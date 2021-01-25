Eight profitable North American stocks with tempting valuations

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Eight profitable North American stocks with tempting valuations

Anthony Menard
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

What are we looking for?

Companies with strong profitability and below-average valuations.

Companies with high multiples tend to have high expectations. At some point these expectations may exceed the company’s capabilities and result in a poor investment outcome. We believe that analyzing companies with solid profitability and reasonable valuations is an effective way to limit this risk and uncover attractive securities.

The screen

We screened North American stocks focusing on the following criteria:

Story continues below advertisement

  • Market capitalization greater than $1-billion;
  • Five-year mean return on capital higher than 10 per cent. We want a company with solid long-term profitability;
  • Free-cash-flow-to-capital higher than 12.5 per cent. We want a company that generates a high amount of free cash flow as a percentage of capital. It shows the company has plenty of capital to invest or to redistribute to shareholders;
  • A price-to-book ratio lower than two. We want a company that sells at a reasonable price based on shareholders’ equity;
  • A positive price-to-earnings ratio lower than 20. We don’t want to pay too much for the company’s profits.

For informational purposes, we have also included recent stock price, trailing 12-month return on capital, dividend yield and one-year return. Please note that some ratios may be reported as of end of previous quarter.

More about Inovestor

Inovestor for Advisors is a fundamental-analysis research platform specializing in the economic value-added (EVA) approach. With Inovestor, advisers can quickly identify attractive investment opportunities, outsource their stock picking by using model portfolios and easily communicate investment decisions with clients through client-friendly reports.In addition, Inovestor allows users to create personalized filters, build custom portfolios and carry out in-depth analysis on more than 13,000 companies (Canadian and U.S. stocks and American depositary receipts).

What we found

Home furnishings retailer Leon’s Furniture Ltd. generates a whopping 33.4-per-cent free cash flow as a percentage of capital. The stock is also inexpensive based on the price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. With the lockdowns, individuals have necessarily cut back spending on social activities. Interest rates, meanwhile, have dropped substantially. Combined, these elements support the purchase of durable goods. This could explain the company’s above-trend return on capital.

Juice producer Lassonde Industries Inc. is a resilient company as evidenced by its five-year mean return on capital, which, at 14.1 per cent, is about equal to its most recent return on capital. The company’s earnings reports over the past year have been exceptional, owing largely to its market segment: retail consumers. It could be an interesting defensive choice in case of lower-than-expected economic growth or further COVID-19 restrictions.

Lumber, finishing products and pulp producer Canfor Corp. saw its stock price rise by 84.5 per cent in the past year as lumber prices soared by more than 75 per cent. The company is highly cyclical. An investor who believes that the economy will expand vigorously and who has a high risk tolerance may consider the stock to enhance portfolio returns.

Although the screener is for North American companies, it’s notable that five out of eight companies are Canadian, even with this country’s more limited universe of stocks. Valuation criteria (P/E and P/B) would seem to limit the number of U.S. companies, suggesting value investors may want to concentrate their search efforts in the North American market to Canadian-listed names.

Investors are advised to do further research before investing in any of the companies listed in the accompanying table.

Story continues below advertisement

Select North American stocks 

CompanyTickerMkt. Cap. ($)*FCF/Capital (%)ROC (5Y Mean, %)P/EP/BROC (%)1Y Price Rtn. (%)Div. Yld. (%)Recent Price ($)*
Leon's Furniture Ltd.LNF-T1,660.033.410.211.11.711.223.83.021.00
Big Lots Inc. **BIG-N1,884.820.710.23.21.514.182.42.450.82
Lassonde Industries Inc.LAS-A-T1,192.618.114.111.61.614.215.21.5172.00
Universal Health Svcs.UHS-N10,971.117.910.212.61.810.4-12.30.6129.10
Canfor Corp.CFP-T2,963.915.111.017.01.69.884.50.023.67
Discovery Comm. Inc.DISCK-Q16,477.914.420.613.51.619.014.80.032.89
Westshore Term. Invest.WTE-T1,124.713.317.88.61.516.0-3.53.717.34
Interfor Corp.IFP-T1,617.313.011.718.11.614.358.60.024.04

Source: Inovestor. 

*Market cap and recent stock price figures are in native currency. **Please note that some figures for Big Lots are inflated by a capital gain caused by a sale-leaseback transaction of distribution centres.

Anthony Ménard is an investment analyst at Inovestor Asset Management.

For more details about these stocks, subscribe to the Inovestor for Advisors platform for free.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies