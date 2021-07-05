Fifteen attractively valued U.S. moat stocks that are probably not on your radar

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Number Cruncher

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Fifteen attractively valued U.S. moat stocks that are probably not on your radar

Phil Dabo, MFin
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

What are we looking for?

Small and mid-cap companies with a competitive advantage and low valuations.

The screen

Companies with a wide economic moat have a sustainable competitive advantage that helps protect their market share and profitability. Typically, these companies have a product or brand that is hard to replicate, which creates an effective barrier against competition. Applying Morningstar’s Quantitative Economic Moat score to companies that have smaller market capitalizations can help us identify ones that can efficiently scale their resources and become larger companies in the future.

Today, I use Morningstar CPMS to look for small and mid-cap U.S.-listed companies that have some form of economic moat. Once we have a short list of companies that have a narrow or wide economic moat, we’re going to eliminate the ones that have two specific valuation metrics that are higher than the S&P 500. The price-to-book ratio will help us find companies that have a higher net book value in relation to the price per share. Price-to-sales will help us find companies that have strong revenue figures in relation to the per-share price.

Story continues below advertisement

Both valuation metrics are important when looking at companies that have an economic moat because we want to find strong profitability and high net asset values, but we also want to buy the stock when it’s relatively cheap. Our last factor is a price momentum variable that has good downside protection – the price change from the stock’s 12-month high. We’ve found that stocks trading close to their 12-month high tend to perform well.

The investment process started off with all 2,000 U.S. stocks in our CPMS database. Then we ranked our stocks according to the Quantitative Economic Moat, price-to-book and price-to-sales ratios.

Next, we applied five screens to create our list of stocks:

  • Market capitalization below US$10-billion;
  • Morningstar Quantitative Economic Moat Score of three or higher (out of five);
  • Price-to-book below 4.7 (the average of the S&P 500);
  • Price-to-sales below 3.5 (the average of the S&P 500);
  • Price change of 7 per cent or less from the stock’s 12-month high.

More about Morningstar

Morningstar Research Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Morningstar offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisers, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors. Morningstar Direct is the firm’s multi-asset analysis platform built for asset management and financial services professionals. Morningstar Canada on Twitter.

What we found

Attractively valued U.S. moat stocks

RankCompanyTickerMkt. Cap. (US$ Mil.)Morningstar Quant. MoatPrice Chg. From 12M High (%)P/BP/SDiv. Yld. (%)12M Price Chg. (%)Recent Price (US$)
1Watts Water TechnologyWTS-N4,041.25-0.84.63.20.774.9146.7
2Plains All Amer. PipelinePAA-Q8,332.53-6.81.10.46.251.011.54
3AutoNation Inc.AN-N8,011.03-7.02.50.40.093.999.54
4MYR Group Inc.MYRG-Q1,518.73-2.83.40.70.0146.190.25
5Emcor Group Inc.EME-N6,663.03-5.73.20.80.478.3122.13
6Ingredion Inc.INGR-N6,124.23-6.72.31.02.85.791.44
7CACI Int'l Inc.CACI-N6,062.93-3.62.41.10.023.9257.44
8Spire Inc.SR-N3,762.33-6.61.51.73.618.172.8
9Piper Sandler Cos.PIPR-N1,870.83-3.72.11.41.4110.2130.15
10Selective Insurance Grp.SIGI-Q4,855.93-2.01.91.61.248.980.9
11Sanderson Farms Inc.SAFM-Q4,156.83-4.72.81.00.967.0186.15
12Gates Industrial Corp.GTES-N5,217.03-5.51.81.80.069.717.89
13Colfax Corp.CFX-N6,370.43-6.51.52.10.061.646.98
14EnerSysENS-N4,135.53-6.92.71.40.744.697.28
15Silgan Holdings Inc.SLGN-Q4,575.03-7.03.60.91.48.341.44

Source: Morningstar CPMS

I used CPMS to back-test the strategy from January, 2006, to May, 2021. During this process, a maximum of 15 stocks were purchased and equally weighted. The portfolio is rebalanced monthly and the strategy produced a total return of 13.3 per cent since inception, whereas the S&P 500 Total Return Index advanced 10.3 per cent. Today, the top 15 stocks that qualify for purchase into the strategy are listed in the accompanying table.

As always, investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent research before purchasing any of the investments listed here.

Phil Dabo, MFin, is a vice-president of business development at Morningstar Research Inc.

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies