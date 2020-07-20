Momentum investing without the added volatility? Check out these 10 TSX stocks

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Momentum investing without the added volatility? Check out these 10 TSX stocks

Emily Halverson-Duncan, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

What are we looking for?

Canadian momentum stocks that protect on the downside.

The screen

Momentum investing has always been attractive to investors, especially given the high returns typically associated with that style. It also usually means higher volatility – and risk – which is why some investors shy away from momentum strategies. But is this excess volatility always present?

Today I’m showcasing a strategy that looks for Canadian momentum stocks within the CPMS Canadian universe that doesn’t involve taking on excessive risk.

Story continues below advertisement

This strategy ranks stocks based on:

  • Quarterly earnings momentum (measured as the growth in the most recent four quarters of earnings relative to the same period of earnings lagged by one quarter – higher values are better);
  • Quarterly earnings surprise (a measure of the difference between actual and expected quarterly earnings – we’re looking for higher values);
  • Price change from 12-month high (a momentum factor, least-negative values are preferred).

Stocks that qualify must have:

  • Quarterly earnings momentum greater than zero;
  • Quarterly earnings surprise greater than zero;
  • Price relative to the 200-day moving average (a technical indicator) greater than 3 per cent;
  • Five-year beta (measures the sensitivity of a stock relative to a benchmark – here we use the S&P/TSX Composite) that is less than or equal to one. Recall that a stock with a beta of less than one moves to a smaller degree than the benchmark.

More about Morningstar

Morningstar Research Inc. provides independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Its research tool, Morningstar CPMS, provides quantitative North American equity research and portfolio analysis to institutional clients and financial advisers. CPMS data cover more than 95 per cent of the investable North American stock market. With more than 120 equity and credit analysts, Morningstar has one of the largest independent institutional equity research teams in the world.

What we found

I used Morningstar CPMS to back test this strategy from February, 1999, to June, 2020. During this process, a maximum of 20 stocks were purchased. Stocks were sold if their price relative to 200-day moving average fell below minus 15 per cent. When sold, the positions were replaced with the highest-ranked stock not already owned in the portfolio. Over this period, the strategy produced an annualized total return of 26.2 per cent while the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index returned 7 per cent on the same basis.

Downside deviation (variability of negative returns, lower values better) was 9.3 per cent compared with the S&P/TSX Total Return Index, which had a downside deviation of 10 per cent. It is also worthwhile to note that during periods the market declined (defined as quarters the index experienced negative returns), the strategy outperformed 79 per cent of the time.

Stocks that qualify for purchase into the strategy today are listed in the accompanying table. As always, investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent research before purchasing any of the investments listed below.

Select less-volatile TSX momentum stocks

RankCompanyTickerMkt. Cap. ($ Mil.)Qtly. Earns. Mom. (%)Qtly. Earns. Surprise (%)Price Rel. to 200D MA (%)Price Chg. from 12M High (%)5Y Beta12M Price Chg. (%)Div. Yld. (%)Recent Price ($)
1Cameco Corp.CCO-T6,380.776.312.629.1-0.70.733.00.516.12
2KP Tissue IncKPT-T110.370.711.413.4-3.00.939.56.311.38
3Uranium Particip.U-T706.9514.387.419.0-4.30.518.20.05.12
4Cascades Inc.CAS-T1,523.326.59.226.9-0.60.033.02.016.08
5Northland PowerNPI-T6,998.617.114.523.6-0.40.643.63.336.07
6Torex Gold Res.TXG-T1,801.034.918.715.3-8.00.923.90.021.06
7Vecima NetworksVCM-T234.449.821.64.4-10.70.919.42.110.45
8North West Co.NWC-T1,530.912.716.816.2-2.70.53.14.231.15
9Enghouse SystemsENGH-T4,122.613.733.446.5-4.50.9116.90.774.96
10Richards Pckg.RPI-UN-T727.110.313.236.7-2.61.049.02.064.75

Source: Morningstar CPMS.

Emily Halverson-Duncan, CFA, is a director, CPMS sales at Morningstar Research Inc.

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies