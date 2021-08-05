 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Number Cruncher

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Five space stocks with sustainable dividends

Scott Clayton
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

What are we looking for?

Sustainable dividends from top companies ready to soar in the expanding space industry.

The screen

Competing journeys into space by billionaires Sir Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos highlight the tourism potential of space. They also bode well for investors focused on the down-to-earth pursuit of sustainable dividends.

While Sir Richard’s Virgin Galactic Space Holdings Inc. doesn’t pay a dividend – and Mr. Bezos’s Blue Origin LLC and Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) are not yet publicly traded – there are lots of ways to invest in space for dependable dividends.

Story continues below advertisement

Our search started with an extensive list of dividend-paying Canadian and U.S. stocks with growing space divisions. We then applied our TSI Dividend Sustainability Rating System to find those with attractive prospects ahead. Our system awards points to a stock based on key factors:

  • One point for five years of continuous dividend payments – two points for more than five;
  • Two points if it has raised the payment in the past five years;
  • One point for management’s commitment to dividends;
  • One point for operating in non-cyclical industries;
  • One point for limited exposure to foreign currency rates and freedom from political interference;
  • Two points for a strong balance sheet, including manageable debt and adequate cash;
  • Two points for a long-term record of positive earnings and cash flow sufficient to cover dividend payments;
  • One point if the company’s an industry leader.

Companies with 10 to 12 points have the most secure dividends, or the highest sustainability. Those with seven to nine points have above-average sustainability; average sustainability, four to six points; and below-average sustainability, one to three points.

More about TSI Network

TSI Network is the online home of The Successful Investor Inc. – the group of widely followed Canadian investment newsletters by editor and publisher Pat McKeough. They include our award-winning flagship newsletter, The Successful Investor. The TSI Best ETFs for Canadian Investors is the latest. TSI Network is also affiliated with Successful Investor Wealth Management.

What we found

Sustainable dividends from top companies ready to soar in the expanding space industry

Ranking*CompanyTickerDiv. Sustain. RatingPointsDiv. Yld. (%)Mkt. Cap. (US$ Bil.)1Y Ttl. Rtn. (%) Recent Price (US$)
1Lockheed Martin Corp.LMT-NHighest102.9102.9-4.4361.64
2General Dynamics Corp.GD-NHighest102.454.833.3195.87
3Raytheon Technologies Corp.RTX-NAbove Average92.4131.149.585.82
4Northrop Grumman Corp.NOC-NAbove Average91.858.410.0357.25
5Leidos Holdings Inc.LDOS-NAverage61.515.02.494.48

Source: Dividend Advisor.

*Ranking is determined by TSI Dividend Sustainability Score. Where overall points are the same, analysts considered P/E, dividend yield and industry outlook to decide final placements.

Our TSI Dividend Sustainability Rating System generated five stocks.

Virginia-based Leidos Holdings Inc. was recently awarded a US$2.5-billion contract to support NASA’s telecom, cloud and data-centre services across all of its facilities. Northrop Grumman Corp., also headquartered in Virginia, is a key partner in NASA’s Artemis moon-landing program and more. Massachusetts-based Raytheon Technologies Corp. makes satellite command-and-control systems as well as spacecraft components. Lockheed Martin Corp., headquartered in Maryland, is an industry giant that makes a range of satellites and space transportation systems. Virginia’s General Dynamics Corp. also offers an array of satellite and space products – including key communications links for NASA’s recent Mars Perseverance rover landing.

Note: Canada is very much in the space race. Brampton, Ont.-based MDA Ltd., formerly a unit of Colorado-based Maxar Technologies, was recently awarded a contract for work on Canadarm3 and is primed for growth. TSX-listed MDA doesn’t yet pay a dividend.

Scott Clayton, MBA, is senior analyst for TSI Network and associate editor of TSI Dividend Advisor.

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies