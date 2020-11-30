 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Nine companies creating shareholder wealth

Christian Godin
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

What are we looking for?

Companies showing momentum in their fundamentals as well as low volatility.

We mix two well-known metrics in the financial world to create our screener. We want a positive change in the economic value-added (EVA) figure, which tends to coincide with a positive stock return. We also use beta to find low-volatility stocks that should produce, on average, a better risk-adjusted return.

The screen

We screened Canadian companies, focusing on the following criteria:

Story continues below advertisement

  • A market capitalization higher than $1-billion;
  • A positive three-month change in the EVA metric between 5 per cent and 75 per cent – the EVA gives us a sense of how much value the stock is adding for shareholders and is calculated by taking the net operating profit after tax and subtracting the cost of capital;
  • A 24-month change in the EVA metric between 15 per cent and 200 per cent – we want a positive change in EVA in the medium-term;
  • A one-year return on capital higher than 7 per cent – we want a company with decent profitability;
  • Sales growth over 24 months higher than 4 per cent. Sales growth provides the opportunity to a company to expand and generate higher EVA in the long-term;
  • A beta lower than one – this gives us an idea of how closely the company mimics the market’s fluctuations. A beta of less than one would indicate the stock is less volatile than the market at large. This is our low-volatility factor.

The stocks are ranked by five-year mean return on capital. For informational purposes, we have included recent stock price, dividend yield and one-year return. Please note that some ratios may be reported at end-of-previous quarter.

More about Inovestor

Inovestor for Advisors is a fundamental-analysis research platform specializing in the economic value-added (EVA) approach. With Inovestor, advisers can quickly identify attractive investment opportunities, outsource their stock picking by using model portfolios and easily communicate investment decisions with clients through client-friendly reports. In addition, Inovestor allows users to create personalized filters, build custom portfolios and carry out in-depth analysis on more than 13,000 companies (Canadian and U.S. stocks and American depositary receipts).

What we found

Software and services company Enghouse Systems Ltd. posted impressive financial results over the 24-month period in terms of sales and EVA change. The company has the highest return on capital over the past year as well as over the past five-year period. The share price rose 50 per cent in the first half of 2020, but has since given back some of this gain. It has declined by about 15 per cent since its record high of $80 on Sept. 2. With this pullback, the current price could offer an opportunistic entry point.

Hardware distribution company Richelieu Hardware Ltd. posted a massive uptick in its three-month EVA change. Moreover its short-term ROC is higher than its five-year average, another signal of momentum.

Toromont Industries Ltd., a construction equipment and power systems specialist, might seem less dynamic than the first two ideas at first glance, if comparing its one-year return on capital to its five-year corresponding figure. We think this is perfectly normal for a cyclical company at this time of the economic cycle. The market anticipates the changing cycle as the stock is up more than 25 per cent year-to-date regardless of lower revenues and earnings per share (not shown). The company has the third-highest long-term ROC and we anticipate the lower one-year ROC figure will converge rapidly to its long-term profitability.

Investors are advised to do further research before investing in any of the companies listed in the accompanying table.

Nine companies showing momentum in their fundamentals

CompanyTickerMkt. Cap. ($ Mil.)3M EVA Chg. (%) 24M EVA Chg. (%)1Y ROC (%)5Y ROC Mean (%)24M Sales Chg. (%) BetaDiv. Yld. (%)1Y Rtn. (%)Recent Price ($)
Enghouse Systems Ltd.ENGH-T3,679.813.285.423.623.444.20.890.860.766.56
Richelieu Hardware LtdRCH-T2,105.269.051.418.116.97.80.760.740.037.27
Toromont Industries Ltd.TIH-T7,425.510.020.513.416.14.50.811.431.590.21
Canadian Pacific RailwayCP-T56,732.17.839.816.314.710.60.860.934.6421.8
Jamieson Wellness Inc.JWEL-T1,415.818.4160.716.111.422.90.301.437.335.53
Intact Financial Corp.IFC-T20,551.734.449.311.410.316.10.812.35.6143.7
Loblaw Cos. Ltd.L-T22,860.274.134.27.58.49.10.032.1-10.564.30
Northland Power Inc.NPI-T9,389.516.977.79.16.227.80.872.667.646.31
Franco-Nevada Corp.FNV-T32,336.417.064.17.64.851.60.360.732.6169.45

Inovestor

Christian Godin is a portfolio manager at Inovestor Asset Management.

Story continues below advertisement

For more details about these stocks, subscribe to the Inovestor for Advisors platform for free.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies