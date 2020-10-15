Five dividend stocks that tap rising demand for copper

What are we looking for?
Copper stocks set to tap future economic growth – while offering sustainable dividends.
The screen
Copper prices have rebounded strongly since their March lows and are now at their highest levels since 2018.
Investors anticipate rising copper use as a global economic rebound spurs construction and demand for electrical components and wiring. What’s more, copper miners will profit from expanding demand for electric-powered cars. They use large amounts of copper in their batteries and electric motors.
In fact, electric cars contain about 80 per cent more copper than gasoline-powered vehicles. On top of that, power utilities will need new copper transmission lines as electric car owners plug their vehicles into the power grid.
From a list of copper stocks we identified leaders that pay dividends. We then applied our TSI Dividend Sustainability Rating System. It awards points to a stock based on key factors:
- One point for five years of continuous dividend payments – two points for more than five;
- Two points if it has raised the payment in the past five years;
- One point for management’s commitment to dividends;
- One point for operating in non-cyclical industries;
- One point for limited exposure to foreign currency rates and freedom from political interference;
- Two points for a strong balance sheet, including manageable debt and adequate cash;
- Two points for a long-term record of positive earnings and cash flow sufficient to cover dividend payments;
- One point if the company is a leader in its industry.
Companies with 10 to 12 points have the most secure dividends, or the highest sustainability. Those with seven to nine points have above-average sustainability; average sustainability, four to six points; and below average sustainability, one to three points.
What we found
Our TSI Dividend Sustainability Rating System generated five stocks. Teck Resources Ltd., headquartered in Vancouver, gets a big part of its revenue from copper, with the rest mostly coming from steelmaking coal and zinc. Anglo-Australian mining giants Rio Tinto PLC and BHP Group Ltd. are both major global producers of copper. Mexico’s Southern Copper Corp. mines the red metal in Mexico and Peru. Toronto-based Lundin Mining Corp. extracts both copper and zinc worldwide.
We advise investors to do additional research on any investments we identify here.
