Eight energy companies poised to thrive in a green economy

What are we looking for?
Energy companies positioned to thrive in a green economy.
The screen
A recent report produced by the International Labour Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations, suggests that 24 million jobs will be created globally by 2030 as a result of moves toward a greener economy. At the moment a lot of attention is paid to an energy company’s carbon footprint is as it stands today. However, to figure out whether such a company is positioned to survive – and then thrive – in the greener economy of the future, we should pay more attention to how its reliance on fossil fuels is trending and how it is investing for the future.
First, we look at carbon emissions in tonnes, and scale this to per dollar of revenue in order to make a fair comparison between companies. We look for companies that have, over the past year, reduced their CO2-equivalent emissions-to-revenue ratio by at least 5 per cent. A complication to this type of analysis is that companies are not required to disclose carbon emissions. Many do voluntarily, but an estimation has to be made in cases in which a company does not. An asterisk denotes that an estimated figure has had to be used because a company hasn’t disclosed on emissions for the latest fiscal year.
Next, we consider how a company is investing for the future and the shift toward a greener economy. We look at environmental R&D expenditures and screen for companies that spend at least $100 on environment-specific research and development for every million dollars of revenue generated. We also screen out any company that does not have explicit policies in place to improve emission reduction.
More about Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters delivers trusted news and intelligent information to more than one billion people in 140 countries every day. Our content, software and technology support the way professionals work in a rapidly changing, ever more complex world. Thomson Reuters Eikon is the platform used by financial and corporate clients to access top research, portfolio analytics, charting and screening for every asset class.
What we found
Canada is very well represented in the results – three of the eight companies shown – with the remaining five spread across the world. Enbridge Inc. did not disclose CO2 emissions for last year, but has for every prior year since 2007, so the latest figure was estimated based on these past disclosures. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., on the other hand, has never disclosed on emissions. In the absence of carbon disclosures, an estimate is made based on energy consumed, which is a more readily available number. Not even this is available for China Petroleum, so the figure used is simply the median of the industry, making the data significantly less reliable than for all the other companies.
Of the Canadian companies, Imperial Oil Ltd. is the most promising. It scores a 97 and a 100 (out of 100) on the Thomson Reuters StarMine Analyst Revisions model and Smart Holdings model, respectively, suggesting sentiment is very strong among both sell-side analysts and buy-side institutional investors. All of the foreign companies can be bought as American depository receipts (ADRs) in United States, and the depository receipt symbol is the one listed.
Investors are advised to conduct their own research before purchasing any of the securities shown here.
Hugh Smith, CFA, MBA, works in the financial and risk unit of Thomson Reuters and specializes in wealth and asset management.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.