The allure of investing in a specific theme like Big Data, autonomous technology, space exploration or artificial intelligence has captivated the financial landscape, as investors increasingly seek opportunities aligned with what they see as future trends. Consequently, fund manufacturers have adeptly responded to this demand, crafting a myriad of investment products tailored to these themes. Morningstar has identified 77 of such thematic funds from Canadian-domiciled fund companies, of which 52 were launched after 2020, highlighting the acceleration of the trend.

However, for every investor that has found success in thematic investing, there are many more that have not fared quite as well. In a global Morningstar study of thematic funds, it was found that over the past 15 years, more than three-fourths of thematic funds globally have shuttered and just one in 10 survived and outperformed.

Simply put, an investor is making three distinct wagers when investing thematically: (1) that they’ve picked the right theme, (2) that they’ve picked the right manager or index that captures the theme and (3) that the theme is not already overvalued. For the few that have succeeded, returns can be extraordinary. With this in mind, this week I thought to illustrate the dramatic divergence in thematic fund performance by showing the top and bottom performers within this space in Canada with the overarching message that investors may want to proceed with caution while investing thematically.

Best and worst thematic fund performers Name Ticker Broad Theme Sub-Theme MER (%) Total Ret YTD (%) Total Ret 1 Yr (%) Total Ret Annlzd 3 Yr (%) Total Ret Annlzd 5 Yr (%) Inception Date Top 10 Horizons Big Data & Hrdwr ETF HBGD-T Technology Big Data 0.55 53.4 44.3 23.3 26.0 2018-06-20 BMO MSCI Next Gen Internet Inn ETF ZINT-T Technology Internet 0.45 34.9 35.2 2021-01-20 Horizons Global Metaverse ETF MTAV-T Technology Metaverse 0.65 31.8 34.1 2021-11-26 Fidelity Total Metaverse ETF - L FMTV-NE Technology Metaverse 0.56 19.1 29.7 2022-05-13 BMO MSCI Tech & Industrial Inn ETF ZAUT-T Technology Industrial Innovation 0.45 28.9 25.9 2021-01-26 CI Galaxy Metaverse Idx ETF CAD CMVX-T Technology Metaverse 0.66 19.6 24.9 2022-04-28 Evolve Metaverse ETF MESH-T Technology Metaverse 0.85 27.5 24.0 2021-11-24 TD Global Technology Inn ETF TECI-T Technology Multiple Tech Themes 0.50 19.2 23.6 2021-11-23 Evolve Cloud Computing ETF Hedged DATA-T Technology Cloud Computing 0.82 28.8 19.5 2021-01-06 Franklin Innovation F Technology Multiple Tech Themes 0.92 23.8 19.0 2021-01-22 Bottom 10 Emerge ARK Genomics & Biotech ETF Technology Genomics 1.38 -15.1 -29.2 -27.6 2019-07-29 Horizons Global Hydrogen ETF HYDR-T Physical World Hydrogen Economy 0.86 -31.8 -29.3 2021-06-22 Horizons Psychedelic Stock ETF PSYK-NE Social Cannabis + Psychedelics 1.00 -14.8 -31.7 2021-01-26 iShares Genomics Imnlgy & Hlthcr ETF CAD XDNA-T Technology Immunology 0.44 -26.4 -32.2 2022-04-26 First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge GreenEyETF QCLN-T Physical World Green Energy 0.74 -27.0 -39.2 -16.1 -10.6 2014-10-29 Horizons Global Lithium Producers ETF HLIT-T Technology Lithium Producers 0.85 -28.4 -39.5 2021-06-22 Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF HMMJ-T Social Cannabis 0.86 -27.3 -39.6 -28.2 -32.1 2017-04-04 CIBC Clean Energy Index ETF CCLN-NE Physical World Clean Energy 0.38 -33.0 -44.2 2021-11-16 Horizons US Marijuana ETF HMUS-NE Social Cannabis 1.00 -10.3 -45.0 -36.2 2019-04-17 Purpose Marijuana Opportunities ETF MJJ-NE Social Cannabis 1.09 -14.9 -45.2 -32.1 -24.2 2018-01-31 Source: Morningstar Direct | Data as of Oct 31, 2023

Based on one-year trailing returns, the top and bottom performers within the Canadian-domiciled universe of thematic funds are displayed in the table accompanying this article, alongside MERs, inception dates and the thematic category and subcategory to which each fund belongs, according to Morningstar’s identification framework.

Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.

