 Skip to main content

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Ten profitable Canadian mid-caps with good short-term momentum

Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

What are we looking for?

At least until Monday’s pullback, the S&P/TSX Composite Index has been on a great run, rising more than 3 per cent this year as of Friday’s close. Investor sentiment driven by expectations of a positive earnings season, a stable economic outlook and the China-U.S. Phase 1 trade deal has helped the market reach new record highs in 2020.

Today, we look for Canadian mid-cap stocks that had a good run in the short term, and where price gains are supported by fundamentals such as sales and profitability.

The screen

We screened the Canadian companies by focusing on the following criteria:

Story continues below advertisement

  • Market capitalization greater than $500-million and lower than $3-billion;
  • Price change over one month higher than 2 per cent – we are looking for companies with a positive momentum in the very short term;
  • Price change over three months higher than 6 per cent – we are looking for companies with a positive momentum in the short term;
  • A return on capital more than 7 per cent – we want to find profitable companies that have a good return on investment;
  • Sales growth higher than 10 per cent over 12 months – we are looking for a growing company. (Sales growth of 10 per cent may seem like a lot, but smaller companies can grow more easily than big ones).

For informational purposes, we have also included recent stock price, dividend yield and one-year price return. Please note that some ratios may be reported at the end of the previous quarter.

More about Inovestor

Inovestor for Advisors is a fundamental-analysis research platform specializing in the economic value-added (EVA) approach. With Inovestor, advisers can quickly identify attractive investment opportunities, outsource their stock picking by using model portfolios, and easily communicate investment decisions with clients through client-friendly reports. In addition, Inovestor allows users to create personalized filters, build custom portfolios and carry out in-depth analysis on more than 13,000 companies (Canadian stocks, U.S. stocks and American depositary receipts).

What we found

We found 10 companies with these criteria, with the accompanying table ranked by 12-month sales growth. K92 Mining Inc. tops the table, realizing huge sales growth over the past year. The return on capital is also a lot higher than our threshold, sitting at 50.9 per cent. Note: Results can be quite volatile for mining companies and we need to be careful with the short track record of this company.

Aside from K92 Mining, Wall Financial Corp. and Heroux-Devtek Inc. have had big years, with 72.9 per cent and 51.1 per cent, respectively, in sales growth. Wall Street Financial has shown strong price momentum over the past three months while Heroux-Devtek has done quite respectably over the past month.

Investors are advised to do further research before investing in any of the companies listed in the accompanying table.

Profitable Canadian mid-caps with good short-term momentum

CompanyTickerMkt. Cap. ($ Mil.)1M Price Rtn. (%)3M Price Rtn. (%)ROCSales Chg. 12M (%)Expected Div. Yld. (%)Recent Price ($)1Y Price Rtn. (%)
K92 Mining Inc.KNT-X740.120.835.250.9192.20.03.48242.9
Wall Financial Corp.WFC-T1,220.67.137.511.972.95.635.9540.0
Heroux-Devtek Inc.HRX-T730.25.111.010.051.10.020.0847.7
People Corp.PEO-X713.84.511.010.323.20.010.4837.7
Goeasy Ltd.GSY-T1,052.75.516.822.222.21.773.3994.4
Real Matters Inc.REAL-T1,083.13.511.67.318.50.012.75273.3
Aritzia Inc.ATZ-T2,733.131.713.527.015.50.025.0816.2
Enghouse Systems Ltd.ENGH-T2,860.08.432.018.612.50.952.2545.1
Home Capital Group Inc.HCG-T1,935.52.427.98.011.60.033.76128.9
Evertz Technologies Ltd.ET-T1,405.52.57.417.910.73.918.3010.3

Inovestor

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies