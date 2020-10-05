 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Number Cruncher

Eleven U.S. tech stocks with lofty valuations showing signs of elevated risk

Christian Godin
Special to The Globe and Mail
Christian Godin is a portfolio manager at Inovestor Asset Management.

What are we looking for?

The tech rally shouldn’t be a surprise considering this year’s work-from-home environment. The health and safety measures put in place by government authorities around COVID-19 forced consumers to change their habits to include more tech products in their lifestyle. But do tech stocks justify their lofty valuations?

For perspective, we compare today’s results with a similar screen of tech stocks we did two years ago (tgam.ca/IT-Inovestor).

The screen

We screened U.S. tech companies focusing on the following criteria:

  • Positive 12-month change in the economic value-added (EVA) metric – a positive figure shows us that the company’s profits are increasing at a faster and greater pace than the costs of capital. The EVA gives us a sense of how much value this stock is adding for shareholders and is calculated by taking the net operating profit after tax and subtracting the capital expense;
  • Positive EVA and EVA growth on a per-share basis over 12 months;
  • Economic performance index (EPI) – the ratio of return on capital to cost of capital – must be greater than one;
  • Average five-year return on capital must be greater than 10 per cent and the 12-month change in return on capital must be positive (not shown);
  • Future growth value/market value (FGV/MV) and the 12-month change in FGV. The FGV/MV ratio represents the proportion of the market value of the company that is made up of future growth expectations rather than the actual profit generated. The higher the percentage, the higher the baked-in premium for expected growth and the higher the risk;
  • Beta – this gives us an idea of how closely the company mimics the market’s fluctuations. A beta of less than one would indicate the stock is less volatile than the market at large.

For informational purposes, we have also included recent stock price, dividend yield and one-year return (as of last month’s end). Please note that some ratios may be reported at end-of-previous quarter.

What we found

The current market environment for tech stocks is more challenging than in late 2018: We see higher valuations and decreasing EVA per share growth compared with our previous screen. More companies show an extreme FGV/MV, signalling elevated risk, and the average EVA growth is 91 per cent, compared with 146 per cent two years ago.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. has been one of the big winners during this upheaval. The communications technology company certainly has a good EPI, while its three-month sales growth (not shown) is an incredible 190.4 per cent. That said, its EVA per share of 81 US cents for a stock trading in the US$480 range definitely doesn’t support the current valuation.

Computer software company Adobe Inc. is one of two names on this list that made our screen two years ago (the other was Jack Henry & Associates). Adobe’s valuation based on the FGV/MV is lower than in 2018 (80.8 vs. 84.5). The company also has the second-highest 12-month change in EVA per share on our list. This indicates a strong improvement of its profitability. In this case, the valuation can be justified by strong financial performance and doesn’t seem disconnected with its fundamentals based on historical data.

Investors are advised to do further research before investing in any of the companies shown here.

Select U.S.-listed information technology stocks

CompanyTickerIT SubsectorMkt. Cap. (US$ Mil.)EVA 12M Chg. (%)EVA/ShareEVA/Share 12M Chg. ($)EPI5Y Avg. ROCFGV/MVFGV 12M Chg.BetaDiv. Yld. (%)1Y Price Chg. (%)Recent Price (US$)
Zoom Video Comm.ZM-QTech. Hrdwre. & Equip. 136,191 n/a0.81n/a3.812.497.978.70.50.0526.4482.23
Veeva SystemsVEEV-NTech. Hrdwre. & Equip. 41,798 6.70.820.171.615.192.038.30.90.080.6275.56
MSCI Inc.MSCI-NSoftware & Serv. 29,308 1.05.540.112.418.782.025.41.00.957.7348.16
Adobe Inc.ADBE-QTech. Hrdwre. & Equip. 232,045 35.85.291.802.417.080.832.70.80.073.0478.99
Tyler TechnologiesTYL-NSoftware & Serv. 14,302 14.42.590.421.514.878.036.60.70.034.8350.72
Microsoft Corp.MSFT-QTech. Hrdwre. & Equip. 1,580,000 30.02.890.681.913.372.825.90.91.150.4206.19
Cadence Design Sys.CDNS-QTech. Hrdwre. & Equip. 29,876 161.32.211.811.912.264.311.41.00.060.6105.32
Jack Henry & Assoc.JKHY-QSoftware & Serv. 12,454 11.22.900.202.121.563.713.60.91.111.6161.56
Ubiquiti Inc.UI-NTech. Hrdwre. & Equip. 10,998 72.95.261.665.234.861.24.90.91.039.8165.26
Logitech Int'lLOGI-QTech. Hrdwre. & Equip. 13,558 194.52.161.562.813.445.413.50.51.190.877.78
Garmin Ltd.GRMN-QTech. Hrdwre. & Equip. 18,398 79.12.520.761.814.441.66.30.92.612.294.93

Source: Inovestor

Tickers mentioned in this story
