 Skip to main content

Number Cruncher Here are 15 of Canada’s most profitable stocks

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Here are 15 of Canada’s most profitable stocks

Ian Tam, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

What are we looking for?

Canada’s most profitable companies.

The screen

This week, I use Morningstar CPMS to find companies that have shown consistently high profit margins over the trailing five quarters. To find these companies I first rank the companies in the CPMS Canadian Universe (today consisting of roughly 700 names) on the following metrics:

  • Quarterly earnings and sales momentum (latest four quarters of operating earnings and revenues compared with the same figure, respectively, one quarter ago);
  • Latest reported return on equity (not shown);
  • Five-year historical beta (a safety measure showing how sensitive, historically, a stock is to the index. A stock with a beta of 0.6, for example, would imply that for every percentage point the benchmark moves up or down, the stock moved by 0.6 of a percentage point.)

To qualify, stocks must have a net profit margin in each of the past five quarters greater than the median net profit margin of the universe during that same quarter (the figure for four quarters ago not shown). Today, the median net profit margin for stocks in our universe is 5 per cent. Additionally, only companies with a market cap of greater than $100-million were considered (this figure is meant to exclude the bottom one-third of stock in the universe by market cap). Unit trusts and real estate investment trusts were excluded in the above analysis.

Story continues below advertisement

More about Morningstar

Morningstar Research Inc. provides independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Its research tool, Morningstar CPMS, provides quantitative North American equity research and portfolio analysis to institutional clients and financial advisers. CPMS data cover more than 95 per cent of the investable North American stock market.

What we found

I used Morningstar CPMS to back test this strategy from November, 2002, to April, 2019. During this process, a maximum of 15 stocks were purchased and equally weighted with no more than four for each economic sector. Once a month, stocks were sold if their rank fell below the top 35 per cent of the ranked universe or if they reported a negative net profit margin. When sold, the positions were replaced with the highest-ranked stock not already owned in the portfolio.

A 1-per-cent liquidity cost was applied to this test (implying that stocks were bought at 1-per-cent higher and sold for 1-per-cent lower than their close price) to account for some of the less liquid names in this strategy.

Over this period, the strategy produced an annualized total return of 12 per cent while the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index gained 9.6 per cent.

The stocks that qualify for purchase today are listed in the accompanying table. It is always recommended to speak to a financial adviser or investment professional before investing.

Here are 15 of Canada’s most profitable stocks

RankCompanyTickerMkt. Cap. ($ Mil.)Recent Close ($)Net Profit Margin (%), LatestNet Profit Margin (%), 1Q AgoNet Profit Margin (%), 2Q AgoNet Profit Margin (%), 3Q AgoQtly. Earns. Mom. (%)Qtly. Sales Mom. (%)5Y Hist. Beta Div. Yield (%)Price Chg. from Month End, 12M Ago (%)
1Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.KL-T9,622.945.8734.231.629.327.422.613.11.10.592.4
2Evertz TechnologiesET-T1,326.917.3415.715.314.913.68.25.20.14.21.9
3Centerra Gold Inc.CG-T2,219.87.5914.112.414.416.425.29.90.60.011.5
4Bausch Health Cos.BHC-T11,489.532.8517.316.816.515.94.51.40.30.015.1
5Heroux-Devtek Inc.HRX-T560.015.406.36.16.16.116.312.10.60.0-6.3
6CAE Inc.CAE-T9,386.235.3610.410.010.810.814.110.20.71.129.5
7Constellation SoftwareCSU-T25,053.01,182.2219.119.819.319.10.64.50.70.515.8
8Thomson Reuters Corp.TRI-T43,766.587.488.28.39.411.212.99.60.42.257.6
9Wesdome Gold MinesWDO-T618.04.5516.014.615.614.69.84.80.20.0104.0
10Sun Life Financial Inc.SLF-T32,185.054.138.910.910.410.3-1.220.90.73.91.0
11Quebecor Inc.QBR-B-T8,094.731.6311.310.89.79.23.20.00.41.426.5
12Great-West Lifeco Inc.GWO-T29,131.531.395.76.86.76.6-2.416.40.85.3-4.6
13Park Lawn Corp.PLC-T804.327.9710.210.110.410.24.610.30.31.612.7
14BioSyent Inc.RX-T116.68.2027.526.026.327.15.60.10.20.0-15.5
15Winpak Ltd.WPK-T2,793.742.9812.512.312.512.23.01.5-0.10.3-2.7

Morningstar CPMS

Ian Tam, CFA, is a relationship manager for CPMS at Morningstar Research Inc.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter