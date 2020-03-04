 Skip to main content

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Looking to cool down portfolio risk? Check out these four fixed income funds

Ian Tam, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

What are we looking for?

Risk-efficient funds that can round out your portfolio.

The screen

Although Monday’s market bounce and Tuesday’s emergency Fed rate cut may offer investors some comfort, the market volatility exemplified over the past week may encourage some investors to rethink their long-term asset allocations in favour of a more defensive asset mix. To find some steady-eddy suggestions, I screened Morningstar’s database on two dimensions:

  • A risk-adjusted return metric known as the Sortino ratio. The ratio measures a fund’s return over a specified time period against the downside risk that it takes on. Similar to the Sharpe ratio, the numerator of this ratio is an investment’s total return. The denominator is the standard deviation of returns (a measure of volatility) – but in negative periods only. The context here is that investors don’t necessarily put as much emphasis on volatility in up markets. Investments with higher Sortino ratios can be viewed as more risk efficient than those with lower Sortino ratios.
  • The Morningstar Quantitative Rating, or “medalist” rating – a forward-looking assessment of a fund’s prospective ability to outperform similar funds after fees, based on five factors: people (the quality of management team), process (the effectiveness and consistency of the investment process), parent (organizational structure and talent retention), performance and price (fees). Ratings include gold, silver, bronze, neutral and negative.

To qualify, a fund must have a Sortino ratio that is higher than that of the category average over the trailing one-, three-, five-, 10- and 15-year periods and must have a medalist rating of bronze, silver or gold.

Story continues below advertisement

More about Morningstar

Morningstar Research Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Morningstar offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors. Morningstar Direct is the firm’s multi-asset analysis platform built for asset management and financial services professionals. Morningstar Canada on Twitter: @MorningstarCDN.

What we found

Although the entire database of 24,000 funds across multiple asset classes was screened on the same criteria, only four funds met my requirements. Not by coincidence, all four funds are Canadian fixed income funds. The relevant information on the funds from the screen are listed in the table, inclusive of their trailing returns, Sortino ratios, management expense ratios and inception dates. Note that Canadian fixed income funds must contain at least 90 per cent bond issues that are denominated in Canadian dollars with less than 30 per cent from foreign issuers. For reference, I’ve also included return and risk statistics for the category average.

This column does not constitute financial advice. It is always recommended to speak to a financial adviser or investment professional before investing.

Select risk-efficient funds

Fund NameMorningstar Medalist RatingInception Date mm/dd/yyyyMER (%)YTD Ttl. Rtn. (%)1Y Ttl. Rtn. (%)3Y Ttl. Rtn. (%)5Y Ttl. Rtn. (%)10Y Ttl. Rtn. (%)15Y Ttl. Rtn. (%)1Y Sortino Ratio3Y Sortino Ratio5Y Sortino Ratio10Y Sortino Ratio15Y Sortino Ratio
TD Canadian Bond - FBronze11/1/20000.613.79.24.32.84.14.54.551.460.901.751.50
Renaissance Canadian Bond Class FBronze8/10/20040.523.79.64.53.14.54.55.191.591.031.871.42
RBC Bond Fund FGold8/13/20010.493.38.94.43.14.64.74.541.531.032.001.46
iShares Core Cdn. Universe Bond ETF (XBB)Silver11/20/20000.103.69.04.42.84.24.54.141.480.881.731.49
Category Average2.67.63.82.33.53.84.131.350.781.471.14

Data as of Feb 28. Source: Morningstar Direct

Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies