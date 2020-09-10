Nine U.S.-listed basic materials sector stocks back in the picture after volatility

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

Nine U.S.-listed basic materials sector stocks back in the picture after volatility

Gary Christie
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

What are we looking for?

U.S.-listed basic materials stocks offering low valuations and above-average dividend yields.

The U.S. equity markets saw a volatility spike over the past week, which has sent U.S. indexes tumbling the most since June. The S&P 500 broke below its 20-day simple moving average for the first time since the start of July. As of this writing, the S&P 500 has corrected just over 5 per cent from its record high level of 3,588 on Sept. 2.

Considering Wednesday’s rally, which was the strongest since mid-July, it is unclear whether U.S. equity markets are setting up for a deeper correction, but the break of the 20-day simple moving average is a bearish event that a lot of trend-following traders have been waiting for. What is clear is the sector rotation – something we watch closely at Trading Central. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) is down approximately 3 per cent on the week, making it one of the worst performing sectors, along with energy, as investors rotate into industrial and materials stocks.

Story continues below advertisement

The screen

With the basic materials sector starting to outperform the broader S&P 500, we used Trading Central Strategy Builder to help us identify U.S.-listed stocks in that sector with higher than average yields and attractive valuations.

We begin by setting a minimum market capitalization threshold of US$2-billion to focus on the largest and most stable materials stocks in the market. Next, we will employ two screening criteria to identify stocks that would be of interest to bargain-hunting investors. Specifically, we will look for companies with a price-to-earnings ratio of 29 (the materials sector average) or less, as well as a price-to-sales ratio of 1.5 or less.

Finally, because we wish to get paid to wait while our investments appreciate, we will also filter for companies offering a dividend yield of 2.5 per cent or greater in order to meet the sector average.

More about Trading Central

Trading Central is a global leader in financial market research and investment analytics for retail online brokers and institutions. Trading Central’s product suite provides actionable trading ideas based on technical and fundamental research covering stocks, exchange-traded funds, indexes, forex, options and commodities. Strategy Builder is available through leading retail brokers in Canada and worldwide.

What we found

Our screener ranks the list based on all performance and revenue criteria. Only nine companies met the strategy criteria.

Topping our list is Eastman Chemical Co., a materials and specialty additives company that had the best overall results when applying our criteria. The stock is also the best performer, with a gain of 12.6 per cent over the past 52 weeks.

Ternium SA makes steel products in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala and Mexico. Ternium, which has its headquarters in Luxembourg, has the highest dividend yield (6.6 per cent) and the lowest price-to-sales ratio (0.4 per cent).

Story continues below advertisement

Steel Dynamics Inc. is a steel producer and metal recycler in the U.S. The company has the lowest P/E at 11.7. The price-to-sales ratio is below average at 0.7. The stock has a dividend yield of 3.4 per cent.

The investment ideas presented here are for information only. They do not constitute advice or a recommendation by Trading Central in respect of the investment in financial instruments. Investors should conduct further research before investing.

Select U.S.-listed basic materials stocks

RankCompanyTickerMkt. Cap. (US$ Bil.) P/EPrice/SalesDiv. Yld.1Y Perf. (%)YTD Perf. (%)Recent Price (US$)
1Eastman Chemical Co.EMN-N10.818.91.33.312.6-0.179.50
2Ternium SA (ADR)TX-N3.616.60.46.6-2.4-18.118.35
3LyondellBasell IndustriesLYB-N24.312.00.85.8-10.6-23.172.51
4Steel Dynamics Inc.STLD-Q6.211.70.73.41.3-13.829.32
5MDU Resources Group Inc.MDU-N4.813.30.93.5-14.0-20.323.56
6Comp. Siderurgica Nac. (ADR)SID-N3.911.91.12.5-16.8-15.42.95
7Nucor Corp.NUE-N13.927.60.73.5-10.1-18.245.98
8Nutrien Ltd.NTR-N21.726.01.14.7-25.6-20.638.04
9Avient Corp.AVNT-N2.527.00.92.9-18.1-25.327.67

Source: Trading Central

Gary Christie is head of North American research at Trading Central in Ottawa.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies