 Skip to main content

Number Cruncher Five hospitality stocks to keep investors warm

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Five hospitality stocks to keep investors warm

Peter Ashton
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

What are we looking for?

Hospitality stocks with profitable operations and compelling valuations.

As winter’s chill takes a grip on Canada, many Canadians turn their thoughts to vacation pursuits involving hotels, resorts and cruises. This industry is very much dependent on the economic cycle, being a discretionary expense that is tied closely to overall consumer confidence. With the economic engine in the United States still strong and consumer confidence near 15-year highs, this industry appears attractive.

The screen

We will be using Trading Central Strategy Builder to search for U.S. hotel, resort and cruise line stocks with growing earnings, profitable operations and reasonable valuations.

Story continues below advertisement

We will start by screening for hotel, resort and cruise line stocks with a market capitalization of US$1-billion or more. This will limit our results to the largest and most stable companies in the industry. To find firms with strong earnings growth in the recent past, we will filter for quarterly earnings-per-share growth (past quarter over prior year) of 10 per cent or more.

To ensure we are purchasing companies with profitable continuing operations, we will also include a criterion for an operating margin of 8 per cent or greater. Operating margin is a measure of how much profit the company makes on each dollar of core revenue. Higher operating margins are preferred.

Last, to find stocks with attractive valuations, we will filter for trailing price-to-earnings ratios of 25 or less.

More about Trading Central

Trading Central is a global leader in financial market research and investment analytics for retail online brokers and institutions. Trading Central’s product suite provides actionable trading ideas based on technical and fundamental research covering stocks, exchange-trade funds, indexes, forex, options and commodities.

What we found

Topping our list is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. with a market cap of more than US$10-billion and an operating margin of 19.6 per cent. After hitting a record high in January, 2018, Norwegian Cruise Line stock slid lower for most of the year, despite exceeding analyst earnings expectations in the first through third quarters. With a trailing P/E ratio of 12.7, the stock looks well-valued compared with many of its peers.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. is a resort and casino management company operating 21 casinos in Nevada and California. The chain draws its name from the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area near its resort in the Las Vegas area. The stock struggled in 2018, hitting a 52-week low in December. The company is attractive for its strong operating margins (31.7 per cent) and P/E ratio of just 12.4 – the lowest on our list.

Marriott International Inc. is the largest company on our list with a market cap of US$37.9-billion. Marriott completed its merger with Starwood Hotels in 2018 to become the largest hotel chain in the world with more than 6,500 properties. Marriott has put in a strong earnings performance over the past year with November’s third-quarter earnings up 32.5 per cent over the same quarter last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Strategy Builder provides a back-testing capability to evaluate how well an investing strategy would have worked in the past. Using a five-year historical period with quarterly rebalancing, the screen described above delivered a 19.3-per-cent annualized return compared with 8.4 per cent for the S&P 500 and 9.5 per cent for the Dow Jones Industrial Average over the same period.

Five hospitality stocks to keep investors warm

Rank Company Ticker Recent Price ($) Market Cap. (US$Mil) P/E Ratio (TTM) Operating Margin (%) EPS Growth (Past Q vs Prior Yr, %) Div. Yield (%)
1 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH-N 50.85 10,717 12.7 19.6 21.3 0.0
2 Red Rock Resorts Inc. RRR-Q 25.00 1,722 12.4 31.7 22.2 1.6
3 Choice Hotels International Inc. CHH-N 78.66 4,343 25.0 30.9 68.5 1.1
4 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL-N 120.98 23,418 14.3 20.5 10.6 2.5
5 Marriott International Inc. MAR-Q 113.64 37,906 23.9 11.8 32.5 1.5

Trading Central

The investment ideas presented here are for information only. They do not constitute advice or a recommendation by Trading Central in respect of the investment in financial instruments. Investors should conduct further research before investing.

Peter Ashton is vice-president of customer success at Trading Central.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter