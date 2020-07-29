 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Fourteen TSX-listed balanced ETFs for the DIY investor

Ian Tam, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

What are we looking for?

Balanced ETFs for the do-it-yourself small investor.

The screen

Over the past decade, technology, competition and scale have dramatically lowered the barriers to entry for the small Canadian investor. Today, investors with very small starting amounts who want to be well diversified can achieve a reasonable asset mix by using a combination of a discount brokerage account and an asset-allocation, or balanced, exchange-traded fund. This combination can be a good value to gain exposure to a broad number of securities – these ETFs invest in both stocks and bonds – if investors are willing to do a bit of homework to understand their risk appetite. To help with this, today I’ve used Morningstar Direct to screen for Canadian-domiciled asset-allocation ETFs that:

  • Have received a Morningstar Rating Overall (also known as the Star Rating) greater than three stars. Recall the Morningstar Rating is a backward looking assessment of risk-adjusted fund returns after fees relative to their peers.
  • Have received a Morningstar Quantitative Rating of gold, silver or bronze. This is Morningstar’s forward-looking assessment of a fund’s prospective ability to outperform similar funds after fees, based on five factors: people (the quality of management team); process (the effectiveness and consistency of the investment process); parent (organizational structure and talent retention); performance; and price (fees). Over the long term, gold, silver and bronze funds are expected to outperform neutral and negative funds after fees.

Please note that funds can qualify by meeting either one of the above two criteria.

Story continues below advertisement

More about Morningstar

Morningstar Research Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Morningstar offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisers, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors. Morningstar Direct is the firm’s multi-asset analysis platform built for asset management and financial services professionals. Morningstar Canada on Twitter: @MorningstarCDN.

What we found

The ETFs that have met the above requirements are listed in the table along with their associated fees, ratings and, importantly, their allocation to stocks, bonds and cash. The list is sorted by stock exposure with the lowest exposures at the top. Investors are reminded that investment time horizon is often related to risk appetite and proportion of assets allocated to equities. As time passes and investors draw closer to withdrawing investments, it is prudent to de-risk by allocating more assets into less volatile asset classes such as bonds.

This article does not constitute financial advice. It is always recommended to speak to a financial adviser or professional before investing.

Select asset-allocation ETFs

Exchange-traded fundTickerGlobal CategoryMorningstar Rating OverallMorningstar Quantitative RatingInception DateMER (%)YTD Ttl. Rtn.1Y Ttl. Rtn.3Y Ann. Ttl. Rtn.5Y Ann. Ttl. Rtn.10Y Ann. Ttl. Rtn.Equity Alloc. (%)Bond Alloc. (%)Cash Alloc. (%)Other Alloc. (%)
Vanguard Conservative Income ETF Port.VCIP-TCautious Allocationnot ratedSilver1/29/20190.255.627.20n/an/an/a19.978.10.61.4
iShares Core Income Balanced ETFXINC-TCautious Allocationnot ratedBronze8/7/20190.206.51n/an/an/an/a20.274.70.74.3
AGFiQ Global Income ETF PortfolioQMY-TCautious Allocation3 StarsNeutral1/30/20170.850.663.234.54n/an/a21.960.42.015.7
Vanguard Conservative ETF PortfolioVCNS-TCautious Allocationnot ratedSilver1/25/20180.254.216.72n/an/an/a41.257.40.51.0
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETFXCNS-TModerate Allocationnot ratedBronze8/7/20190.204.86n/an/an/an/a41.554.80.53.2
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR-TCautious Allocation2 StarsBronze12/19/20050.62-4.10-1.732.583.794.6741.550.90.57.1
Horizons Conservative TRI ETF PortfolioHCON-TModerate Allocationnot ratedSilver8/1/20180.155.859.62n/an/an/a45.250.93.60.4
AGFiQ Global Balanced ETF PortfolioQMA-TAggressive Allocation4 StarsNeutral1/30/20170.802.106.056.78n/an/a57.739.42.60.3
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL-TModerate Allocation4 StarsGold6/21/20070.202.906.486.275.666.1959.737.11.02.2
Vanguard Balanced ETF PortfolioVBAL-TModerate Allocationnot ratedSilver1/25/20180.252.666.07n/an/an/a60.938.10.30.7
Horizons Balanced TRI ETF PortfolioHBAL-TAggressive Allocationnot ratedBronze8/1/20180.163.978.92n/an/an/a63.431.74.80.1
Invesco Low Volatility Portfolio ETFPLV-TAggressive Allocation3 StarsNeutral5/6/20150.40-7.37-5.023.014.08n/a69.430.20.40.0
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO-TAggressive Allocation4 StarsSilver6/21/20070.201.355.756.256.277.1480.218.10.61.1
Vanguard Growth ETF PortfolioVGRO-TAggressive Allocationnot ratedSilver1/25/20180.250.985.31n/an/an/a80.618.80.20.4

Source: Morningstar Direct

Return data as of July 28.

Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies