investor confidence and can quickly push down the share price.

We started this search with an extensive list of dividend-paying Canadian companies, before singling out those offering yields above 6 per cent. We then applied our TSI Dividend Sustainability Rating System to home in on high yields that are a plus rather than a danger sign. Our system awards points to a stock based on key factors:

One point for five years of continuous dividend payments, two points for more than five;

two points if it has raised the payment in the past five years;

one point for management’s commitment to dividends;

one point for operating in noncyclical industries;

one point for limited exposure to foreign currency rates and freedom from political interference;

two points for a strong balance sheet, including manageable debt and adequate cash;

two points for a long-term record of positive earnings and cash flow to cover dividends;

one point if the company is an industry leader.

Companies with 10 to 12 points have the most secure dividends, or the highest sustainability. Those with seven to nine points have above-average sustainability; average sustainability, four to six points; and below average sustainability, one to three points.

What we found

Sustainable Canadian dividend stocks

Ranking* Company Ticker Div. Sustain. Rating Points Div. Yld. (%) Mkt. Cap. ($ Mil.) 1Y Ttl. Rtn. (%) Recent Price ($) 1 Enbridge Inc. ENB-T Highest 11 7.0 102,287.1 -14.9 50.68 2 TC Energy Corp. TRP-T Highest 11 6.7 55,100.2 -24.7 55.69 3 Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T Above Average 9 6.4 79,679.4 -22.1 66.43 4 Pembina Pipeline Corp. PPL-T Above Average 9 6.1 23,689.3 -17.9 43.56 5 TransAlta Renewables Inc. RNW-T Above Average 8 7.5 3,350.0 -28.2 12.47 6 Keyera Corp. KEY-T Above Average 8 6.1 7,161.1 -10.7 31.52 7 Power Corporation POW-T Above Average 8 6.1 23,458.2 -5.9 34.73 8 Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. BRE-T Above Average 7 9.6 135.6 -0.1 14.12 Source: Dividend Advisor.

Our TSI Dividend Sustainability Rating System generated eight stocks: Montreal-based holding company Power Corp. of Canada has controlling stakes in both Great-West Lifeco Inc. and IGM Financial Inc. The latter is Canada’s largest independent mutual fund provider. Toronto-based Bank of Nova Scotia is the country’s fourth-largest bank by market capitalization. TransAlta Renewables Inc., headquartered in Calgary, is a major Canadian producer of renewable energy. Pipeline operators TC Energy Corp. and Enbridge Inc., both based in Calgary, have strong cash flow and growth projects to keep dividends rising. Calgary-headquartered Pembina Pipeline Corp. operates pipelines and more in Canada and the United States, while Keyera Corp., also based in Calgary, is one of our largest midstream oil and gas operators. And finally, Toronto-based Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (formerly Brookfield Real Estate Services) provides services to residential real estate brokerages and a network of more than 21,000 agents. It operates in Canada under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale and Johnston & Daniel brands.

