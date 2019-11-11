 Skip to main content

Number Cruncher

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Fifteen Canadian value stocks that stand out from their peers

Emily Halverson-Duncan, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

What are we looking for?

Canadian value-focused stocks.

The screen

Today I’m going to select a portfolio of Canadian value stocks based on how they compare with their industry peers. Recall that “industry” refers to the Morningstar sector in which a stock is located, and a stock’s peers refer to the median value of the other companies in the same sector. My criteria:

  • Industry relative trailing price to earnings (P/E) ratio – compares a company’s trailing P/E with its industry’s peers, lower values preferred. For example, a value of 0.2 for the industry relative P/E ratio would imply the company’s P/E is 0.2 times (one-fifth) of the industry median P/E;
  • Industry relative price to book (P/B) ratio – compares a company’s P/B with that of its industry peers, lower values preferred;
  • Industry relative price to sales (P/S) ratio – compares a company’s P/S ratio with that of the industry to which the company belongs, lower values preferred;
  • Industry relative debt to cash flow ratio – compares a company’s long-term debt divided by its trailing four quarters of cash flow relative to the same metric for its industry peers, lower values preferred. Note that in this case, industry relative looks at the difference between the two values – i.e., an industry relative EPS payout ratio of minus 19.4 per cent shows that a stock’s payout ratio is 19.4 per cent lower than that of its sector.

In order to qualify, stocks must have an industry relative earnings per share payout ratio (amount of dividends a company is expected to pay out in the next 12 months as a percentage of estimated EPS, compared with the same value for the company’s industry) in the top two thirds of peers – today this value is 1.77 times or below. Stocks must also have a market cap in the top two thirds of peers – today this value is $160.7-million or higher.

Story continues below advertisement

More about Morningstar

Morningstar Research Inc. provides independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Its research tool, Morningstar CPMS, provides quantitative North American equity research and portfolio analysis to institutional clients and financial advisers. CPMS data cover more than 95 per cent of the investable North American stock market. With more than 110 equity and credit analysts, Morningstar has one of the largest independent institutional equity research teams in the world.

What we found

I used Morningstar CPMS to back-test this strategy from December, 1991, to October, 2019. During this process, a maximum of 15 stocks were purchased. Stocks were sold if their industry relative EPS payout ratio fell into the bottom third of peers. When sold, the positions were replaced with the highest-ranked stock not already owned in the portfolio. Over this period, the strategy produced an annualized total return of 14 per cent while the S&P/TSX Composite Index returned 8.3 per cent, on a total return basis, across the same period.

Stocks that qualify for purchase into the strategy today are listed in the accompanying table. As always, investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent research before purchasing any of the investments listed here.

Select TSX-listed stocks outperforming their industry peers

RankCompanySymbolMorningstar SectorMkt. Cap. ($ Mil.)Ind. Rel. Trail. P/EInd. Rel. P/BInd. Rel. P/SInd. Rel. Debt/CFInd. Rel. EPS Payout RatioDiv. Yld. (%)Recent Price ($)Trailing 12M Price Chg. (%)
1Celestica Inc.CLS-TTechnology1,135.60.20.20.10.20.00.010.34-24.3
2Largo Resources Ltd.LGO-TBasic Materials659.60.11.50.60.00.00.01.24-66.1
3Argonaut Gold Inc.AR-TBasic Materials297.90.20.30.30.10.00.01.6636.1
4Centerra Gold Inc.CG-TBasic Materials3,187.30.11.00.50.10.00.010.88101.5
5Gran Colombia GoldGCM-TBasic Materials252.40.00.60.20.30.00.04.7487.4
6Semafo Inc.SMF-TBasic Materials1,056.90.20.80.50.00.00.03.1631.7
7Bausch Health Comp.BHC-THealth care12,126.10.11.20.10.70.00.034.677.4
8OrganiGram HoldingsOGI-THealth care751.20.20.71.00.00.00.04.81-14.1
9Dorel Industries Inc.DII-B-TCons. Cyclical166.40.20.10.01.6-19.40.05.13-71.9
10CRH Medical Corp.CRH-THealth care293.90.40.90.20.10.00.04.08-12.1
11Viemed HealthcareVMD-THealth care356.60.31.90.30.00.00.09.4259.4
12Equitable Group Inc.EQB-TFinancial Serv.1,897.20.81.10.80.0-29.71.2113.3162.7
13Martinrea Int'l Inc.MRE-TCons. Cyclical948.00.30.40.20.8-12.81.611.456.6
14Linamar Corp.LNR-TCons. Cyclical3,003.10.30.40.40.7-12.71.046.03-4.4
15Hardwoods Dist. Inc.HDI-TIndustrials276.70.40.50.30.5-2.82.513.007.1

Source: Morningstar CPMS

Emily Halverson-Duncan, CFA, is a director, CPMS sales at Morningstar Research Inc.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter