 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Fifteen low-beta TSX stocks

Phil Dabo, MFin
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

What are we looking for?

Canadian-listed companies that are stable and growing.

The screen

Beta is a frequently used statistic for measuring how much market risk is in a portfolio. It can also be used to measure the volatility of a stock compared with the financial market as a whole. Stocks with a beta greater than one have historically moved more than their comparable index in trending markets. While a stock that deviates very little from the market doesn’t add a lot of risk to a portfolio, it can also reduce the potential for greater returns than the market. However, adding stocks to a portfolio that have a lower beta (and therefore lower volatility) can add meaningful diversification benefits if your portfolio beta is greater than one. In addition to beta, we can look for companies that have higher reinvestment rates to capture stocks that are growing organically by investing in profitable opportunities.

Today, I use Morningstar CPMS to look for stocks that are less volatile and that are able to grow organically. To identify companies that are less volatile, I used the five-year beta of a stock compared with the S&P/TSX Composite Index. To identify companies with attractive growth I used the forecast version of the reinvestment rate. It is calculated as an estimate of earnings per share minus the expected dividends per share over in the next 12 months as a percentage of the company’s adjusted book value per share.

Story continues below advertisement

The reinvestment rate measures a company’s profitability and its ability to reinvest earnings back into its business and is a common measure of a company’s growth. Furthermore, we want to see companies that have a higher quarterly earnings momentum compared with peers, which is calculated as the percentage change between the latest four quarters of reported operating earnings per share and the four quarters of operating earnings from one quarter ago.

First, we ranked our universe of 700 TSX-listed stocks according to four key factors: five-year beta, forward reinvestment rate, quarterly earnings momentum and the percentage price change from the stock’s 12-month high.

Next, we applied five screens to create our list of stocks:

  • Market capitalization of more than $900-million;
  • Five-year beta of less than one;
  • Annual earnings momentum greater than zero;
  • Long-term debt-to-equity less than 2.2;
  • Price decline from the previous 12-month high of less than 34 per cent.

What we found

I used CPMS to back-test the strategy from January, 1999, to January, 2021. During this process, a maximum of 15 stocks in the TSX were purchased and equally weighted. Stocks would be sold if their overall rank dropped out of the top half of our universe of stocks or if annual earnings momentum fell below zero. The portfolio is rebalanced monthly and the strategy produced a respectable annualized total return of 14.7 per cent since inception, whereas the S&P/TSX Composite Index returned 7.1 per cent on the same basis. The stocks that currently qualify for purchase into the strategy are listed in the accompanying table.

As always, investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent research before purchasing any of the investments listed here.

Select low-beta TSX stocks 

RankCompanyTickerMkt. Cap. ($ Mil.) BetaAnn. Earns. Mom. (%)Qtly. Earns. Mom. (%)Debt to EquityPrice Chg. from 12M High (%)Fwd. Reinv. Rate (%)Div. Yld. (%)12M Price Chg. (%)Recent Price ($)
1Constellation Sftwre.CSU-T34,917.70.729.16.90.8-7.981.90.320.51,647.72
2E-L Financial Corp.ELF-T3,011.10.963.774.20.1-1.88.20.64.5812.00
3Cdn. Pacific RailwayCP-T60,452.90.77.31.71.2-6.130.40.836.3453.52
4FirstService Corp. FSV-T8,413.00.915.611.01.0-2.819.90.545.0193.09
5Cascades Inc.CAS-T1,720.40.090.26.61.0-4.711.01.953.916.79
6CCL Industries Inc.CCL-B-T11,971.60.78.76.50.6-1.212.51.351.367.03
7Empire Co. Ltd.EMP-A-T6,047.20.228.22.21.4-13.514.11.517.935.37
8Stantec Inc.STN-T5,569.40.88.74.10.6-0.99.71.324.950.07
9Metro Inc.MRU-T13,140.3-0.217.84.00.7-20.210.21.91.252.90
10Loblaw Cos. Ltd.L-T21,439.7-0.13.44.11.3-20.410.82.2-7.861.33
11Newmont Corp.NGT-T55,637.80.1102.125.90.3-27.95.64.017.469.52
12Stella-Jones Inc.SJ-T3,090.80.729.513.90.4-6.511.71.335.046.01
13North West Co.NWC-T1,519.00.469.414.30.7-15.79.54.621.231.13
14Cogeco Comm.CCA-T3,707.60.511.76.71.1-12.812.22.28.3115.07
15Thomson ReutersTRI-T54,824.70.344.89.50.4-4.30.91.911.0110.70

Source: Morningstar CPMS 

Phil Dabo, MFin, is a vice-president of business development at Morningstar Research Inc.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies