 Skip to main content

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Eight of Canada’s best actively managed ETFs

Ian Tam, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

What are we looking for?

Canada’s best actively managed exchange-traded funds.

The screen

Of the 947 exchange-traded funds available for sale in Canada, 398 of them are considered actively managed. That means they don’t simply follow the returns of an underlying index, but rather take active bets to produce excess returns, or alpha. Actively managed ETFs have continued to gain popularity in Canada by providing easy access to professional managers, and can be a great choice for self-directed investors.

This week, I screened Morningstar’s Canadian database for actively managed ETFs that rate well against their category peers. I screened the database on two dimensions:

Story continues below advertisement

  • The Morningstar rating over all, known to most as the “star” rating – a backward-looking assessment of risk-adjusted return against similar funds. Ratings range from one to five stars, where funds receiving five stars have outperformed their peers historically. The star rating is a great starting point to understand which funds have historically performed the best within a category.
  • The Morningstar Quantitative Rating, or “medalist” rating – a forward-looking assessment of funds’ prospective ability to outperform similar funds after fees, based on five factors: people (the quality of management team); process (the effectiveness and consistency of the investment process); parent (organizational structure and talent retention); performance; and price (fees). Ratings include gold, silver, bronze, neutral and negative. Over 2019, funds that received a gold rating at the start of the year as a group outperformed those that received a silver rating, which outperformed funds that received a bronze rating, etc.

To qualify, the fund must be rated four or five stars, and must have a medalist rating of silver or gold.

More about Morningstar

Morningstar Research Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Morningstar offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisers, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors. Morningstar Direct is the firm’s multi-asset analysis platform built for asset management and financial services professionals. Morningstar Canada on Twitter: @MorningstarCDN

What we found

I used Morningstar Direct to pull the relevant information on the funds from the screen, which includes their trailing returns, management expense ratios, category membership and inception dates. The order of the list is irrelevant, as each fund is well rated against its own category. Furthermore, investors are urged to pay attention to the category to which the fund belongs (which is an indication of the types of holdings in the fund) and whether those holding types fit appropriately into one’s asset allocation and risk tolerance.

This column does not constitute financial advice. It is always recommended to speak to a financial adviser or investment professional before investing.

Select TSX-listed actively managed ETFs

Fund NameTickerInception Date mm/dd/yyyyMorningstar CategoryMorningstar Quantitative RatingMorningstar Rating OverallMER (%)1Y Ttl. Rtn. ended Dec. 31 (%)3Y Ttl. Rtn. ended Dec. 31 (%)5Y Ttl. Rtn. ended Dec. 31 (%)10Y Ttl. Rtn. ended Dec. 31 (%)
CI First Asset Active Util&Infra ETFFAI-T2/17/2005Cdn Focused Small/Mid Cap EquityGold5 Stars1.1429.910.78.09.9
RBC Quant Canadian Equity Leaders ETFRCE-T5/4/2015Canadian EquityGold4 Stars0.4321.76.6n/an/a
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR-T12/19/2005Canadian Fixed Income BalancedSilver5 Stars0.6212.65.04.26.0
Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility ETFVVO-T6/14/2016Global EquitySilver4 Stars0.4020.510.6n/an/a
Vanguard Global Liquidity Factor ETF CADVLQ-T6/14/2016Global Small/Mid Cap EquitySilver4 Stars0.4017.18.8n/an/a
RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETFRLB-T1/25/2016Cdn Short Term Fixed IncomeSilver4 Stars0.254.02.0n/an/a
RBC Quant US Dividend Leaders ETF (CAD)RUD-T1/9/2014U.S. EquitySilver4 Stars0.4319.210.112.0n/a
iShares Canadian Fin'l Mthly Income ETFFIE-T4/16/2010Canadian Equity BalancedSilver4 Stars0.9719.46.66.8n/a

Source: Morningstar Direct 

Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies